Is This The Best Golf Accessory You Can Buy For Less Than $50?
If you're a music lover, Chris Wallace believes this Bluetooth golf speaker should be considered for your must-have list
The Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth speaker is a revelation at its diminutive size when it comes to the sound quality and functionality it offers. It’s incredibly easy to set up and provides enjoyment both on and off the golf course, all while checking in at a price point that makes it one of the best values in golf.
Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth Speaker Review
I’m not really sure when music on the golf course became commonplace but for better or worse that’s where we are these days in the United States. I wasn’t the biggest fan of the trend initially, but more recently I’ve come to enjoy some tunes when I’m testing products for Golf Monthly or playing casual rounds, especially if I’m in charge of the playlist!
And that enjoyment has only been heightened since being sent a Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth speaker to test and in a word, this device is amazing. Most notably, the PopTop Mini offers incredible sound quality and range in what is a stunningly compact package. Sure, you can get a louder speaker for the golf course, but what the PopTop Mini delivers at its size is plenty powerful and something to behold.
More specifically, it’s not much larger than a golf ball, which makes the PopTop Mini easy to store in a golf bag. It’s also a great option for walking, as you can attach the speaker to your bag without it being intrusive or cumbersome. And the sound quality and clarity simply blows away what will be offered by any phone.
Equally impressive is how easy the PopTop Mini is to set up and use, and I say that as someone who is about as far away from technologically savvy as one can get. It was a breeze to pair the device with my phone for use and from a functionality standpoint it’s easy to use and recharge as well. It also offers a battery life of five hours, so playing a full round with your favorite music is not an issue.
Also noteworthy is that the PopTop Mini is waterproof, dust proof, and sand proof, so it was built to withstand all of the elements it will encounter on the golf course. And I found no issues in that regard during my testing. It also features a ball marker for use during play and the back of the speaker functions as a bottle opener, so you can enjoy your favorite bottled beverages on the course as well.
Adding to its immense value is that the PopTop Mini can be far more than just a golf accessory. It’s a great option for sitting on the beach or by the pool, and I’ve used the speaker on multiple occasions when grilling on my deck or even at times when I’m writing reviews like this one (I’m listening to Under My Thumb by The Rolling Stones right now).
I tested and have been using the limited edition Arnold Palmer version of the PopTop Mini, complete with the famed umbrella logo, but it’s the same device from a functionality standpoint as the standard Mini, which is available in black and white and retails for just $40, which is an absolute steal.
To say I’ve enjoyed the PopTop Mini would be a massive understatement. I’ve loved everything about it and would rank it as one of the best golf speakers you can buy, and I would highly recommend it to any music lover as an affordable golf accessory that will provide enjoyment on and off the course.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 2.4 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
Chris is currently playing:
Driver: Callaway Epic Sub Zero, 10.5*
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3, 17*
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW, 19*
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 Forged, 4-PW
Gap wedge: Cleveland RTX 4, 50*
Sand wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6, 56M
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8, 60L
Putter: SeeMore Nashville Z3C
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
