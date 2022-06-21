Is This The Best Golf Accessory You Can Buy For Less Than $50?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth Speaker Review

I’m not really sure when music on the golf course became commonplace but for better or worse that’s where we are these days in the United States. I wasn’t the biggest fan of the trend initially, but more recently I’ve come to enjoy some tunes when I’m testing products for Golf Monthly or playing casual rounds, especially if I’m in charge of the playlist!

And that enjoyment has only been heightened since being sent a Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth speaker to test and in a word, this device is amazing. Most notably, the PopTop Mini offers incredible sound quality and range in what is a stunningly compact package. Sure, you can get a louder speaker for the golf course, but what the PopTop Mini delivers at its size is plenty powerful and something to behold.

More specifically, it’s not much larger than a golf ball, which makes the PopTop Mini easy to store in a golf bag. It’s also a great option for walking, as you can attach the speaker to your bag without it being intrusive or cumbersome. And the sound quality and clarity simply blows away what will be offered by any phone.

Just how compact the PopTop Mini really is can be seen here as it sits next to a golf ball. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Equally impressive is how easy the PopTop Mini is to set up and use, and I say that as someone who is about as far away from technologically savvy as one can get. It was a breeze to pair the device with my phone for use and from a functionality standpoint it’s easy to use and recharge as well. It also offers a battery life of five hours, so playing a full round with your favorite music is not an issue.

Also noteworthy is that the PopTop Mini is waterproof, dust proof, and sand proof, so it was built to withstand all of the elements it will encounter on the golf course. And I found no issues in that regard during my testing. It also features a ball marker for use during play and the back of the speaker functions as a bottle opener, so you can enjoy your favorite bottled beverages on the course as well.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Adding to its immense value is that the PopTop Mini can be far more than just a golf accessory. It’s a great option for sitting on the beach or by the pool, and I’ve used the speaker on multiple occasions when grilling on my deck or even at times when I’m writing reviews like this one (I’m listening to Under My Thumb by The Rolling Stones right now).

I tested and have been using the limited edition Arnold Palmer version of the PopTop Mini, complete with the famed umbrella logo, but it’s the same device from a functionality standpoint as the standard Mini, which is available in black and white and retails for just $40, which is an absolute steal.

To say I’ve enjoyed the PopTop Mini would be a massive understatement. I’ve loved everything about it and would rank it as one of the best golf speakers you can buy, and I would highly recommend it to any music lover as an affordable golf accessory that will provide enjoyment on and off the course.