Garmin Approach G12 GPS Review

The best golf GPS devices come in all shapes and sizes and the Garmin Approach G12 is certainly one of the most compact units on the market. Despite it being only a little larger than a poker chip, it's packed with features and yet remains simple to use. We took it out for a full round Essendon Golf & Country Club and with a quick read of the included instruction booklet we were able to pick up the simple functions and see the distances to the front, middle and back of the green on the first hole straight away.

(Image credit: Future)

There are a host of display options - we love the 'big numbers mode' where the middle distance is displayed bigger than the others and despite the screen's modest size it is clear and easy to read in different light conditions. There are other view modes that include the number and par of the hole plus the flag distance and then by pressing the up and down buttons on the left hand side you get access to hazard information and suggested lay up distances.

(Image credit: Future)

The Garmin Approach G12 is very lightweight (25g), small and has been cleverly designed to be clipped to your golf bag, hat or clothes. It's also the perfect size to pop into your trouser pocket but be careful not to accidentally drop and lose it if you do!

The small buttons on the side of the GPS take a little practice to get used to pressing. There are four to click, allowing you to toggle between holes, get your distance to hazards and much more. If you are a bit clumsy with your fingers you might find yourself accidentally clicking through too many times. Thankfully it's easy to go back but if you prefer larger buttons or a more sizeable screen then you might prefer the Garmin Approach G80 GPS, which also doubles as a portable launch monitor.

(Image credit: Future)

You'll get up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge which is impressive. That means if you're on holiday playing golf every day for a week it should last until you get home. With 42,000 courses uploaded to the device globally Garmin's network is certainly extensive.

What sets the Garmin Approach G12 apart from other small units is that you can pair it with your smartphone. Download the Garmin Golf app for free and you'll be able to keep your scores, stats and compete with other users in the virtual golf world while also gaining access to full color hole maps.

(Image credit: Future)

What's more, for a little added investment, you can buy Garmin CT10 club trackers, which will then pair to your Garmin Approach G12 unit to track your shots, giving you accurate yardages. That's mighty impressive for a little unit. At just under £130/$150 we think the Garmin Approach G12 punches way above its price point given the level of features on offer and versatility. It would make a perfect golf gift too.