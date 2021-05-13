Dan Parker takes the Puma MATTR One Way Polo out on the golf course for a thorough test.

Puma MATTR One Way Polo Review

Puma’s MATTR range of clothing aims to provide golfers with the ideal mixture of comfort, style and performance to play better golf in.

MATTR stands for materials, technology and research and, despite this just being a humble polo, you can feel that this a premium, well design piece of clothing.

We first tested this on quite a warm day and we found the MATTR polo was wonderfully breathable, a key feature for a polo especially if you primarily play in warm conditions. The navy colour we tested went really well with blue trousers, but the complimentary light blues and grey also mean this would go well with any light colour trousers too.

The MATTR polo is made from four way stretch fabric has also has a very lightweight feel which we found made it effortless to swing a golf club in.

The material is also moisture wicking and fast drying meaning, if you do get caught in a rain shower, the polo won’t stay wet for long.

As for fit, the MATTR polo is very true to size, fitting nicely around the chest while not being too baggy around the stomach. It’s not tight by any means, but it’s definitely more fitted around the stomach area than some other polos.

Price wise, it comes in lower than some other premium brands with no discernible differences in quality. There are plenty of colour options to choose from too and we love how the different colour stripes along the middle of the polo add a pop of colour.