In this review and video, Neil Tappin tests the Kirkland Signature 3-Piece Wedge Set to find out what you can expect from the performance at this competitive price-point.

Kirkland Signature 3-Piece Wedge Set

Kirkland is a brand that has gathered momentum in recent times for its solid performing, affordable golf equipment.

Our full video review of the Kirkland Signature 3-Piece Wedge Set

We wanted to test the performance of the Kirkland Signature 3-Piece Wedge Set so we purchased a box set from a Costco store in the UK for just under £150. We then tested them on a launch monitor against a more premium-priced model and we took them out onto the course at West Hill Golf Club.

No matter what your exact equipment preferences, every golfer wants a set of wedges that look superb both in the bag and behind the ball. The Kirkland Signature wedges impressed us with their simple, classic aesthetic. In terms of their size and shape at address there is not much to choose between these and the sort of premium wedges you’ll find on Tour.

They have a simple chrome finish which looks very smart albeit it did reflect the glare from the sun on a couple of occasions during our testing.

We started by testing the Kirkland Signature wedges up against a premium model using a SkyTrak launch monitor and Titleist Pro V1X golf balls. Firstly, we hit a series of 50-yard shots with both 52˚ options – predominantly to check the spin levels (both wedges were brand new). It was good to see the Kirkland spinning at just over 7000 rpm – which was just over 700 rpm more than the premium model.

RELATED: Best Golf Wedges

We then jumped up to hit some 100-yard shots. The performance across the board was very similar – the Kirkland launching 3˚ higher and spinning a fraction more.

It was good to see that for such an affordable price, you aren’t giving up on any essential spin control. However, it is worth pointing out that our test didn’t extend as far as being able to see how the spin numbers hold up as the face of the wedge wears over a longer period of time.

RELATED: Best Golf Wedges For Beginners

We then took the two more lofted options onto the course at West Hill – hitting a host of pitch, chip and bunker shots. The benefit of going for a 3-piece wedge set like this became clear in this environment. As you change wedges and the shots you hit require small technique adjustments, the consistency of the look and shape made these alterations easier to make.

The 60˚ wedge in particular offered impressive versatility. From bunkers shots, using the full effect of the bounce, to delicate chip shots where more of the leading edge was needed, it provided good, all-round playability. The difference in the lofts and sole designs between the three models give you plenty of choices around the green. Whilst very simple, what Kirkland are offering here is effective.

REVIEW: Costco Golf Ball Kirkland Signature Review

For those golfers looking to fill gaps in the bottom end of the bag, the Kirkland Signature 3-Piece Wedge Set offers an affordable way to do it. Whilst you only have the one, standard set of loft and bounce options, they are nicely spaced out. This should improve your distance gapping and then when you get closer to the green, the spin and versatility on offer from the higher lofts could unlock more performance in your short game.