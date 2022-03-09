If upgrading your golf clubs is on your list of things to do this year, Tour Edge is a company you should consider. In this guide, we’ll give you our picks for the best Tour Edge golf clubs in the company’s current lineup, and there are great options to meet your your budget requirements and needs on the course. This information is designed to help you make great choices for your game, and we have other resources to help you in that process as well, including our best golf drivers, best golf irons, and best fairway woods guides.

Best Tour Edge Golf Clubs

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

Tour Edge Exotics E722 Driver Built to fit golfers of all ability levels, the E722 driver delivers extreme forgiveness in a stylish package Specifications Crown: Composite Face: Titanium Volume: 460cc Stock length: 45.5 inches Adjustability: +/- 2 degrees Available lofts: 9.5, 10.5, 12 degrees Reasons to buy + Sleek, confidence-inspiring look at address + Powerful impact acoustics Reasons to avoid - High-face strikes underperformed in testing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Tour Edge Exotics E722 driver was designed to offer golfers the ultimate in playability and forgiveness. Keying that performance is a low, deep CG placement that has been made possible by a lightweight carbon fiber crown and a 30-gram fixed weight in the back of the sole. That combination offers incredibly high MOI, which results in more accurate golf shots regardless of strike location.

Do not assume, however, that the E722 driver is a one-trick pony. Certainly the forgiveness it provides is a standout feature, but this driver also delivers when it comes to ball speed. Tour Edge’s Diamond Face VFT clubface design utilizes 61 diamond-shaped sections that vary in thickness. The diamonds, which Tour Edge says act as mini trampolines, deliver consistent ball speeds from strike locations across the clubface.

Tour Edge also has worked hard to improve the sound and feel of the E722 driver by utilizing an internal ribbing system to diffuse sound at impact. Additionally, while the E722 might be described as a game improvement driver, it also offers the customization that better players want. The E722’s adjustable sleeve features eight settings that allow golfers to adjust loft by +/- 2 degrees and lie angle by 3 degrees to help anyone achieve exactly what they’re looking for in terms of launch, spin, and shot shape.

Read our full Tour Edge Exotics E722 Driver Review

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

Tour Edge Exotics C722 Driver The compact, workable C722 driver delivers in terms of ball speed and was created with lower-handicappers in mind Specifications Crown: Composite Face: Titanium Volume: 445cc Stock length: 45.5 inches Adjustability: +/- 2 degrees Available lofts: 9.5, 10.5 degrees Reasons to buy + Exceptional sound and feel at impact + Impressive ball speed numbers Reasons to avoid - Compact profile won’t appeal to everyone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While the Tour Edge E722 driver was built for forgiveness, the Exotics C722 is a different animal, as it was built to give better players the speed and workability that they’re looking for in a driver. The C722 features a compact, 445cc profile and a deep clubface, providing a look that lower-handicap golfers love to see in the playing position.

The C722 also offers tremendous customization. Movable sole weights of five and 20 grams allow players to significantly influence spin and launch. Tour Edge says that putting the heavier weight forward will reduce spin by 300 RPM, while placing the heavier weight back will create higher launch and provide an 11 percent increase in MOI for those who don’t find the middle of the face as often as they’d like. An adjustable loft sleeve with eight settings further allows golfers to achieve exactly what they want in terms of shot shape and trajectory.

In terms of its other key technologies, as is the case with the E722 driver, the C722 also features a Diamond Face VFT clubface design, as 61 diamond-shaped sections that vary in thickness across the face act as mini trampolines to promote faster ball speeds and protect ball speed from the heel and toe. Meanwhile, internal ribbing and the use of carbon fiber in the crown combine to offer the muted sound and feel that most better players prefer.

Read our full Tour Edge Exotics C722 Driver Review

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

Tour Edge Exotics E722 Iron The E722 iron delivers exceptional game-improvement performance while providing far better feel than one might expect Specifications Category: Game-improvement iron Construction: Cast Material: Stainless steel Reasons to buy + Impressive results on poorly struck shots + Feel better than many game-improvement irons Reasons to avoid - Expansive profile won’t suit everyone’s eye Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Tour Edge believes its Exotics E722 iron is as good as it gets in the game-improvement category and there is certainly a lot to like about what this iron has to offer. First and foremost, it’s incredibly forgiving. The E722 features extreme toe weighting to create a larger sweet spot and its 360 undercut design allows the face to flex more at impact to not only promote naturally high launch but also protect ball speed on low-face strikes.

The E722 irons also were designed with the Diamond Face VFT face technology that the Exotics 722 driver lineup utilizes so successfully. More specifically, 103 diamond-shaped sections are positioned in varying degrees of thickness across the clubface to promote faster ball speeds from all impact locations. Tour Edge has also utilized TPU in the E722’s cavity to dampen sound and reduce vibration to give golfers acoustics and feel that are softer than might be expected.

It should be noted for those who are interested in the E722 irons that this set features extremely strong lofts. The pitching wedge is 42 degrees and the 7-iron is 27.5 degrees, so golfers who decide on the E722 as their iron of choice will want to make sure they get their gapping right at the top and low end of the bag.

Read our full Tour Edge Exotics E722 Iron Review

(Image credit: Tour Edge)

Tour Edge Exotics C722 Irons A players distance iron that will suit the needs of a wide array of golfers, the C722 looks great while still offering plenty of help Specifications Category: Players distance iron Construction: Hollow body Material: Stainless steel Reasons to buy + Clean, classic look in the playing position + Exceptional ball speed numbers Reasons to avoid - Loft configuration could create gapping issues Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Tour Edge’s goal with the C722 was to create an iron that would appeal from a look and feel standpoint to even the most discerning player while still providing incredible speed, launch, and forgiveness. And that goal has been realized. The C722 irons feature compact blade lengths, medium toplines, and minimal offset, an aesthetics package that inspires confidence that working the ball and controlling trajectory won’t be an issue.

While the C722s look great at address, they stand out in terms of the game-improvement performance attributes they also offer. Their hollow-body design provides extreme perimeter weighting to create a larger sweet spot and it combines with a maraging steel clubface to produce high launch and impressive ball speed numbers. Ball speed is also protected on mis-hits with the C722s thanks to Tour Edge’s Diamond Face VFT technology, which breaks the clubface into small diamond-shaped sections of variable thickness to optimize results from heel to toe.

(Image credit: Tour Edge)

Tour Edge Exotics C722 Fairway Wood Another in a long line of impressive fairway woods from Tour Edge, the C722 is a ball-speed monster that will appeal to better players Specifications Crown: Composite Face: Titanium Adjustability: +/- 1.5 degrees Available lofts: 13, 15, 18 degrees Reasons to buy + Beautiful shaping for a fairway wood + Ample customization options Reasons to avoid - Slower swingers might struggle with launch Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Tour Edge has been an industry leader in the fairway wood space for a number of years, and the fairway woods it develops for better players have been especially popular. The Exotics C722 is the latest in a long line of fairway woods that fits that profile and it’s another gem. Where the C722 stands out is in terms of ball speed, as it's competitive with anything else on the market.

That speed comes in large part from a construction that utilizes a carbon fiber crown and titanium body, which combine to create a low, deep CG position that promotes speed, as does the C722’s Diamond Face, which helps maintain ball speed numbers from strike locations across the clubface. The C722 will also appeal to better players because its more compact shape, deeper face, and forward weighting will promote low spin and workability, and it also features an adjustable loft sleeve that enables golfers to further fine tune trajectory and shot shape.

(Image credit: Tour Edge)

Tour Edge C522 Fairway Wood Highly playable and a tremendous value, C522 fairway woods are great options for golfers with more moderate swing speed Specifications Crown: Titanium Face: Titanium Adjustability: None Available lofts: 15, 17, 19, 22 degrees Reasons to buy + Tremendous value at its price + Forgiving and easy to launch Reasons to avoid - Lightweight shaft won’t fit everyone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The C522 fairway wood is quite simply one of the best values in golf. It’s easy to hit, provides naturally high launch conditions, and delivers competitive ball speeds out of the center of the face and on toe and heel strikes as well. It also has a clean, no-frills look in the playing position that will suit the eye of golfers of all ability levels.

The key technologies in the C522 are its 360 cup face design and Diamond 2.0 clubface architecture, which work together with a power channel that has been positioned behind the face to promote ball speed by maximizing flex at impact. The C522 also features a fixed weight in the back of the sole that helps promote launch and stability at impact.

Golfers should be aware that the C522’s stock shaft is on the lighter side (55 grams in stiff flex), so it might not be a great match for those with faster swing speeds, who might alternatively want to look at the C722 fairways.

(Image credit: Tour Edge)

Tour Edge C522 Hybrid The C522 offers the distance, launch conditions, and forgiveness that mid- and high-handicappers want and need in a hybrid Specifications Crown: Titanium Face: Titanium Adjustability: None Available lofts: 19, 22, 25, 28 degrees Reasons to buy + Impressive performance at this price point + Generates quick ball speeds and high launch Reasons to avoid - Stock shaft might be too soft for faster swingers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Tour Edge C522 hybrid is part of the company’s Hot Launch lineup, which comes in at a lower price point than the Exotics range. But don’t let the lower price tag fool you, as the C522 delivers incredibly impressive performance. A 360 cup face design, a power channel positioned directly behind the face, and Tour Edge’s Diamond 2.0 face technology combine to create more flex at impact and a larger sweet spot, which equate to maximum ball speeds regardless of your strike.

It’s also easy to launch the ball in the air with the C522 thanks to a fixed weight at the back of the sole that moves the center of gravity lower and deeper in the head. The low, deep CG placement also minimizes twisting of the clubhead on shots hit from the heel or toe, creating better dispersion on poor strikes. It is worth pointing out, however, that the C522 features a lightweight Fubuki shaft as its stock option, meaning it will typically best fit golfers with more moderate swing speeds.

(Image credit: Tour Edge)

Tour Edge Exotics C722 Ti-Utility iron Offering a strong combination of ball speed and high launch, C722 Ti-Utility irons are a great alternative to hybrids for the better golfer Specifications Category: Utility iron Construction: Hollow body Materials: Titanium, stainless steel Available lofts: 17, 19, 22, 25 degrees Reasons to buy + Sleeker look than many utility irons + Excellent combination of ball speed and launch Reasons to avoid - Best suited for low- and mid-handicappers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Not everyone gets along with hybrids, which has made utility irons more and more popular with golfers and golf club manufacturers in recent years. Tour Edge’s latest entry into the utility club category is the C722 Ti-Utility, and it’s an impressive performer. First and foremost, the C722 looks sharp. It’s more streamlined than many other utility offerings on the market, which inspires confidence that the ball can be worked more easily as it relates to both curving shots and controlling trajectory.

Golfers can also expect, however, to have no trouble getting the ball in the air with the C722, something that can be an issue with utility irons. The C722's hollow-body design and titanium L-Cup face not only promote exceptional ball speed but also naturally high launch conditions thanks to the face flexing mechanics that have been incorporated into the design. Additionally, the C722 also features an adjustable weight low in the clubhead that players can use to further optimize their launch and spin conditions.

FAQs

Are Tour Edge golf clubs any good? Many golf enthusiasts might not know that Tour Edge has been around since 1986, and the company has been making excellent golf clubs for quite some time. Tour Edge first gained acclaim for its fairway wood products, which have had a loyal following for decades now. But it also made an early splash in the hybrid market as those clubs became more popular, and in recent years its drivers and irons have started to enjoy more mainstream popularity. Tour Edge also has become increasingly successful in recent years because it develops golf equipment to meet the needs of players of all ability levels and its products always offer tremendous value at their price points