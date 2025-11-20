Jump to category:
Amazons Black Friday Sale Has Begun Already, Here Are The Best 25 Early Deals We've Seen

We're still a few days away from Black Friday but Amazon isn't waiting around - here's our top picks from their early sales

(Image credit: Future)
Wait, you thought Black Friday was next week? Well, you're correct, but the thing is that Amazon don't care. They aren't waiting around and aren't limiting themselves to just one weekend of deals - instead, they've launched their Black Friday sale a week early!

In wake of this news, we've been furiously updating our main Golf Monthly Black Friday Golf Deals 2025 hub throughout today, but I've been tasked with focusing specifically on the best Amazon Black Friday Golf Deals to see how good these early sales really are - spoiler alert: they're very good.

Golf sets

Callaway Golf Men's Strata Complete Set
Save 20% ($100)
Callaway Golf Men's Strata Complete Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

A very forgiving package set that delivers plenty of forgiveness for those with less experience in golf, from the driver all the way down to the putter.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/package-sets/strata-mens-golf-package-set-review"><strong>Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
View Deal
Callaway Golf Women’s Strata Complete Set
Save 20% ($100.24)
Callaway Golf Women’s Strata Complete Set: was $499.99 now $399.75 at Amazon

Pleasingly, the discount on the Strata set is available for both men and women. Both the men's and women's set are available as 11-piece, 14-piece and 16-piece sets, all discounted.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/package-sets/strata-ultimate-titanium-womens-set-review"><strong>Strata Women’s Golf Package Set Review
View Deal

Golf clubs

TaylorMade Qi35 Driver
Save 17% ($100.01)
TaylorMade Qi35 Driver: was $599.99 now $499.98 at Amazon

One of the best golf drivers of 2025, the Qi35 looks superb and tested very well when we reviewed it earlier in the year. A sizable discount makes it an even more appealing option.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/taylormade-qi35-driver-review"><strong>TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review
View Deal
Callaway Golf Elyte Driver
Save 19% ($120)
Callaway Golf Elyte Driver: was $619.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Another strong contender for the best driver of the year, the Elyte is yet another strong option from Callaway for those looking for top tier performance off the tee.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/callaway-elyte-driver-review"><strong>Callaway Elyte Driver Review
View Deal
Cleveland Golf Launcher XL 2 Driver
Save 19% ($56.32)
Cleveland Golf Launcher XL 2 Driver: was $299.99 now $243.67 at Amazon

A cheaper but strong option for those looking a new driver but don't want to break the bank on a premium option, the Launcher XL 2 from Cleveland is one of the best value drivers you can buy and now has over $50 off.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/cleveland-launcher-xl-2-draw-driver-review"><strong>Cleveland Golf Launcher XL 2 Driver Review
View Deal
Cobra Golf King Tec Men's Irons
Save 31% ($400)
Cobra Golf King Tec Men's Irons: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

One of the best Cobra irons receives a sizable discount and provides those who need an upgrade to their irons an affordable but top tier option.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/irons/cobra-2022-king-forged-tec-iron-review"><strong>Cobra King Tec Irons Review
View Deal
TaylorMade Golf Qi Irons
Save 18% ($200)
TaylorMade Golf Qi Irons: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

The Qi irons suit the largest range of abilities out of all the best TaylorMade irons. They're very powerful but also provide a lot of forgiveness to those who need it - a true all-rounder set of irons that have $200 slashed from the price.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/irons/taylormade-qi-iron-review"><strong>TaylorMade Golf Qi Iron Review
View Deal
Cleveland Golf CBX Full Face 2 Tour Satin Wedge
Save 15% ($18.05)
Cleveland Golf CBX Full Face 2 Tour Satin Wedge: was $119.99 now $101.94 at Amazon

Cleveland deliver some of the best golf wedges money can buy and the CBX Full Face 2 wedges are some of the most forgiving wedges you can get your hands on, making them a great option for those who struggle with their short game.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/wedges/cleveland-cbx-full-face-2-wedge-review"><strong>Cleveland CBX Full Face 2 Wedge Review
View Deal
Cleveland Golf HB Soft 2 Putter
Save 26% ($39.09)
Cleveland Golf HB Soft 2 Putter: was $149.99 now $110.90 at Amazon

In both the professional and amateur games, the level of performance from the best mallet putters has meant their popularity has exploded in recent years. The HB Soft 2 from Cleveland is one of the best value putters at full price, never mind now with the $40 discount at Amazon.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/putters/cleveland-hb-soft-2-model-1-putter-review"><strong>Cleveland HB Soft 2 Putter Review
View Deal
Callaway Golf AI-One Putter
Save 34% ($102.49)
Callaway Golf AI-One Putter: was $299.99 now $197.50 at Amazon

Odyssey's incorporation of Ai into the design of their putters has allowed them to make serious improvements to the quality of their wide range of options. The blade version of their Ai-One putter has over $100 off and is a great option for those looking a new flat-stick.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/putters/odyssey-ai-one-milled-two-t-putter-review"><strong>Odyssey Ai-One Putter Review
View Deal

Golf shoes

adidas Mens Tour360 24 Golf Shoes
Save 56% ($111.59)
adidas Mens Tour360 24 Golf Shoes: was $200 now $88.41 at Amazon

Without a doubt, the Tour 360s are not only one of the best adidas golf shoes, but one of the best golf shoes of all time. They've been going for 20 years now and for good reason - they deliver great looks and even better performance. 56% off makes this a difficult shoe deal to beat this Black Friday.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/adidas-tour360-24-golf-shoe-review"><strong>adidas Tour 24 360 Golf Shoe Review
View Deal
adidas Men's S2G Spikeless BOA 24 Golf Shoes
Save 65% ($78.40)
adidas Men's S2G Spikeless BOA 24 Golf Shoes: was $120 now $41.60 at Amazon

This is an outrageous discount on one of the best spikeless shoes on the market. At just over $40, this price for the BOA version of the impressive and stylish S2G shoes is one you shouldn't miss.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/adidas-s2g-sl-golf-shoe-review"><strong>adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
View Deal
FootJoy Golf Premiere Series Packard LX Shoes
Save 39% ($95.05)
FootJoy Golf Premiere Series Packard LX Shoes: was $245 now $149.95 at Amazon

If you're after a premium golf shoes, the Premiere Packard LX shoes from FootJoy are one of the most luxurious shoes you can buy. They look brilliant and are one of the most notable and best FootJoy golf shoes.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/footjoy-premiere-series-packard-lx-golf-shoe-review"><strong>FootJoy Premiere Series Packard LX Shoes Review
View Deal

Rangefinders

Bushnell Golf Tour V6 Shift
Save 22% ($88)
Bushnell Golf Tour V6 Shift: was $399.99 now $311.99 at Amazon

The Tour V6 has been one of, if not the best selling rangefinder of recent years and it isn't difficult to understand why. It's accurate, fast and is made by Bushnell, the brand responsible for some of the best golf rangefinders out there.

<p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/laser/bushnell-tour-v6-shift-rangefinder-review"><strong>Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
View Deal
Bushnell Golf Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder
Save 17% ($100)
Bushnell Golf Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

