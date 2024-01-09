TaylorMade Qi Iron Review

TaylorMade really hit the mark in the game improvement market last time around with the Stealth iron. Joel Tadman gave it the maximum five stars in his 2022 review so the Qi iron has a lot to live up to.

In terms of the aesthetic, TaylorMade was clearly happy with what they produced with the Stealth as very minimal changes are apparent. A slightly bigger badge on the back and a little more chrome have been added, but that is genuinely all that is perceptible to the naked eye. Whilst that may sound critical, it is not meant to. As Joel mentioned in his review of the Stealth, they provided an elegant and aspirational look that made them some of the best game improvement irons on the market, which is why so little has changed visually.

(Image credit: Future)

At address, a generous blade length, reassuring top line and plentiful offset let you know that you are receiving maximum assistance with your ball striking but don’t really impinge on the sophistication of the appearance. Looks are obviously subjective but I haven’t seen many better in this category.

In terms of the tech, TaylorMade is introducing what it is referring to as ‘straight distance’. Essentially, this is a patented face technology that is individualized in each head throughout the set to control the flexing and eliminate cut spin, which has been identified as a prominent issue for players shopping in this market. Furthermore, the CG location has also been tailored for each iron. Lower in the long irons to promote an easier launch and higher in the short irons to maximize flight control.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance of the Qi irons was very interesting. I tested the product in a couple of contrasting climates and turf conditions, in both South Carolina and the South West of England on tight links turf at Saunton Golf Club.

The first thing that stands out is the speed. The ball zips off the face at an almost alarming velocity and this manifests itself in terms of the distance output. I found them to be 10-12 yards longer club for club versus my gamer set of Callaway Apex CBs, although a significant base loft difference would account for a lot of that with the 7-iron coming in at 28°.

(Image credit: Future)

Spin was on the lower end of the spectrum and this was noticeable in the longer irons when hitting into firm greens as even though launch is still generous, stopping power was limited. Thinking in more ‘glass half-full’ terms however, this was extremely handy when utilising the 4 iron as a driving club. I achieved some frankly obscene total distance numbers off the tee with the 4 iron. I can genuinely see the 4 iron making its way into the bags of some of TaylorMade's tour staff in certain conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to the sound and feel, I have to say I found them a little harsh. Whilst you don’t expect the soft impact of a forged blade like the Mizuno Pro 221, the Qi irons are quite firm and clicky. That said, the wide soles made turf interaction relatively smooth and the feel remained very constant across the face, which will help less consistent ball strikers.

I did notice a fairly prominent draw bias in the Qi irons which would suggest the new face technology was performing as designed and the slicers reading this review will enjoy this flight tendency. This was more apparent in the longer irons but was not insignificant.

For those players who find the strong lofts of the Qi irons difficult to launch, TaylorMade has also brought out a HL version of the Qi. With 2 degree weaker lofts and a 26g lighter build weight throughout, the HL model does indeed help with launch and spin. Look out for a full review on the HL model very soon.

Overall, I found the Qi irons to be a strong performing game improvement iron. Shelf appeal is unquestionable, they really do look great in the bag and the distance output will stand up against any competition. If you are shopping in this market and want to benefit from one of the most forgiving irons around, the Qi irons certainly worth a try.