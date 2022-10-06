Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Cobra Golf Irons

When it comes to searching for golf irons for your bag, it's crucial that you find a set that is best for your game. At the end of the day, they're the clubs that are likely to be in your bag the longest and the clubs which will set you back the most money, so it's important you find a set that will work for you.

Many manufacturers fall under the category of the best golf irons, with one of those companies being Cobra, which produces some outstanding models, as shown by some of the review ratings below. They cater for a wide range of abilities and even rival the best Callaway irons and best Mizuno irons on the market, models that are used by the professionals out on the world's biggest Tours.

After extensive testing, we narrow down the best models from the company and suggest the ones that might be best suited for your game. However, if you're not a fan of Cobra, then why not check out the best Ping irons or even the best TaylorMade irons.

Best Cobra Golf Irons 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra 2022 King Forged Tec Iron Review A slim yet powerful distance iron perfect for the average golfer Reasons to buy + Sensational feel + Consistently long + Near faultless looks Reasons to avoid - Nervy players may not appreciate the slimmed down size

Looking for one of the best irons of the year? Well, with these King Forged Tec Irons that is certainly the case, as stunning, clean looks play wingman to premium performance.

Featuring a new five step forged body and face, along with the tungsten weighting inside the hollow head, we were blown away with how well it performs as an incredibly powerful feel offers up a more metallic sound akin to that of a metalwood. Part of the improvement in feel can be attributed to the stability, where you don't get any harsh vibrations in your hands unless you really mishit one.

Aesthetically, it is clean and elegant and, when down at address, provides a streamlined look, which most will be happy to see. Along with the streamlined look, the offset has reduced slightly, as has the thickness of the topline and the width of the sole.

Read our full Cobra 2022 King Forged Tec Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra Air-X Irons A lightweight, draw-biased and easy-to-hit game improvement iron Reasons to buy + Feel easy to swing fast + Inviting looks at address + Forgiving off center Reasons to avoid - Not available in One Length Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

These Cobra Air-X Irons are some of the best golf irons for seniors, as the lightweight and forgiving feel help those who want to swing the club faster for longer carries.

Beginning with the looks, the Air-X features lots of design elements and flashes of red that will pop off the shelf. Down at address, the thick topline and wide sole make it inviting to hit and there is also a generous amount of offset in the seven iron to compliment the draw bias in the head. This helps serial slicers overcome their most common miss.

There is also a significant amount of forgiveness in the iron. In testing, we found a soft draw seemed easy to replicate and the feel off the face was lively and consistent off what felt like a large area. Even shots struck quite low on the face had ample launch, thanks to the deep undercut design and the fact the lofts aren’t super strong.

Read our full Cobra Air-X Irons Review

(Image credit: Future)

The Cobra King Forged Tec X is a new entry within Cobra’s iron line up and said to open up a brand new ‘players’ game-improvement’ category with its strong lofts and shrunken profile.

Providing neat and tidy looks behind the ball, it is undoubtedly one of the most compact game improvement irons on the market. What's more, it has a fairly thick topline that will inspire confidence at address.

Away from its looks, it has a very springy feel off the face with a relatively clicky sound, but the flight is best described as flat or penetrating. It is also consistent, thanks to the stability in the head, with shot shaping relatively easy and, because it is forgiving, you achieve ample distance, even on off-centre strikes.

Read our full Cobra King Forged Tec X Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra King LTDx Iron Aimed at golfers seeking maximum distance and forgiveness Reasons to buy + Long and consistently so + Very user friendly for golfers that utilise a lot of the face area + Excellent value for money Reasons to avoid - Flat ball flight and low spin limits stopping power - Sizeable profile behind the ball at address Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The design of the LTDx looks very complex. To begin with, it has a floating steel bar that is completely separate from the body and face. It is actually suspended in a lightweight polymer to get the centre of gravity right behind the preferred striking area, and this is said to encourage the face to flex more while also aiding the feel and sound.

Looks wise, it certainly is inviting to hit, although a slight criticism is the rear of the sole is visible in the playing position from 7-iron and down, which we’d rather not see. This is likely a product of the fact the lofts have got even stronger here - the 7-iron is 26.5° with only the Titleist T400 hybrid-iron having stronger lofts than this.

Because of the strong lofts, you see consistent performance in distance, with predictable and repeatable yardages enabling you to find more greens. Like most Cobra clubs, it's the value for money which is the most impressive aspect as, at under $1000, you get a lot of performance. There is also the option of One Length irons and they also feature Arccos Smart Sensors embedded in the grips.

Read our full Cobra King LTDx Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron An iron offering a soft feel and workability suited to the better player Reasons to buy + Stunning looks and a compact, elegant profile at address + Provides a soft feel + Consistent distances + Ample workability Reasons to avoid - Does lack off-centre forgiveness - Some may prefer a less reflective finish Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Designed to be one of the best irons for low handicappers, the Cobra King Tour MIM model aims to fill a category that Cobra perhaps lacks in, as the irons are designed to help those with a lower handicap than average.

Visually, the iron is an absolute stunner. Not colorful or overly in your face, but it catches your eye by being obviously very cutting edge and elegant at the same time. At address, the lack of offset and thin topline ticks the boxes perfectly, although some may prefer a less reflective finish.

Along with its stunning looks, it also has a great amount of performance, with there being no severe twisting of the head on those off-centre hits. However, it is certainly obvious that it is designed for those with a consistent strike, as the smaller forgiveness levels are as expected for an iron of this compact size.

Read our full Cobra King Tour MIM Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra Radspeed Irons Last year's distance iron from Cobra still offers up-to-date performance Reasons to buy + Fast and long from various different lies + Very playable ball flight + Incredible distance Reasons to avoid - Extra distance may create gapping issues Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Cobra is known for making forgiving irons and, with the Radspeed, it certainly is one of the best distance irons that you will find on the market.

At address, we noticed the generous offset and darker carbon fibre section within the topline, which is a big improvement on the lighter checked pattern that featured in the King Speedzone.

As well as the looks, the feel and sound is seriously impressive and slightly quieter than previous models. This comes from the 3D printed medallion, which contributes to a softer feel, while still offering plenty of zing off the face at impact.

Read our full Cobra Radspeed Irons Review

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra King Speedzone Iron It might be two years old but this iron still offers great value for money Reasons to buy + Incredible distance + Strong flight thanks to lower spin + Easy to control flight and shape Reasons to avoid - Distance gains will come from severe strengthening of the lofts - Carbon fibre topline will divide opinion Today's Best Deals View at TGW - The Golf Warehouse (opens in new tab) View at TGW - The Golf Warehouse (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SpeedZone is the first iron to feature a carbon fibre topline that is certainly eye-catching to look at. Although it may not appeal to some, after a few shots you’ve all but forgotten it’s there and switch to focusing on the performance, of which there is much to enjoy.

It has a solid, powerful feel that doesn’t leave anything behind, such is the stability of the head on off-centre hits. We also liked how the effective sole width has been reduced while maintaining the bounce, making it feel a little quicker through the turf. Once again, there is serious value for money to be had, as there are various extras like the One Length option and Cobra Connect shot tracking.

Read our full Cobra King Speedzone Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

The Cobra King Utility iron not only brings forgiveness to the long iron market, but also flexibility, thanks to the MyFly adjustable hosel. Using a screw in the heel of the club, you can adjust the loft through 5 settings over 3° plus another 3 draw settings. In addition, the King Utility comes in a 2, 3 and 4 iron version and the loft ranges overlap so you can play around with the lie and shaft length too between models, to get the right set up for your bag.

Ranked as one of the best utility iron golf clubs currently available, it has quite a compact head, but it is more forgiving than it looks. The stocky head has a square look to it and the subtle offset on the hosel helps give the club face more time to square to enhance the margin for error. You can see the back of the hollow head at address, but the classic chrome styling manages to keep it looking like an iron.

Read our full Cobra King Utility Iron 2020 Review

How we test Cobra irons

Our testing for golf irons is built upon a comprehensive process combined with the knowledge and expertise of the Golf Monthly test team. As far as the specific procedure goes, before testing, the team will usually attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer's R&D experts to understand the new technology.

When it comes to testing, we often head indoors first to try the irons in a controlled environment. This usually takes place on an indoor simulator at Foresight Sports, with premium balls and the GCQuad launch monitor. Our outside testing normally takes place at West Hill Golf Club, a course with top-notch practice facilities.

We think it is vitally important to do both and continue to test the irons so they have been comprehensively put to the test in different conditions. It should also be mentioned that manufacturers cannot pay for a good review and we make our conclusions from the testing and our experiences. This is because we strive to give the best reviews possible so you can get a greater understanding of the irons themselves.

FAQs

Are Cobra good irons? Quite simply, yes, Cobra produce some of the best golf irons that money can buy, with the brand catering for a range of different players like low and high handicappers.