Cleveland HB SOFT 2 Model 1 Putter Review

Cleveland may not be as well established as some other brands when it comes to putters, but don’t sleep on them as they’ve been making some of the best putters around for several years now. When it comes to the best value putters I genuinely feel that Cleveland is a match for anybody.

The original HB SOFT range which was launched in 2018 has been a big favorite at Golf Monthly for many years and so I was excited to discover that for 2024, Cleveland is introducing the HB SOFT 2 family.

This new range consists of nine models, the majority of them are mallet putters but the focus of this review is the Model 1, which Cleveland believes can rival the best blade putters on the market.

The HB SOFT 2 range covers all bases. Four of the nine HB SOFT 2 putters (including the Model 1), are for slight-arc stroke types, whereas the other five are face-balanced for straight-back, straight-through strokes. The slight-arc models feature the standard Pistol grip while the straight-back models feature an oversized grip.

While I would say straight away that the Model 1 isn't the most forgiving putter out there, for an accomplished golfer who can regularly find close to the middle of the putter face it should perform very well. Higher handicap players and beginners would be better served looking at other putters in the HB SOFT 2 family, such as the excellent HB SOFT 2 Retreve, which is my personal favorite from the range, but if you like a traditional blade shaped design then read on.

SOFT (Speed Optimized Face Technology) is a unique face-milling pattern specifically designed to preserve ball speed on mishits. This pattern is different on each of the putters in the SOFT 2 family as the unique milling is based on that specific putter’s center of gravity, weight profile and MOI properties.

So when you look at the face, you’ll see an aggressive milling pattern in the center of the face on the sweet spot. As you move more to the sides of the face the milling is less intense. So at the extremities this means more material is in contact with the ball which means less drop off in speed between well struck and mishit putts.

Despite the model I was sent being 35 inches long (my preference is 34) it still felt nicely balanced in my hands. Usually with slightly longer putters I can really tell the difference and it can be distracting over the ball, but this just felt normal to me. Presumably this is in part due to the 20g counterbalance weight in the butt end of the shaft which promotes a more consistent swing feel. These weights are only in the 35 inch or longer models. It's also worth noting that custom loft and lie adjustments are also available if you order from the Cleveland website.

Aesthetically the Model 1 putter looks a lot more high end than its price point suggests. It’s a nice looking putter with a good quality head-cover and a premium Pistol grip. I like the branding on the sole but it’s the milled face that really makes this thing pop.

By only milling the face Cleveland is able to keep the production cost down without sacrificing anything in terms of feel and control, and that cost saving is passed down to the consumer.

I tested the putter on my artificial turf putting green at home as well as on my home course, Hurlston Hall in West Lancashire. The greens were running much slower than usual, but one thing I noticed with all of the putters in the HB SOFT 2 range is that the ball comes off the face quite hot, which is helpful in slower conditions.

The Model 1 isn’t the softest I’ve tested but when you hit out of the sweet spot it is a pleasing sensation. The putter is easy to line up due to the single alignment line down the center of the head and it felt nicely balanced in my hands. I was able to make a consistent, repeatable stroke and other than the occasional pull (which comes with the territory whenever I use a blade putter) I was starting them online and was getting a nice, true roll.

Overall I was impressed with the Model 1. It wasn't as forgiving as the Odyssey Ai-One Milled Two T putter which I reviewed recently but then it comes in at a third of the price, so you have to balance all of that out when making a decision on what to buy. While the Model 1 falls just short of the Odyssey, there is no shame in that as for me the Ai-One Two T is the blade putter to beat in 2024.

The SOFT 2 Model 1 certainly isn't going to be the best putter for high handicappers but any golfer looking to upgrade their blade putter for a newer model and doesn’t want to spend a king’s ransom should certainly give this a look.