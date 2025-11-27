Black Friday Starts Tomorrow But These Are My 13 Favorite Early Deals

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

What are we all thankful for this year? Friends? Family? Your Auntie's Pecan Pie? I'm thankful for a lot of things, one of which is how many deals are already live across a range of outlets with Black Friday basically here.

The moment Thanksgiving arrives, the consumer switch in my brain turns on and doesn't turn off until I've found a few bargains to scratch that itch - it's around this time of the year where I make both short term and long term golf purchases, be that pulling the trigger on that new driver I've been flirting with or stockpiling golf balls for the next year.

If you're in a food coma after your dinner or have escaped the dining room before the family arguments inevitably begin, I've picked 13 of the best early deals I've seen so far and put them all in one place so you too can serve the consumer deep inside your soul. From the best golf drivers to the best golf shoes, there should be something in here for everyone. If not, be sure to check out our Black Friday golf deals hub as well as the buying advice section of the Golf Monthly website for all the best golf deals all in one place.

Save $100 Strata Golf Club Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon If you're new to the game or want a full bag upgrade, opting for a package set is the easiest way to set yourself up with quality golf clubs. The Strata set from Callaway is one of the best package sets on the market and the 20% discount makes it even more appealing this week. Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

Save $120 Callaway Elyte Driver: was $619.99 now $499.99 at Amazon One of the top drivers of 2025, the Callaway Elyte driver stands out as a superb all-rounder for 2025. By offering a slightly lower spin profile than many standard competitors alongside impressive forgiveness and a solid feel, it presents a very strong option suited to a wide range of players in terms of ability. Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review

Save $70 TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: was $449.99 now $379.99 at Amazon The Qi10 is one of the best drivers released in recent years, but don't take just my word for it - Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson said "With the Qi10 Driver TaylorMade has taken an already very successful product and fine-tuned a couple of areas that have genuinely yielded more impressive results." Joe added, "The Qi10 might be my favorite driver out of the entire Qi10 range of golf drivers." Right now it has 13% off which represents terrific value for money. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review.