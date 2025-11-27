Black Friday Starts Tomorrow But These Are My 13 Favorite Early Deals
Black Friday is basically here and there are lots of sales are already live - these are my pick of the bunch so far
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
What are we all thankful for this year? Friends? Family? Your Auntie's Pecan Pie? I'm thankful for a lot of things, one of which is how many deals are already live across a range of outlets with Black Friday basically here.
The moment Thanksgiving arrives, the consumer switch in my brain turns on and doesn't turn off until I've found a few bargains to scratch that itch - it's around this time of the year where I make both short term and long term golf purchases, be that pulling the trigger on that new driver I've been flirting with or stockpiling golf balls for the next year.
If you're in a food coma after your dinner or have escaped the dining room before the family arguments inevitably begin, I've picked 13 of the best early deals I've seen so far and put them all in one place so you too can serve the consumer deep inside your soul. From the best golf drivers to the best golf shoes, there should be something in here for everyone. If not, be sure to check out our Black Friday golf deals hub as well as the buying advice section of the Golf Monthly website for all the best golf deals all in one place.
The Pro V1 is a leading choice for professionals and amateurs thanks to how it combines strong performance in the long game courtesy of low spin and trajectory with exceptional short-game feel and control. During our testing we loved the soft, responsive feel and appreciated the consistent, stable flight. Pleasingly, the Pro V1x as well as the Pro V1 Left Dash are both also on sale.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2025 Golf Ball Review
While the bold alignment aid design might split opinion, the Tour Response proves to be an exceptional all-rounder, delivering performance that rivals Tour-level models. It offers strong distance and impressive greenside control, but the standout feature is the Stripe design, which provides a massive boost for alignment. If you are serious about practicing your putting, I'd highly recommend you to try this ball.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
If you're new to the game or want a full bag upgrade, opting for a package set is the easiest way to set yourself up with quality golf clubs. The Strata set from Callaway is one of the best package sets on the market and the 20% discount makes it even more appealing this week.
Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
One of the top drivers of 2025, the Callaway Elyte driver stands out as a superb all-rounder for 2025. By offering a slightly lower spin profile than many standard competitors alongside impressive forgiveness and a solid feel, it presents a very strong option suited to a wide range of players in terms of ability.
Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review
The Qi10 is one of the best drivers released in recent years, but don't take just my word for it - Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson said "With the Qi10 Driver TaylorMade has taken an already very successful product and fine-tuned a couple of areas that have genuinely yielded more impressive results." Joe added, "The Qi10 might be my favorite driver out of the entire Qi10 range of golf drivers." Right now it has 13% off which represents terrific value for money.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review.
One of the most popular rangefinders of recent years and for good reason, the Tour V6 Shift is a great option to buy this Black Friday given this is the lowest price we've ever seen it. Key review highlights were its ease of use, brilliant accuracy, bright and clear optics, and seamless slope functionality. It's also our choice as the best overall choice in our golf rangefinders buyers' guide.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
If you don't want to splash the cash on a premium rangefinder, the VPro GS03 is a brilliant option for just over $60. The display screen is clear, construction feels robust and it provides all the features of rangefinders two or three times the price. It also has slope, a feature not all of the best budget golf rangefinders have!
Read our full GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review
If you want a well-rounded golf watch that is simple and works perfectly right out of the box, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks every box. Although the black and white screen is fairly basic, the yardages are accurate and clearly displayed. As the lowest-priced model in the Garmin range, the current 25% discount offers incredible value. It's one of a number of products on sale in Garmin's early Black Friday sale.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
Simple to set up and delightful to use, the Garmin Approach R50 lived up to the hype. It features a detailed display and delivers accurate data alongside a near-faultless simulator experience. For golfers looking to create a premium indoor setup, this is undoubtedly one of the top choices available.
Read our full Garmin Approach R50 review
Adidas' redesign of their flagship Tour 360 model has produced the complete all-round spiked golf shoe. This US-only deal offers a fantastic opportunity to grab a pair, with varying discounts available and savings of up to 53% on select colors and sizes. If you're after a shoe that will perform well in all 12 months of the year, opting for arguably the best spiked golf shoe on the market would be a good choice.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
If you want a comfortable, 100% waterproof, stylish golf shoe with solid grip and stability then this should definitely be a model to consider, especially now you can get as much as 49% off in select colors and sizes. As one of the best golf shoes money can buy, these should be a pair you can rely on for years to come.
Read our full Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoes Review
Another option from adidas, the S2G SL shoe is one of the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy. Stylish enough to be worn both on and off the course, they've proven to be one of the most popular shoes of 2025 - and for good reason. These shoes for less than $50 is a no-brainer.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
Despite being a couple of years old, the Nitron has stood the test of time to remain a top-tier choice. It is lightweight, easy to maneuver, and boasts plenty of storage. Its ability to fold down neatly and compactly makes it as practical today as it was when we first reviewed it.
Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
