Scotty Cameron Phantom X 9 Putter Review

Titleist says that the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 9 putter shares the best features of the X 5 and X 11 mallets to offer more stability and MOI in a compact head shape. It is born out of the limited edition Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black that came out in 2021 and it is good to see this in the full range now. The steel face has 3.5° loft and quite a thick top line before it flows back into the two wings on either side of the head.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The centre section is filled in with the black aluminium body that is lighter and therefore improves the MOI by shifting weight towards the outside of the head. This section fills the gap between the two silver steel wings that is open on the X 5 and does not feature the extra 11g of weighting on the rear of the X 11. Scotty Cameron has always been among the best putters for looks and especially within the best mallet putters category, as we've seen a number of players adopt this type of putter because of the forgiveness and alignment assistance on offer.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The neon yellow dots and lines from the previous Phantom range are thankfully gone and the Phantom X 9 features a clean look with a single white line that you can line up behind the ball. This provides a good contrasts with the dark background and the perpendicular alignment of the top line, but it would have been interesting to see options for the line going through the leading edge to the front of the face as well.

(Image credit: MHopley)

As you might expect, it is between the X 5 and X 11 in terms of forgiveness and probably on a par with the new Phantom X 7. That is not a bad thing and it will help the rotation of the face to suit your stroke, whether you go for the X 9 with a single bend shaft, or the X 9.5 with a mid-bend shaft (below left) for more head rotation.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The feel from the steel face is excellent and the balance will suit golfers of all levels. The 2022 Phantom X is a much simpler look too which better reflects the premium pricing that comes with this putter (RRP £409). It goes back to what the best Scotty Cameron putters have always been above, which is premium milled putters with metal faces that combine great looks and feel with performance.