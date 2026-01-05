Has Rory McIlroy Made A Significant Gear Change For 2026?

After a record year that included completing the Career Grand Slam, winning an away Ryder Cup and claiming several accolades, Rory McIlroy already appears to be gearing up for a mammoth 2026.

Having made numerous gear changes throughout last season, including a change in golf ball and a driver swap, it seems that the five-time Major winner could be heading into the new year with new irons in the bag.

McIlroy using TaylorMade P7CBs for the first time during the Crown Australian Open in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

First teased at the Crown Australian Open in December, McIlroy was spotted with TaylorMade P7CBs in the bag from 4-iron to 6-iron, with his TaylorMade Rors Protos remaining in the set-up when it came to the lower order.

However, prior to his Boston Common Golf Club match at the beginning of 2026, a video was released by his TGL side when McIlroy was asked 'what is the number one thing you are working on right now?'

In response to the question, the 36-year-old revealed "I'm actually trying a new set of irons, which I'm very excited about at the minute."

Shortly after the video was released, Boston Common played and defeated Los Angeles Golf Club in their TGL opener, with McIlroy using TaylorMade P7CB irons from 4-iron to 9-iron, remaining with Project X 7.0 shafts.

Image 1 of 3 McIlroy's golf bag during the Crown Australian Open (Image credit: Getty Images) The Rors Proto (Image credit: GolfWRX) The P7CB (Image credit: Future)

Joining TaylorMade in 2017, McIlroy had previously been using a set of Rors Protos, which take inspiration from the TaylorMade P730, a muscleback iron that had been used by the likes of Major winners Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Currently, it's unclear as to whether the move to P7CBs is a permanent one but, if it is, it'll be the first time that the five-time Major winner hasn't used blade-style irons in his set-up.

Looking ahead, McIlroy is set to make his first competitive start of 2026 at the Dubai Invitational on January 15-18, so we will have more of an idea when he tees it up at Dubai Creek Resort.

Although it's not confirmed, the new TaylorMade Qi4D driver and fairway woods appear to be staying in the bag, with the 29-time PGA Tour winner continuing to use them at TGL, having put them in-play at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November, the week they hit the USGA's Conforming List.