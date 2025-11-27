The Secret is Out: The Most Popular 'Used' Driver of 2025 Is Actually on Sale Brand New!

In the fiercely competitive golf equipment market, where new models arrive every winter, it's often the pre-loved sector that provides the most accurate snapshot of what amateurs are actually playing. In 2025, one driver has dominated this space, selling faster and more consistently than any other club: the TaylorMade Qi10 Max driver.

Watch: Joe Ferguson investigates why the TaylorMade Qi10 Max is the most purchased used club of 2025

My intrigue with the driver piqued when I spoke with the team at GolfClubs4Cash, who confirmed the Qi10 Max is comfortably their most sold item of 2025 so far. But the story has just taken an astonishing twist. This king of the second-hand market is now available brand new from Amazon at an unprecedented 11% discount, making it the must-buy driver of the Black Friday season for me.

Save 11% ($50.01) TaylorMade Qi10 Max Driver: was $449.99 now $399.98 at Amazon The Max model was definitely the headline product of the new Qi10 range and is one of the best golf drivers of recent years. With a vastly different head shape to the TaylorMade accepted norm and ridiculous levels of forgiveness, this driver was a real market disruptor. Incredibly easy to launch and with impressive stability, this driver will hold a lot of appeal to many golfers. At 33% off, this is not a deal to miss!

The massive popularity of the Qi10 Max has led to a significant price correction, with the driver now available at Amazon for $399.99, down from its current retail price of $449.99. The combination of proven performance and aggressive pricing explains why the club is flying off the shelves, both new and used.

(Image credit: Future)

The Power of Endorsement and Forgiveness

The primary reason for the Qi10 Max's market dominance is its powerful convergence of performance and cultural influence. The sheer credibility built by TaylorMade's tour staff is immense: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler spent all of the 2025 season using a Qi10 driver (albeit the low-spin "dot" model), ticking off grand slams and three of the four majors between them!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This success built massive confidence in the stability and performance of the entire Qi10 family, potentially leading the amateur market to gravitate toward the most forgiving model.

The Max model is built for maximum user-friendliness and is heavily draw-biased, a vital characteristic for the vast majority of amateur golfers battling a persistent slice. For those players, having a high-MOI (Moment of Inertia) head that actively works to turn the ball over and reduce a right miss is a game-changer. Coupled with the fact that it is so incredibly forgiving - designed to maintain high ball speed and stability across the face - it makes finding the fairway significantly easier.

(Image credit: Future)

The Quarter-Inch Advantage: A Happy Accident?

Something else to be aware of, and I believe maybe the biggest secret to the Qi10 Max's success may be down to a "happy accident" by the engineers at TaylorMade. When they designed the Max head, they pushed the shape wide from front to back to maximize MOI. In doing so, the hosel naturally moved lower to the ground by around a quarter of an inch. Rather than adding this length back into the shaft (to maintain the traditional 45.75-inch length of the rest of the range), TaylorMade just let it roll. As such, the Qi10 Max played a quarter of an inch shorter than the rest of the range.

(Image credit: Future)

Why is this so crucial? I suspect (from years of custom fitting experience) that by reducing the playing length even slightly, this helps players find the middle of the clubface more often, and this efficiency has significant benefits for both distance and dispersion. Center contact is always king.

The TaylorMade Qi10 Max, therefore, offers a unique value proposition: a club backed by tour success, built with maximum slice correction, incredible forgiveness, and a slightly shorter, more efficient playing length. That combination, now available brand new for $399.98, makes this one of the most compelling early deals I have seen so far on Black Friday...