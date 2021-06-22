We look at some of the best deals to buy on a budget for this Prime Day.

Best Golf Gear To Buy For £100/$100 This Prime Day

With literally thousands of golf deals going live on Amazon Prime Day it can be quite difficult to narrow them down and scout out what the best deals actually are.

That is where we, and this post, come in.

With all the savings and variety of golf equipment deals on offer, there is no need to spend an arm and a leg so this is why we have picked out some of our favorite deals for less than $100 or £100.

To get involved with all the deals you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.

Best Golf Gear To Buy For $100 This Prime Day

$19.19 (save 20%) MUCH NEEDED PROTECTION

G4Free 54/58/62 Inch Umbrella $19.19 (save 20%)

A good golf umbrella is worth its weight in gold, especially when the rain is coming down and it's windy. Enter this G4Free model in several sizes, all of which are wide enough to keep you dry, and the double canopy will stop it from blowing inside out.

A good golf umbrella is worth its weight in gold, especially when the rain is coming down and it's windy. Enter this G4Free model in several sizes, all of which are wide enough to keep you dry, and the double canopy will stop it from blowing inside out.

$65 BEST SELLER

Adidas Tech Response Golf Shoes $65 $54.99 (save 15%)

A modest saving on the Tech Response shoes from adidas, now available for under $55.

A modest saving on the Tech Response shoes from adidas, now available for under $55.

$19.99 SHOW YOUR TEAM SUPPORT

Team Golf NCAA Divot Tool $19.99 $15 (save 25%)

We all need to carry divot tools and pitch repairers because they help out greenkeepers and maintain the golf course properly. We like this model because people can show their support to their alma mater - don't worry, there are more designs than just Duke!

We all need to carry divot tools and pitch repairers because they help out greenkeepers and maintain the golf course properly. We like this model because people can show their support to their alma mater - don't worry, there are more designs than just Duke!

$17 QUALITY GOLF GLOVE

Under Armour Iso-Chill Golf Gloves $17 $9.79 (save 42%)

We all need a good golf glove and no longer should people be using the same old, worn down model that gets shoved in the bag after play. There are loads of good gloves out there that can be found for low prices, such as this Under Armour model for less than ten bucks.

We all need a good golf glove and no longer should people be using the same old, worn down model that gets shoved in the bag after play. There are loads of good gloves out there that can be found for low prices, such as this Under Armour model for less than ten bucks.

US Quick Links

Best Golf Gear To Buy For £100 This Prime Day

(Admittedly we have gone slightly over £100 here but hey, these deals are so good that it is worth the few extra ££!)

£69 IMPROVE IN 60 MINUTES Virgin Experience Days - 60 minute Lesson with a PGA Professional £69 £48.30 (save 30%)

We all know the best way to get better is most likely to be a lesson so this deal is definitely one to consider for yourself, or as a gift. It entails a 60 minute lesson with a PGA Professional available at a choice of locations across the UK. The experience is valid for 12 months.

£44.99 AMAZING VALUE

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls (Pack of 36!) £44.99 £32.99 (save 27%)

Yes you read that right, 36 golf balls for £32.99. What makes this better is the RBZ Soft is actually a good golf ball too as in our testing we found it to offer good distance and solid feel around the greens.

Yes you read that right, 36 golf balls for £32.99. What makes this better is the RBZ Soft is actually a good golf ball too as in our testing we found it to offer good distance and solid feel around the greens.

£24.95 PRACTICE ANYWHERE

Longridge 4-in-1 Chipping Net £24.95 £15.35 (save 38%)

Work on your short-game anywhere with this Longridge net. It has four different practice games to develop your short game and when used over time it will develop your aim, distance control and feel.

Work on your short-game anywhere with this Longridge net. It has four different practice games to develop your short game and when used over time it will develop your aim, distance control and feel.

£29.95 AN AWESOME GIFT

Chivas Scotch Whiskey Blending Kit £29.95 £14.99 (save 50%)

In this set you get Chivas 12 Year Old 5cl and a selection of 5 whiskies; floral, fruity, citrus creamy and smoky, all of which allows you to experiment with unique flavours to personalise your own blend.

In this set you get Chivas 12 Year Old 5cl and a selection of 5 whiskies; floral, fruity, citrus creamy and smoky, all of which allows you to experiment with unique flavours to personalise your own blend.

UK Quick Links

For more Amazon Prime Day deals be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website.