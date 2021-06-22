Best Golf Gear To Buy For £100/$100 This Prime Day

We look at some of the best deals to buy on a budget for this Prime Day.

(Image credit: Amazon)
Sam Tremlett

By

We look at some of the best deals to buy on a budget for this Prime Day.

Best Golf Gear To Buy For £100/$100 This Prime Day

With literally thousands of golf deals going live on Amazon Prime Day it can be quite difficult to narrow them down and scout out what the best deals actually are.

That is where we, and this post, come in.

With all the savings and variety of golf equipment deals on offer, there is no need to spend an arm and a leg so this is why we have picked out some of our favorite deals for less than $100 or £100.

To get involved with all the deals you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.

Best Golf Gear To Buy For $100 This Prime Day

$19.19 (save 20%)
MUCH NEEDED PROTECTION
G4Free 54/58/62 Inch Umbrella $19.19 (save 20%)
A good golf umbrella is worth its weight in gold, especially when the rain is coming down and it's windy. Enter this G4Free model in several sizes, all of which are wide enough to keep you dry, and the double canopy will stop it from blowing inside out.
View Deal
$65
BEST SELLER
Adidas Tech Response Golf Shoes $65 $54.99 (save 15%)
A modest saving on the Tech Response shoes from adidas, now available for under $55.
View Deal
$19.99
SHOW YOUR TEAM SUPPORT
Team Golf NCAA Divot Tool $19.99 $15 (save 25%)
We all need to carry divot tools and pitch repairers because they help out greenkeepers and maintain the golf course properly. We like this model because people can show their support to their alma mater - don't worry, there are more designs than just Duke!
View Deal
$17
QUALITY GOLF GLOVE
Under Armour Iso-Chill Golf Gloves $17 $9.79 (save 42%)
We all need a good golf glove and no longer should people be using the same old, worn down model that gets shoved in the bag after play. There are loads of good gloves out there that can be found for low prices, such as this Under Armour model for less than ten bucks.
View Deal

US Quick Links

 

Best Golf Gear To Buy For £100 This Prime Day

(Admittedly we have gone slightly over £100 here but hey, these deals are so good that it is worth the few extra ££!)

£69
IMPROVE IN 60 MINUTESVirgin Experience Days - 60 minute Lesson with a PGA Professional £69 £48.30 (save 30%)We all know the best way to get better is most likely to be a lesson so this deal is definitely one to consider for yourself, or as a gift. It entails a 60 minute lesson with a PGA Professional available at a choice of locations across the UK. The experience is valid for 12 months.
View Deal
£44.99
AMAZING VALUE
TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls (Pack of 36!) £44.99 £32.99 (save 27%)
Yes you read that right, 36 golf balls for £32.99. What makes this better is the RBZ Soft is actually a good golf ball too as in our testing we found it to offer good distance and solid feel around the greens.
View Deal
£24.95
PRACTICE ANYWHERE
Longridge 4-in-1 Chipping Net £24.95 £15.35 (save 38%)
Work on your short-game anywhere with this Longridge net. It has four different practice games to develop your short game and when used over time it will develop your aim, distance control and feel.
View Deal
£29.95
AN AWESOME GIFT
Chivas Scotch Whiskey Blending Kit £29.95 £14.99 (save 50%)
In this set you get Chivas 12 Year Old 5cl and a selection of 5 whiskies; floral, fruity, citrus creamy and smoky, all of which allows you to experiment with unique flavours to personalise your own blend.
View Deal

UK Quick Links

 

For more Amazon Prime Day deals be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website.

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 

Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6



Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.