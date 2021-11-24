Save Up To 25% On Arccos Products This Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time to pick up some of the best golf technology for a great price. Arccos products are no different, and the whole range will be on offer for Black Friday.

Data has never been more important to professional and amateur golfers alike. Arccos is the pioneer when it comes to giving amateur and club golfers access to hundreds of data points about their game, allowing them to understand how far they hit each club in the bag and where they can look to improve.

Using the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors that screw into the top of any golf club - or fitting the Arccos Caddie Smart Grips to your clubs - Arccos Caddie tracks every shot you hit on course.

(Image credit: Arccos )

The Arccos app then gives you access to the Arccos Caddie rangefinder, an A.I powered tool on the app that gives you a huge amount of information to make the right decision on every single shot on course. Never before have so many factors been taken into consideration without having a professional caddie by your side.

The system gives you information on how far you hit each club. It also provides real-time yardages taking slope, wind speed, temperature, humidity and altitude into the equation. The caddie advice, powered by your data, shows your likely shot outcome and recommends a club for you to hit based on your previous performance.

(Image credit: arccos)

The app also uses Strokes Gained Analysis, which is a way of analysing where a player sits when comparing every aspect of their performance with players of a similar handicap. This can be in a multitude of ways (off-the-tee, approach, tee-to-green, putting, total etc) and you can set the app to compare yourself to players of a lower or higher handicap.

It's an extensive amount of technology at play here and allows you to dive deep into your game and understand where you're doing well and where you need to improve.

As the Black Friday deals begin to filter in, Arccos has announced some fantastic savings on all it's top tech - the up to 25% off deal starts on the morning of Black Friday (November 26th).

That includes the Smart Sensors, Smart Grips and Link device. Also in the Black Friday sales are other Arccos accessories and bundles.

If you're after any other tech, check out our posts on the best Black Friday GPS deals and best Black Friday laser rangefinders deals.

Check out the best Arccos Black Friday deals below...

