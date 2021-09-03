Here we take a look at the clubs Rory McIlroy has in the bag

Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?

The four-time Major winner signed with TaylorMade in 2017 and currently plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment, including all 14 clubs and his ball.

For 2021, Rory put the new SIM2 Max driver in the bag for a while but he appears to have gone to the normal SIM2 version at the moment. It has 9 degrees of loft and a Mitsubishi Ventus Black shaft.

He then uses a TaylorMade SIM2 Max three-wood and a SIM Max Rescue.

McIlroy’s five wood has been in and out of the bag traditionally, replaced with 2 or 3 irons or a hybrid.

His irons have recently changed. He had been using a set of TaylorMae P7MB’s, and also a set of Rors Proto’s before going back to some P730’s.

His wedge setup starts with a TaylorMade Milled Grind in 48 degrees, and then he carries the MG2 Tiger Woods editions with 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

He has his wedges fitted with Project X 6.5 shafts and his irons with the stiffer Project X 7.0.

Rory’s putter situation changed at the Olympics when he putted with a Scotty Cameron 009M design, although he put the TaylorMade Spider X back in the bag in week two of the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

McIlroy’s golf ball is one of the new TP5x models.

He stamps his ball with #22 and wears Nike shoes and apparel.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 10.5° with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (15 degrees at 13.5) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19 degrees at 18.25) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90 TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P730 (3-9) all fitted with Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48), MG2 TW (56 and 60) all with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Ball: New TaylorMade TP5x

Apparel, glove: Nike

Shoes: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2