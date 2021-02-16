Take a look inside the bag of young American star Nelly Korda.

Nelly Korda What’s In The Bag?

Five years younger than fellow LPGA player and sister Jessica Korda, Nelly is also a multiple-time winner on Tour right now, two of which came in 2019. As such she also made her 1st Solheim Cup appearance in 2019 where she played four matches and won 3.5 points. Two of which came in comprehensive victories playing alongside her sister.

What golf clubs does she carry out on Tour? Let’s take a look below.

Nelly is similar to Jessica in that we do not know if she has an equipment contract with anyone right now but she does carry a lot of clubs made by Titleist.

Her driver is from Callaway though and is a slightly older model, the GBB Epic.

She then transitions down into a Titleist TSi2 fairway wood, and a couple of Ping G410 hybrids. We are yet to confirm the exact lofts of these but in the past she has used 22 and 25 degree models so we think this has continued.

Moving to the irons, she uses a set of Titleist T100’s which go from five-iron down to nine-iron.

She then has four Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 46, 50 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

Her final club in the bag appears to be a Scotty Cameron prototype and she also uses a Pro V1 golf ball.

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK Pro Blue 60 TX shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees at 17) with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana M+ 60 S shaft

Hybrids: Ping G410 (22, 25 degrees) both with Fujikura shafts

Irons: Titleist T100 (5-9) all with Aerotech SteelFiber I95 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F, 50-08F, 54-10S, 58-08MV) all with Aerotech SteelFiber I95 shafts

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Tour Newport Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Nike