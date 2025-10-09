Amazon Prime's Big Deals Days Sales May Be Over But I've Found 25 Brilliant Bargains Still Live
Missed out on the sale event? Most of the deals have now gone, but not all of them...
Missed out on the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sales? Fear not.
The event ended yesterday, but I tasked myself with searching high and wide across the website (and a few others) to see what scraps were left for those who didn't take advantage of the shopping event. I'm happy to report that the 'scraps' I was looking for turned out to be a lot more than just that - in total I found 25 of our favorite deals still live!
I've attempted to keep them as wide-ranging as possible, including discounts on some of the best golf drivers (some are 2025 models!), the best golf shoes (both spiked and spikeless) as well as serious savings on both the best golf balls and the best value golf balls, of which their value just got even better.
So enough of me waffling, let's get into this...
Drivers
One of the top drivers of 2025, our driver test Joe Ferguson waxed lyrical after he reviewed the Qi35 earlier this year. It looks great courtesy of a sleek new makeover which couples perfectly with the more rounded footprint of the clubhead providing confidence at address to those who need it. Ball speeds were as good as any driver we've tested this year.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review
The Qi10 driver is so good that the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and World No.2 Rory McIlroy still use it today despite the release of the Qi35. Driver tester Joe gave it top marks in his review, stating "the Qi10 Driver TaylorMade has taken an already very successful product and fine-tuned a couple of areas that have genuinely yielded more impressive results."
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review.
I started using the G430 Max 10K earlier this summer and it has completely changing my game off the tee. It's long, low spinning and incredibly forgiving. Available with 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore, it's rare to see Ping clubs with such a large discount, let alone one of its best performers. What's more, it is available in different degree heads, shafts and flexes.
Read our full Ping G430 Max 10K Driver Review
It's rare we see a 2025 driver on sale, especially once a sale event has ended, so I'd recommend acting quickly if you like the look of the Wilson Dynapwr driver. It's the lowest spinning driver in the impressive Dynapwr range and features a strong bias which will suit players who tend to miss to the left.
Read our full Wilson Dynapwer LS Driver review
Fairway Woods
The Qi10 has been described to me as a 'cheat code' by Sam De'Ath, our fairway woods tester. For those less educated in how us young people communicate these days, it means this is a really, really good fairway wood. It's the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review
Irons
There aren't too many iron discounts left post-Prime day, but one that has stuck around is this impressive $200 discount on Cobra's Darkspeed irons. They tested brilliantly for us, providing excellent distance and a pleasant feel that can't be said for every distance iron we have reviewed recently. The dark finish also looks superb.
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review
Putters
Odyssey's Ai-One range has a broad sale over on PGA Tour Superstore at the moment, but we've decided to hone in on the Rossie S, the weapon of choice for Ryder Cup star Jon Rahm. Performance is delivered plentifully within the smaller, D-shaped head that provides excellent balance and stability through the stroke. We also thought it looks superb but if this certain look isn't for you, have a look at the rest of the Ai-One range on sale - we're confident there'll be something that fits your eye.
Read our full Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Putter Review
Package Sets
If you're new to golf, I'd recommend highly going for a package set - they save you both a lot of time and hassle filling out each spot in your bag. The Strata set is specifically designed for those who are new to the game or have high handicaps and are therefore incredibly easy to use, providing plenty of forgiveness.
Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
Shoes
Much to my surprise, the Tour360 golf shoe remains discounted with over 50% slashed off the price depending on your size. They're one of the best spiked golf shoes money can buy, delivering exemplary grip, comfort and all-round performance. Level of discount does depend on size, however.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
The Ecco Biom is one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market, as well as one of the best waterproof golf shoe, making them perfect for winter golf. The trend in years past is that you have a direct trade off between performance and looks when it comes to waterproof shoes, but teh Biom shoes prove you can have both.
Read our full Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoes Review
We bang on about this shoe all the time and for good reason - I absolutely adore the S2G spikeless shoes for a number of reasons. They're exceptionally comfortable, look fantastic and perform brilliantly both on and off the course (yes, I wear them off the course as well). Multiple color and size options are available with discount varying depending on your choice.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
Another member of the Golf Monthly team has been raving about these shoes to me recently - Social Media Editor Johnny Percival told me these are one of the comfiest pairs of golf shoes they've ever worn. I didn't doubt him, as I stood there admiring how good these shoes looked on his feet at the time. The Royale is significantly cheaper than most traditional looking shoes out there and you can get a pair well under the $150 mark here.
Read our full Puma Royale Golf Shoe Review
Speaking of comfort, not many brands do it better than FootJoy. The Fuel isn't the most exciting shoe to look at but they are almost second-to-none in terms of performance. It's a solid, no-nonsense choice that golfers can rely on round after round.
Read our full Footjoy Fuel Golf Shoe Review
This is nothing short of a ridiculous deal, so much so I think it might be a mistake! Despite Big Deals Day ending, the fabulous Adizero shoe is available for as little as $60. The level of discount varies on size and choice of model, but these are one of the best spikeless golf shoes you can buy and definitely worth considering.
Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
There weren't too many Nike shoes on offer this week which was a little bit of a disapointment. However, we did at least get the impressive Free Golf NN shoes on offer, and for a good price, too. These are more of a summer golf shoe but can be worn off the course as well.
Read our full Nike Free NN Golf Shoe Review
My jaw hit the floor when I saw the price of the excellent CodeChaos shoes this morning - you can get the black versions for as little as $46! The white versions pictured here are there for just $92! Of course, discount depends on your size and choice of color, but this is a deal that you shouldn't be passing up as these shoes boast a stylish, modern look and combines it with excellent on-course performance.
Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes Review
Golf Balls
I use the Tour Response balls to practice putting and feel they've really helped me improve in this department. The look may divide the opinion but it's hard to argue the alignment aid stripe won't help any player on the greens. As for all-round performance, distance levels during testing were good, as was the greenside spin and control.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
It's not often you can get your hands on one of the best premium golf balls for as little as $35 for a dozen - it's why I stock up on golf balls when these shopping events roll around (no pun intended). The Xtreme Tour is a particularly good ball for me as I play a lot of links golf, meaning I need a ball that performs well in the wind - the Xtreme Tour does this wonderfully amongst other things.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball Review
One of our standout discounts of the week goes to the Vice Pro Balls. They are excellent golf balls available for a more than reasonable price, especially if you buy in bulk.
Read our full Vice Pro Golf Balls Review
The TP5 is one of the best golf balls on the market and has become even more appealing now with this neat $10 discount. The Stripe version lacks the bright colors of the Tour Response and is a much more business-like black and white as its a premium ball aimed at the serious golfer.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
They're a few years old now, but only $30 for the brilliant Tour B XS ball from Bridgestone is another appealing offer. We found these balls to be a great fit for those seeking additional spin with approach and short game shots - well-struck pitch shots stop quickly, often checking up on the second bounce, while the added spin on longer approach shots gives golfers the confidence to attack even the tightest pin positions.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Ball Review
Rangefinders
The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder scored a flawless review from our Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor, Joel Tadman. It's one of, if not the most popular rangefinder out there and for good reason - it's super accurate, has a crystal clear display and a seamless slope functionality. This is a rare discount and matches one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
Looking for a budget rangefinder? GoGoGo's Sport VPro is available for just under $60 and ticks every box you want a cheap rangefinder to tick. The display screen is clear, construction feels robust and it provides all the features of rangefinders two or three times the price.
Read our full GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review