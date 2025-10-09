Amazon Prime's Big Deals Days Sales May Be Over But I've Found 25 Brilliant Bargains Still Live

Missed out on the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sales? Fear not.

The event ended yesterday, but I tasked myself with searching high and wide across the website (and a few others) to see what scraps were left for those who didn't take advantage of the shopping event. I'm happy to report that the 'scraps' I was looking for turned out to be a lot more than just that - in total I found 25 of our favorite deals still live!

I've attempted to keep them as wide-ranging as possible, including discounts on some of the best golf drivers (some are 2025 models!), the best golf shoes (both spiked and spikeless) as well as serious savings on both the best golf balls and the best value golf balls, of which their value just got even better.

So enough of me waffling, let's get into this...

Drivers

Save $50 TaylorMade Qi35 Driver: was $599.99 now $549.99 at Amazon One of the top drivers of 2025, our driver test Joe Ferguson waxed lyrical after he reviewed the Qi35 earlier this year. It looks great courtesy of a sleek new makeover which couples perfectly with the more rounded footprint of the clubhead providing confidence at address to those who need it. Ball speeds were as good as any driver we've tested this year. Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review

Save $60.01 TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: was $449.99 now $389.98 at Amazon The Qi10 driver is so good that the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and World No.2 Rory McIlroy still use it today despite the release of the Qi35. Driver tester Joe gave it top marks in his review, stating "the Qi10 Driver TaylorMade has taken an already very successful product and fine-tuned a couple of areas that have genuinely yielded more impressive results." Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review.

Save 23% ($126.77) Wilson Dynapower LS: was $549.99 now $423.22 at Amazon It's rare we see a 2025 driver on sale, especially once a sale event has ended, so I'd recommend acting quickly if you like the look of the Wilson Dynapwr driver. It's the lowest spinning driver in the impressive Dynapwr range and features a strong bias which will suit players who tend to miss to the left. Read our full Wilson Dynapwer LS Driver review

Fairway Woods

Save $50 TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Qi10 has been described to me as a 'cheat code' by Sam De'Ath, our fairway woods tester. For those less educated in how us young people communicate these days, it means this is a really, really good fairway wood. It's the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review

Irons

Save $199.01 Cobra Darkspeed Iron: was $699 now $499.99 at Amazon There aren't too many iron discounts left post-Prime day, but one that has stuck around is this impressive $200 discount on Cobra's Darkspeed irons. They tested brilliantly for us, providing excellent distance and a pleasant feel that can't be said for every distance iron we have reviewed recently. The dark finish also looks superb. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review

Putters

Save 17% Odyssey Ai-ONE Rossie S Putter: was $299.99 now $249.50 at PGA TOUR Superstore Odyssey's Ai-One range has a broad sale over on PGA Tour Superstore at the moment, but we've decided to hone in on the Rossie S, the weapon of choice for Ryder Cup star Jon Rahm. Performance is delivered plentifully within the smaller, D-shaped head that provides excellent balance and stability through the stroke. We also thought it looks superb but if this certain look isn't for you, have a look at the rest of the Ai-One range on sale - we're confident there'll be something that fits your eye. Read our full Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Putter Review

Package Sets

Save $100 Strata Package Set: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon If you're new to golf, I'd recommend highly going for a package set - they save you both a lot of time and hassle filling out each spot in your bag. The Strata set is specifically designed for those who are new to the game or have high handicaps and are therefore incredibly easy to use, providing plenty of forgiveness. Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

Shoes

Save $62.21 adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe: was $100 now $37.79 at Amazon We bang on about this shoe all the time and for good reason - I absolutely adore the S2G spikeless shoes for a number of reasons. They're exceptionally comfortable, look fantastic and perform brilliantly both on and off the course (yes, I wear them off the course as well). Multiple color and size options are available with discount varying depending on your choice. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

Save $109.80 Puma Royale Golf Shoes: was $160 now $50.20 at Amazon Another member of the Golf Monthly team has been raving about these shoes to me recently - Social Media Editor Johnny Percival told me these are one of the comfiest pairs of golf shoes they've ever worn. I didn't doubt him, as I stood there admiring how good these shoes looked on his feet at the time. The Royale is significantly cheaper than most traditional looking shoes out there and you can get a pair well under the $150 mark here. Read our full Puma Royale Golf Shoe Review

Save $80.01 adidas Codechaos 25 Spikeless Golf Shoes: was $160 now $79.99 at Amazon My jaw hit the floor when I saw the price of the excellent CodeChaos shoes this morning - you can get the black versions for as little as $46! The white versions pictured here are there for just $92! Of course, discount depends on your size and choice of color, but this is a deal that you shouldn't be passing up as these shoes boast a stylish, modern look and combines it with excellent on-course performance. Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes Review

Golf Balls

Save $10.49 TaylorMade TP5 Stripe Golf Ball: was $57.99 now $47.50 at Amazon The TP5 is one of the best golf balls on the market and has become even more appealing now with this neat $10 discount. The Stripe version lacks the bright colors of the Tour Response and is a much more business-like black and white as its a premium ball aimed at the serious golfer. Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review

Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Ball: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon They're a few years old now, but only $30 for the brilliant Tour B XS ball from Bridgestone is another appealing offer. We found these balls to be a great fit for those seeking additional spin with approach and short game shots - well-struck pitch shots stop quickly, often checking up on the second bounce, while the added spin on longer approach shots gives golfers the confidence to attack even the tightest pin positions. Read our full Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Ball Review