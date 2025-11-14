Why Wait For Black Friday? These Premium Golf Balls From Callaway Have Just Hit An Unmissable Price

If you're after an early Black Friday golf ball deal, then this discount on the Callaway Chrome Soft ball is worth grabbing fast. Black Friday runs this year from 28th November to 1st December, but we reckon if you're stocking up or Christmas shopping that this Callaway deal is one to pick up now.

Currently at Amazon, the Callaway Chrome Soft is discounted by 18%, reducing a dozen balls from $54.99 to an excellent $44.98, which equates to just $3.74 a ball, and one of the best early Black Friday golf deals we’ve seen so far.

Stock up on Callaway Chrome Soft at Amazon for just $44.98.

Callaway and its Chrome franchise range are established as some of the best golf balls on the market, and in our Callaway Chrome Soft review, our golf ball expert awarded it with an impressive 4 out of 5-star rating, saying although not much had changed for previous versions the Chrome Soft was still a really strong ball with good spin characteristics and a wonderfully soft feel.

For UK shoppers, as part of their Black November Sale, American Golf also has Callaway Chrome Soft discounted to just £44.99 from £55

Grab a dozen Callaway Chrome Soft for just £44.99 at American Golf.

Save 18% Callaway Chrome Soft: was $54.99 now $44.98 at Amazon The latest version of the ever-popular Chrome Soft has been reimagined by Callaway and features a new Hyper Fast soft core, which is paired with a new softer urethane cover. During our testing, we noted the Chrome Soft delivered a buttery soft feel, a consistent spin profile, and was a great all-rounder, but really performed with short finesse shots. Amazon has various versions discounted, including the Triple Track, 360 Stripe Yellow, 360 Triple Track, and all-White. <p><strong>Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/callaway-2024-chrome-soft-golf-ball-review"><strong>Callaway Chrome Chrome Soft Review Read our full Callaway Chrome Chrome Soft Review

Save 18% Callaway Chrome Soft: was £55 now £44.99 at American Golf As part of the American Golf Black November Sale, the Callaway Chrome Soft is discounted by 18%. It includes the Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track version and the all-White. American Golf also has Chrome Tour, and Chrome Tour X discounted to the same price, should you prefer one of these balls. <p><strong>Check out our <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/best-golf-deals/callaway-golf-balls-164678"><strong>best Callaway golf balls guide<strong>. Check out our best Callaway golf balls guide.

In his testing, Joe Ferguson was happy to report that although he couldn’t feel much of a difference between the new Chrome Soft ball and its outgoing version. Both the renowned soft feel and distinctly muted audio were still retained in this updated ball, and these are the key features that have made the Chrome Soft very popular for a long time.

Joe put the Chrome Soft up against its brand siblings, the Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X, and also the Titleist Pro V1x for good measure, and noted, "The Chrome Soft delivered on par stats, and stood its ground fairly well without necessarily excelling in the data comparisons."

Joe summed up his review by saying, "The Chrome Soft undoubtedly remains an excellent all-round golf ball with a uniquely soft feel, and while not much has changed in terms of feel or performance versus the prior version, it remains an excellent ball that performs at a high level from tee to green."

American Golf also has its Black November Sale running across the whole of November with discounts on a ton of golf clubs, tech and clothing, so it's worth checking out the entire sale if you're after anything in particular.

