Under Armour is renowned for producing not only a wide range of high-performance sports wear, but also some of the best golf shoes and golf apparel on the market.

Golf Monthly's clothing experts have tested many of the brands' products and they feature in many of our stand-alone buying guides with high scoring reviews. Right now, over at American Golf as part of its Black November Sale, the Under Armour Drive Rain jacket has £50 off. It takes the price down to just £89.99, from £140, and makes it a Black Friday golf deal worth grabbing fast.

In our Under Armour Drive Rain Jacket review, our expert tester Barry Plummer scored it with a perfect 5 out of 5 star review and said, "The Drive jacket stood firm against the worst of conditions, and repelled the relentless stream of water and allowing me to continue my round in comfort." In summing up his review, Barry added, "The Drive jacket is an ideal option for any golfer wanting a versatile rain jacket. It's lightweight, feels premium, and is comfortable to wear, making it a great choice for anyone searching the mid-to-high-end price ranges on the market."

Get the Under Armour Drive Rain Jacket for just £89.99 at American Golf.

Barry's review was also at the full RRP of £140, so with this Black Friday deal, the performance vs cost makes it an even more appealing purchase for anyone after one of the best golf rain jackets at a bargain price.

Under Armour claims the Drive Rain is a "100% waterproof jacket" which is also "lightweight and totally breathable." That is a bold statement for any manufacturer to say that its product is totally waterproof. Barry was pleased to report that Under Armour has done an impressive job of achieving that, and stated, "The Drive Rain's waterproof construction worked perfectly in the most severe conditions".

The excellent waterproofing features include fully taped seams and a 2.5-layer bonded fabric, with a durable, smooth exterior that also gives it a premium feel. It also makes it super lightweight, so it's easily packed away and goes unnoticed in your bag when not in use.

Elsewhere, the windproof shield adds an extra layer of protection from the elements, and the interior mesh lining keeps things nice and breathable. The design also features secure zip hand pockets, adjustable bottom hem and shaped cuffs for a secure fit.

Barry's only minor gripe was the fit, which he felt was slightly looser than rival jackets, and might not be to everyone. However, sizing down would take care of that "problem", and it still didn't deter Barry from awarding the Under Armour that flawless review.

Image 1 of 2 The fully taped seams and zip of the Under Armour Drive Rain jacket make it supremely waterproof. (Image credit: Howard Boylan) The Under Armour Drive Rain Jacket is also lightweight and breathable, making it a perfect golf rain jacket. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The American Golf Black November Sale is running across the whole of November with discounts on a ton of golf clubs, tech and clothing, so it's worth checking out the entire sale if you're after anything in particular.

Black Friday is officially on the 28th of November, but the golf discounts are already dropping, and our Black Friday Golf Deals 2025 hub has over 100 of the best early golf deals, and is recommended to anyone after a bargain, whether that's for themselves or for a Christmas Gift for the golfer in your life.

We also have brand-specific hubs with the best Callaway, Titleist and Taylormade deals if you're a bit picky about your golf brands. Finally, have a look at our individual guides for the best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and our best Black Friday golf ball deals and grab yourself a bargain!