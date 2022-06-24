Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Cheap Golf Shirts

When out on the golf course it's crucial that you remain as comfortable as possible so you can focus on your game with no distractions. One of the ways to achieve this is by wearing apparel that allows for freedom of movement and doesn't cling to your skin, or by wearing garments that feel good and look good as well. The key piece of apparel to get right is the polo shirt, and currently there are an array of golf shirts on the market, with Golf Monthly listing the best golf polo shirts in our guide.

Although some aren't wanting to splash out a vast amount of money on a polo, they still want one that looks smart. In this piece, we take a look at the cheaper options that are available, specifically, the shirts that won't break the bank, but still perform like the premium apparel.

Best Cheap Golf Shirts 2022

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Puma is a brand always at the forefront of golf fashion, seeking to push the game and its style forwards and to new different places. The new MATTR One Way polo gives visual evidence of that, as it ranks as one of the best golf shirts on the market.

In terms of performance, Puma has implemented a new MATTR (Materials, Technology & Research) performance fabric designed for the highest level of comfort no matter the climate condition. It is a moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric that has a breathable, stretchy and lightweight feel to it, so you can play your best.

Importantly there are loads of colors available of this shirt and given a player like Bryson DeChambeau (opens in new tab) uses this polo regularly, it is a bargain for around 50 dollars.

Read our full Puma MATTR One Way Polo Shirt Review

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour is known for its premium quality, with the likes of Jordan Spieth (opens in new tab) donning the apparel at events. Within its range, we see a number of options. However, the one we are interested in is the Tech Golf Polo.

Priced at $39.99, the polo is designed to be loose and light whilst keeping you cool in warm weather. Made from a textured fabric, it is incredibly soft and breathable, which is perfect for when you want to concentrate on your golf game out on the course. What's more, it has wicking material, which draws liquid away from the body.

(Image credit: adidas)

adidas Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt Specifications Sizes: S-3XL Colors: 17 Reasons to buy + Environmental construction + A well respected brand Reasons to avoid - Loads of colors but design is a touch bland Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab)

adidas (opens in new tab) is arguably the most recognized sports apparel brand in the world, with the company being used by a number of golf's biggest stars. For $30, you could have this Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt, with the German company creating an affordable premium performing shirt.

Made from Primegreen, which is a construction of high-performance recycled materials, the polo also has a polyester knit that creates a light texture for a comfortable feel. It is extremely breathable, with the jersey fabric keeping moisture away.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
(Image credit: Under Armour)

Another excellent Under Armour product and one of our favorite men's golf shirts. The soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight, the moisture management is fantastic, the anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes so you can smell fresh constantly and, finally, the variety and choice of aesthetic design in the Playoff Polo 2.0 range is mind-boggling.

Given the variety of design, you can get a Playoff Polo for as little as $30 but there are also models coming in at higher price points if you want to spend a little more.

(Image credit: Nike)

One of the best men's golf shirts to use both on and off the course, this Nike (opens in new tab) Striped model has proven very popular amongst the world's elite golfers. Much like the models above, it feels great on the skin, performs well and we particularly liked the dropped tail hem which means it looks great both tucked in and untucked. Unquestionably its versatility is the main advantage though because you can use it anywhere making it good value for money.

(Image credit: Stuburt)

Another striped design we want to mention is the Alton from Stuburt. A brand that regularly offers good performance and good value, the Alton has been constructed with technology to help regulate body temperature and maximize comfort.

The high-performance material feels lovely next to the skin and provides abrasion resistance and durability with the added bonus of it being easy to care for with no special washing requirements and needs little to no ironing.

(Image credit: Mark Townsend)

Original Penguin do a great line of polo shirts, part 'golfy' and part very much more leisure wear. This Earl offering probably sits in the latter category. There are five nice colors to choose from and the really noticeable thing about this is that it's really cool, both in appearance but also in its performance.

It feels lightweight and breathable, ideal for hot weather. This is done through its construction from a moisture-wicking fabric and, to repeat the point, it will keep you fresh and dry throughout the round. Additionally the white tip detailing on the collar and cuffs gives the shirt a real lift and it washes great and, if anything, is even better after a few rounds as the shirt softens a bit.

Read our full Original Penguin Golf Earl Polo Shirt review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Mizuno Alpha Polo Specifications Sizes: S-3XL Colors: 6 Reasons to buy + Cool heathered effect + Moisture wicking Reasons to avoid - Sizing can come up a touch small Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Mizuno may be known for producing some of the best golf irons (opens in new tab) on the market, but it also knows how to make a top quality polo shirt, with the Alpha Polo combining stylish looks with premium performance.

Featuring Mizuno's DryLite Technology that transports excess moisture away from the body, it also features in a range of simplistic colors which certainly look smooth and sleek. At the moment you can get the polo for as little as £37 on Amazon.

How we test golf apparel

Our testing ethos (opens in new tab) for golf apparel, as well as all golf products, revolves around using products properly. This means when we test polo shirts we do so out on the golf course to see the performance in relation to comfort, breathability, looks and so on. We also use the polos in different conditions to see how thy get on in changing conditions.

Additionally a lot of golf polos these days are designed for use off the course so we test for versatility away from the links as well. The final point we wanted to mention here is no manufacturer can pay for a good review because our thorough testing team tells it how it is.

How to choose a golf polo

As mentioned, there is a lot to think about when picking the right polo shirt for you. With that in mind, we have come up with several things for you to think about before purchasing.

Length - During the golf swing if you find your shirt coming untucked often, or your belly starts to show then you should think about a polo with a longer length. That way it will remain tucked in throughout the round and beyond.

Fit - Do you want a more loose fitting polo or something with more of an athletic fit? Slim fit or classic fit? Most polos come in lots of sizes so be wary of getting something that isn't fitting correctly for you.

Sleeves - It doesn't sound that important, but a polo with sleeves too long or too short can be annoying. They should come to the middle of the upper arm, and the seam should align with the middle of the shoulders.

Fabric - Have a think about what fabric you would like the polo to be made from. For example, there are loads of materials used these days such as polyester, spandex, lycra, nylon and cotton. Often polos are made with a combination of these.

Technology - Most brands make polo shirts that offer technology to help in a variety of ways. For example, many help with moisture management and sweat wicking which keeps the body dry and comfortable. Some also offer UV protection and anti-microbial properties too, so it is worth thinking about what aspect you find important here. Of course, several of the models above have been designed with all of these facets in mind.

Design - Striped? Floral? An all-over print? Gone are the days of drab boring polo designs and in modern golf most brands really push the boat out. The sheer array of polo shirts we picked out above shows this clearly. Whatever fashion sense you have, there will be a polo for you.

Price - Of course the price is always something people should think about and if you are reading this guide then budget is a big factor. There is great value to be had with the models above but there are also more premium models for those wanting to spend a little more if you want. Put simply, there is something for everyone.

For more apparel buying advice, check out our guides on the best golf pants (opens in new tab), best golf tops (opens in new tab), or best golf jumpers (opens in new tab).