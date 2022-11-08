Best Used Golf Irons 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Used Golf Irons

When it comes to a set of golf irons, they are arguably the clubs that are going to stay in your golf bag for the longest amount of time. Because of their longevity, a set of irons are usually the most expensive parts of the golf bag, with a set setting you back upwards of $1000.

In today's environment that is an awful lot of money to splash out, especially given that the rest of your golf bag doesn't come cheap either! However, there are a few ways of getting round the high cost, with one of the ways being to take a look at some of the best budget irons on the market.

Another way is to look at the second hand market on sites like eBay. Now, you may think that this isn't a good idea, but you can pick up some of the best golf irons that money can buy from reliable dealers and sellers that have their own shops on these kinds of websites.

Obviously, when it comes to purchasing clubs off eBay, you need to do some research, but here at Golf Monthly we have done some digging ourselves to find some cracking deals on excellent irons from years gone by. Along with irons, we also have a guide on the best used golf drivers, which features some of the best golf drivers from the last few years.

If you still are unsure on whether used golf clubs are the way to go, then it may be worth noting that many golfers are turning to the second hand market for equipment. That's according to Golfclubs4cash, Europe's biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer, who has reported year-on-year growth that has exceeded that of the 2020 pandemic boom.

In this video, Joel Tadman compares 2022's leading game-improvement irons

So, why not check out some of the best deals we have found on eBay, which include some of the most forgiving irons and some of the best distance irons that money can buy.

Best Used Irons US

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade 2019 P790 Irons (opens in new tab) | $538.19 from Impacting The Game TaylorMade's P790 Irons (opens in new tab) are some of the best on the market. Currently, you can pick up the 2019 version of the P790 for under $540, with the set featuring in a Dynamic Gold S300 stiff shaft and available from 5-iron to pitching wedge.

(opens in new tab) Srixon Z 765 Irons (opens in new tab) | $351.80 from Maple Hill Golf Available in 5-iron to pitching wedge, these Z 765 irons from Srixon feature a Project X LZ Steel regular flex shaft and are listed 'in good condition'. Arguably, they will be better suited towards the low-to-mid handicapper with a slow-ish tempo and swing speed.

(opens in new tab) Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220h Iron (opens in new tab) | $579.99 from Global Golf Tour Edge is a brand used by professionals out on the main tour and, with these Exotics EXS 220h irons, you can grab 4i - SW for under $580, that's around $55 a club! They feature a regular KBS TGI 70 shaft and are set at a standard lie and loft.

(opens in new tab) PXG 0211 Iron (opens in new tab) | $531.89 from Impacting The Game PXG is known for making some impressive equipment at equally appealing prices and, with this PXG 0211 Iron Set (opens in new tab) listed 'in excellent condition', it could be yours for a shade over $530. Featuring a KBS Tour Graphite Iron TGI shaft, it is available in 4 - 9-iron. Take a look at our best pitching wedges (opens in new tab) guide to complete the set.

(opens in new tab) Callaway X Forged 18/Apex MB 18 Combo Set (opens in new tab) | $399.99 from Global Golf This is slightly different to the other models listed as it combines the X forged and the Apex MB irons. A combo set can be a great addition to anyone's bag, with the versatility of two models benefiting your game. These irons are listed as 'in very good condition' and are now under $400.

Best Used Irons UK

(opens in new tab) Ping i500 Irons (opens in new tab) | £450.99 from Golf Clubs 4 Cash These i500s are some of the best Ping irons (opens in new tab) on the market and, for just £450, you can pick up 5i - PW in Stiff Flex Ping AWT 2.0 shafts. Listed as 'in good condition', they are set as standard and were one of the best compact distance irons (opens in new tab) when they launched so this is a bit of a bargain!

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Stealth Irons (opens in new tab) | £499.99 from TV Golf Centre These TaylorMade Stealth irons (opens in new tab) are one of the most forgiving irons (opens in new tab) on the market and, for under £500, an absolute steal! They feature from 5i - AW, with KBS Tour Lite Stiff Steel shafts and are listed in good condition.

(opens in new tab) Wilson Golf D9 Irons (opens in new tab) | £359.95 from Affordable Golf For under £360, you can pick up these D9 Irons, available from 5i - PW, in very good condition. They feature in KBS Max Ultralite Uniflex shafts, so would be better suited to slower-swinging golfers, and are set at standard lengths and lofts.

(opens in new tab) Cobra Radspeed Irons (opens in new tab) | £329.99 from TV Golf Centre Cobra has an array of irons on offer and, at under £330, you can pick up one of their best models (opens in new tab) with KBS Tour 90 Regular Steel shafts. The club heads have some slight scratches, but the shafts and grips are listed 'in good condition', with the Radspeed irons available in 5i - GW.

(opens in new tab) Titleist AP1 718 Irons (opens in new tab) | £429.95 from Affordable Golf Titleist is known for producing some of the best golf irons (opens in new tab) on the market and it is very rare that you can find a set for so little money. Listed as 'in good condition', the AP1 features an AMT Red R300 Regular shaft, with the club in standard lie and loft in a 5i - GW. They may be a few years old, but they will do a good job in your bag of hitting longer and more accurate iron shots.

(opens in new tab) Cleveland Launcher XL Irons (opens in new tab) | £349.99 from TV Golf Centre Listed 'in good condition', these Launcher XL irons (opens in new tab) are already some of the best budget irons (opens in new tab) on the market and, at under £350, you can pick these up with an Elevate MPH Regular Steel shaft and standard lofts and lies.

What to consider when buying used irons

When it comes to purchasing the best used golf irons there are a number of factors that need to be considered:

Seller

Firstly, is the seller reputable? You don't want to purchase a golf club that may be cheap, but sold by someone who has a low approval rating on the sites and therefore may not deliver promptly, if at all. In the case of some sellers on eBay there have been examples of counterfeit clubs being sold, so always buy through well-known retail shops on second hand channels that have very high feedback ratings.

One last point is to make sure you do your research. As noted earlier, there may be a specific type of shaft or weight that you are looking for in your driver, so it's crucial that you check that what you are purchasing matches your requirements. You don't want the debacle of buying one of the best Mizuno irons or one of the best Titleist irons to find out the lofts or shaft is different to what you are used to.

Condition

We've all been there. You spot a club that is hundreds of dollars cheaper than the original price and, when it's delivered, it is damaged beyond belief. That is why it's crucial you read up on the condition beforehand. Most sellers will list the condition of the club on the page, but you can always message them if you do have any problems or queries.

Specs

This may sound like an obvious one but, when researching, it's important you find out whether the specs of the iron or club are correct. Again, these should be listed on the sites, but be wary of the flex of the club, as well as the weight. You don't want the club to arrive to find out that the shaft is incorrect, or the head is a different model.

FAQs

Why would you purchase used clubs? Used golf clubs are usually far cheaper than new models and offer a potentially huge saving. What's more, a company may have stopped producing a certain model, so used sites can be a great place to pick up these models that no longer exist if you having a special place in your heart for a very specific club.