I Test Golf Rangefinders For A Living - These Are My 9 Favorite Discounted Models Right Now
Golf is a lot harder if you don't have the right yardage before your shot - these rangefinders will help you get that number correct
When most people choose a career, they base it off their personal skillset. Those who are good in high pressure situations may choose a role as a firefighter or in other emergency services. Those with steady hands may choose to be a surgeon. With 12+ years of caddying experience under my belt alongside playing the game since I was 4, my expertise are slightly less important than a first-aid medic or heart surgeon - I know what makes a good rangefinder, therefore I head up the rangefinder reviews here at Golf Monthly.
Of all the best golf rangefinders, I've either tested or used them at some stage. Whether you're a rangefinder player or prefer one of the best golf gps devices instead, knowing your yardages is absolutely crucial to a good score. If you don't have one yet or are using one that is a few years old, Black Friday is the best time to shop for one - there's already savings to be had in Garmin's early Black Friday sale as well as over 25 early deals over at Amazon.
I tasked myself to find the best deals a few days out from the event and am pleased to say plenty are there to be taken advantage of already - nine to be exact. For all the latest golf gadget deals during this week, be sure to keep an eye on both our Best Black Friday Rangefinder Deals hub as well as the Buying Advice section of the website.
Both the Tour V6 and the Pro X3+ are so popular that we've written our own head to head piece comparing the two - Bushnell Tour V6 Shift vs Bushnell Pro X3+ Golf Rangefinder. It's certainly a more affordable option than the Pro X3+ but has fewer features. Nevertheless, the same accuracy and ease of use are there and packaged into a great looking and well built device.
A budget option for those who don't want to splash too much cash is the impressive Voice Caddie Laser Fit. It's one of the best looking rangefinders you can buy thanks to the minimalist finish, but the real feather in the Laser Fit's cap is its ability to triangulate distance between the ball and the pin, which is perfect for those who play a lot of cart golf.
Sitting atop of the hierarchy of the best Garmin rangefinders is the Approach Z82. The stand out feature on this device is the 2D hole map overlay that is displayed on the side of the view as you look through it. You can also link it with your Garmin watch it unlocks even more capabilities.
The most well-rounded, feature packed rangefinder on the market is the Pro X3+ from Bushnell. It's beautifully accurate, easy to use, has a crispy clear display and will last you for many years to come. A worthy investment for those who are regular players.
A very budget-friendly option is the Golfbuddy 2S Pro which, despite the price, includes slope mode - a mode I rely on a lot in practice rounds, especially at clubs I've never played before to help me get uber-accurate yardages. The same triangulation feature we see with the Voice Caddie Laser Fit is also present here which will be appreciated by those who play a lot of cart-only golf.
A premium, well-built and well-designed rangefinder with some unique features that make it stand out from the crowded market. It oozes class when it's in your hand and boasts one of the best, most clear displays I've used on a rangefinder in recent years.
An impressive, premium device that combines a highly accurate rangefinder with a vibrant and detailed integrated touchscreen GPS. The GPS screen is bright and offers solid levels of detail, while the rangefinder is fast, accurate and responsive. If you want a device that truly does a bit of everything, it's worth considering.
The A1-Slope is the smallest ever rangefinder Bushnell have ever delivered. When I tested it earlier this I was amazed at how quality the build was considering the size, which was small than the palm of my hand. Other contenders for the crown of best Bushnell rangefinders have clearer displays but the accuracy and versatility of the A1-Slope more than makes up for it.
We were so impressed by the Series 3 Max+ that it earned a spot on our Editor's Choice list for 2022. The user experience was near faultless with the display showing accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss. I've been very impressed by Blue Tees products in recent years and the Series 3 was a true sign of intent for the brand to mix with the big dogs at the top of the market.
