I Test Golf Rangefinders For A Living - These Are My 9 Favorite Discounted Models Right Now

When most people choose a career, they base it off their personal skillset. Those who are good in high pressure situations may choose a role as a firefighter or in other emergency services. Those with steady hands may choose to be a surgeon. With 12+ years of caddying experience under my belt alongside playing the game since I was 4, my expertise are slightly less important than a first-aid medic or heart surgeon - I know what makes a good rangefinder, therefore I head up the rangefinder reviews here at Golf Monthly.

Of all the best golf rangefinders, I've either tested or used them at some stage. Whether you're a rangefinder player or prefer one of the best golf gps devices instead, knowing your yardages is absolutely crucial to a good score. If you don't have one yet or are using one that is a few years old, Black Friday is the best time to shop for one - there's already savings to be had in Garmin's early Black Friday sale as well as over 25 early deals over at Amazon.

I tasked myself to find the best deals a few days out from the event and am pleased to say plenty are there to be taken advantage of already - nine to be exact. For all the latest golf gadget deals during this week, be sure to keep an eye on both our Best Black Friday Rangefinder Deals hub as well as the Buying Advice section of the website.

Save 20% ($40) Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon A budget option for those who don't want to splash too much cash is the impressive Voice Caddie Laser Fit. It's one of the best looking rangefinders you can buy thanks to the minimalist finish, but the real feather in the Laser Fit's cap is its ability to triangulate distance between the ball and the pin, which is perfect for those who play a lot of cart golf. Read our full Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder Review

Save 19% ($30) GolfBuddy 2S Pro: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon A very budget-friendly option is the Golfbuddy 2S Pro which, despite the price, includes slope mode - a mode I rely on a lot in practice rounds, especially at clubs I've never played before to help me get uber-accurate yardages. The same triangulation feature we see with the Voice Caddie Laser Fit is also present here which will be appreciated by those who play a lot of cart-only golf. Read our full Golfbuddy 2S PRO Rangefinder Review

Save 33% ($200) Mileseey GenePro G1: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon An impressive, premium device that combines a highly accurate rangefinder with a vibrant and detailed integrated touchscreen GPS. The GPS screen is bright and offers solid levels of detail, while the rangefinder is fast, accurate and responsive. If you want a device that truly does a bit of everything, it's worth considering. Read our full MILESEEY GenePro G1 Rangefinder Review