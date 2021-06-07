We run through the best golf ball retrievers currently on the market - save golf balls and save money with these useful tools

Best Golf Ball Retrievers

Is there a worse feeling in golf than seeing a brand new, shiny Pro V1 head perilously toward a nearby lake? Probably not, right?

Losing golf balls can be an annoying – and expensive – habit to fall in to and, if you’re regularly finding water hazards, you probably feel less inclined to use a better, expensive golf ball.

That’s where the humble golf ball retriever comes in to its own. They may not be the most fashionable item to have in the bag, but they can save you countless nearly-lost golf balls and some extra cash along the way.

Related: Best Golf Accessories

They come in a range of sizes and colours but all have a clever mechanism at the end that can grab golf balls from pretty much any awkward position you may find it on the golf course.

Below, we take a look at some of the best golf ball retrievers ranging in prices and sizes so you can find the right one for you. Whichever one you go for, these accessories quickly pay for themselves.

Best Golf Ball Retrievers

Callaway Golf Ball Retriever

Best Premium Retriever

+ Very well built with premium materials

+ Looks good in the bag thanks to the head cover

– Ultimately much more expensive than other options

This is easily the best premium golf ball retriever out there right now, but what makes it more expensive than the others in this list?

We certainly felt as though the extra money would be well spent as this Callaway Golf Ball Retriever as it is incredibly well built, with a premium, ergonomic sure grip handle that means you can confidently reach for the golf ball even in the most awkward spots on the course.

It extends fully out to 6ft and the easy-to-use twist and lock mechanism provides a total of four increments in which you can extend it and collect your golf ball.

The smartest part about this ball retriever is the head cover which not only protects the mechanism, but allows the retriever to look stylish when sat in your bag.

Without a doubt, it is a bit more money than other ball retrievers that do the same job, but the quality is there and feels like money well spent when using it on course.

Jedfore Portable Telescopic Ball Retriever

Classic And Compact

+ Retracts to super-small size

+ Telescopic design reaches out to 2 meters

– Plastic retriever a bit flimsy

This is a great low-cost options versus some other golf ball retrievers in this list, making this ideal for beginner golfers who are concerned about losing too many golf balls.

It extends to 2 meters (6.5ft) which is often more than enough extension to get in the toughest nooks and crannies of a golf course.

The plastic retrieving mechanism at the top is a little bit flimsy – but you shouldn’t expect premium materials at this price – but it has a very clever locking device that means, once you’ve got the golf ball, it won’t fall out as you bring it back to safety.

Gotcha Ultimate XL Ball Retriever

Longest Ball Retriever

+ Extends to a massive 18ft (5.5 meters)

+ Lightweight

– 18ft might be unnecessarily large for some

The appropriately names Gotcha Ultimate XL Ball Retriever is ideal if you often find your golf balls exceedingly far out of reach.

It extends to a whopping 18ft (5.5 meters) – easily the longest on our list – as is the perfect retriever if you often find yourself losing golf balls in very hard to reach parts of the course.

Despite its massive size, it folds up to just 21 inches so it can be stored comfortably in your golf bag without taking up too much space.

The mechanism to pick up the balls is simple too and all you have to do is press down on the ball to pick it up – a great option if you need a few extra feet of length.

Brand Fusion The Golfers Club Pocket Ball Retriever

Best Compact Design

+ Extends to a 15ft

+ Lightweight and sturdy while retracting just over 1ft

– The capturing device is a bit fiddly

This is one of the most compact ball retrievers in our list and – at 15ft full length – one of the longest too.

The handle is ergonomic and its made from a sturdy material that means it doesn’t bend too much when at full extension.

The telescopic design makes it easy to extend and retract making this a great option for someone who wants a compact retriever with plenty of scope for extension.

Prowithlin Golf Ball Retriever

Best For Seniors

+ Extra grabbing accessory means no bending down to pick up balls

+ Only weights 0.5 lbs but still feels sturdy

– Maximum 6ft extension isn’t the longest

This unique golf ball retriever is made from stainless steel – meaning it will never rust – and the metallic look means it should sit smartly in your golf bag too.

While its 6ft maximum length isn’t the longest in our list, it is certainly one of the most solid-feeling ball retrievers we’ve used and it makes picking up those hard to reach golf balls all the easier.

This retriever also comes with a handy ball grabber that screws into the handle which means you don’t have to bend down to pick up the ball. For this reason, we think this is a great option for the senior golfer who may struggle bending down to pick up golf balls.