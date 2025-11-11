'Performance Matches The Visual' - Stunning Cobra Darkspeed Drivers Hit With 35% Discount In This Early Black Friday Deal

Cobra Darkspeed drivers have a well-earned reputation as being some of the best golf drivers, delivering exceptional all-around performance, and have received top marks across the various models from Golf Monthly driver expert Joe Ferguson.

Joe has tested nearly every driver on the market, including the best Cobra drivers, and in his extensive testing of the Darkspeed range, he awarded the Max, X and LS models an impressive across-the-board 4.5 out of 5 star reviews. Each model offers specialized performance and a stunning premium aesthetic, which not only makes Darkspeed some of the best-looking drivers around, but also a perfect driver solution for every type of golfer:

With distance, forgiveness, or maximum workability and at the forefront of their performance, the Darkspeed range usually carries a premium price; however, right now at American Golf, the Darkspeed LS, Max, and X models all have a massive 35% off, reducing them from £429, to a bargain £279, making them some of the best early Black Friday golf deals we’ve seen so far.

Cobra Darkspeed Golf Driver

The Cobra Darkspeed Max features a draw-bias and for anyone afflicted with the dreaded slice in our testing we found it next to impossible to produce a fade or slice. It also has a refined clubhead shape blending aerodynamic speed with a forgiving high-launch for ultimate distance and accuracy. The elevated look at the address position also inspires maximum confidence on the tee. The Max is only available with a 10.5 loft, with a UST LIN-Q Red shaft with Regular or Lite flex.

The Cobra Darkspeed X driver is designed to provide out-of-this-world speed. It features what Cobra say is groundbreaking aerodynamic shaping for extraordinary speed and distance through a more streamlined design. The X model is designed for players seeking a fast, low-spin head that offers medium launch and plenty of forgiveness, and is a great choice for a huge range of golfers. The X is available in a 9, 10.5 or 12 degree loft, with a UST LIN-Q Blue shaft and either a Regular or Stiff flex.

The Cobra Darkspeed LS (Low Spin) driver is the culmination of what Cobra says is meticulous attention to detail and precise integration of its most advanced technologies. Cobra has used space-grade materials and the expertise of aerospace engineers to develop the fastest driver Cobra has ever built. The LS model features a tour-inspired shape aimed at better players who demand low spin and low launch for maximum workability and control. The LS is available in a 9 or 10.5 degree loft, with a UST LIN-Q White shaft and either a Stiff or X-Stiff flex.

In his testing across the Darkspeed drivers, the outstanding performance characteristics of each model really ticked all the boxes, offering genuine game-improving features of the tee for every golfer.

One of the real standouts for Joe, across the whole range, is the incredible shelf appeal. The blacked-out visual makes the Darkspeed look incredibly premium and futuristic, and the look has even been described as ‘If Batman designed a driver’ in the Golf Monthly office.

To add to the outstanding visuals on offer, Cobra has designed a headcover to match, with blacked out with shiny embossed text, and Joe noted it was as good as he's seen for a stock headcover, looking great in your golf bag, and well worthy of getting an honorable mention in his reviews.

Image 1 of 2 The Darkspeed drivers all have the same stunning aesthetic, but all offer their own individual performance characteristics. (Image credit: Future) Cobra hasn't scripped on the Darkspeed headcover and is one of the best stock driver headcovers we've ever seen. (Image credit: Future)

