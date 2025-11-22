Act Fast - This Is The Best Deal On Premium Golf Balls We've Seen All Year Ahead Of Black Friday

Srixon is renowned for producing some of the best golf balls on the market, and for Black Friday 2025, we've hunted out some big discounts across the highly rated Srixon range.

These Black Friday golf ball deals include the Z-Star ball, which, in our Z-star vs Titleist Pro V1 comparison, came away with a ton of praise from our expert tester Joe Ferguson, as a worthy challenger to Titleist's benchmark ball.

We're always on the lookout for good golf ball discounts but we haven't quite seen one as good as this in relation to the best premium golf balls on the market in all of 2025. At just $35 per dozen, it's a no-brainer.

Get a dozen Srixon Z-Star Balls for just $29.99 at Amazon.

Elsewhere, the Z-Star Diamond and Z-Star XV are also carrying big Black Friday discounts. If you prefer one of the best budget ball options, then the Srixon Soft Feel has 30% off, taking those down to just $34.99 for 2 dozen, a bargain $1.45 per ball.

Below, I've highlighted the 5 best deals on Amazon from the Z-Star range, and if you're a Srixon golf ball player stocking up, Christmas shopping for a golfing loved one, or even looking to try a new ball out, then these golf deals are worthy of your attention.

The Z-Star Diamond is one of the most underrated golf balls on the market. In testing, it provided incredible spin control in the iron and wedge department, while its innovative dimple pattern helped to keep it straight in windy conditions. This performance coupled with its Black Friday pricing makes the Z-Star Diamond a brilliant value for money golf ball deal.

The Z-Star has a newly formulated, extra-thin premium urethane cover, a super soft feel and delivers ample green side control. The 2025 iteration of the Z-Star offers fantastic levels of durability and consistency, and this Black Friday deal on the Pure White version saves you $10 on a dozen balls.

The only ball in our Srixon ball tests that received a five out of five star review. At this price, it gives outstanding performance for just $1.38 a ball. Low compression and a responsive cover are some of its highlights – a real quality, softer ball at an excellent Black Friday deal price.

Srixon says its range is the best balls for golfers of all levels, each designed to offer real game-enhancing performance. The Z-Star range sits atop the tree from the brand, with 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, and multi-major championship winner Brooks Koepka all using various balls from the range.

In our testing the Z-Star range certainly ticked all the boxes for performance with Joel Tadman calling the Z-Star Diamond, "arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls." and he was also full of praise for the Z-Star XV, saying, "It's hard to fault this ball, fast off the tee, playable with the irons and spinny on wedge shots, it’s the complete performance package."

Joel again found the Srixon Z-Star hard to critique, and said, "Z-Star is a premium golf ball that sets itself apart with its super soft feel and ample green side control. It may not be the longest ball for most players, but it’s a solid all-rounder that offers a consistent flight and notable durability."

The budget Srixon Soft Feel, which bagged itself a five out of five star review, with our tester saying, "With a low compression and a reasonably responsive cover, the Soft Feel is an ideal ball for those who like a good quality softer ball at a competitive price."

Finally aimed at female golfers, the Srixion Soft Feel Lady scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, and impressed with its super soft feel on all shots. It also impressed tester Carly Cummins, who felt it was perfect for golfers with slower or medium swing speeds, delivering an easy launch for improved accuracy and control.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

