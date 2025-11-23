RSM Classic Leaderboard And Live Updates: Sami Valimaki Leads By One Going Down 72nd Hole As PGA Tour Cards Decided

Sami Valimaki led by two going into the final round of the RSM Classic, where more than the title is up for grabs as players battle it out for the remaining PGA Tour cards

The RSM Classic trophy

It's all to play for at the final PGA Tour event of the FedEx Cup Fall season, as the RSM Classic trophy is on the line, as well as several players' PGA Tour statuses.

In terms of PGA Tour cards, the top 100, excluding those who are already exempt, in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings will keep their status on the circuit for 2026. The projected Standings are moving constantly as play continues on Sunday.

Check out all the action via our live blog below...

RSM Classic Leaderboard

  • -23 Sami Valimaki
  • -22 Max McGreevy (63)
  • -21 Ricky Castillo (62)
  • -19 Nico Echavarria (65)
  • -19 Lee Hodges (66)
  • -19 Si Woo Kim (66)

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall Projected Standings

  • 95th Ryo Hisatsune
  • 96th Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 97th Danny Walker
  • 98th Michael Brennan*
  • 99th Takumi Kanaya
  • 100th Karl Vilips*
  • 101st Lee Hodges
  • 102nd Ricky Castillo
  • 103rd Matt Wallace
  • *Already exempt

A close up of Matt Cradock
A leaderboard of the FedEx Cup Fall

Ricky Castillo hits a driver off the tee

He needs to set a target and, following a birdie at the 15th, Castillo birdies the 16th to move to 21-under, just one back of Valimaki.

The American is making a charge right now and, with a par 3 and par 4 remaining, can Castillo put the pressure on the leader?

Speaking of pressure, Echavarria has converted his birdie attempt at the 14th to move to 20-under. He's about to head into the stretch that Castillo has just played, with birdie opportunities coming up for the Colombian.

Sam Stevens hits an iron shot

He made a hole-in-one earlier, and Sam Stevens birdies the last for a seven-under-par final round of 63 to currently sit in a share of sixth.

Excellent round from the American, who finished his season inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup, which secured his spot in all of the Signature Events for 2026.

Sami Valimaki waves to the crowd

He hasn't had his best stuff but, at the eighth, Valimaki rolls in a 20-footer from off the green for a birdie to jump to 21-under-par.

He leads by two and, after his playing partner Thorbjornsen misses a great birdie chance, he keeps his advantage intact going to the ninth.

EARLY UPDATES