CME Group Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida marks the closing chapter in the LPGA Tour's 2025 season.

The top-60 players from across the campaign have all gathered to take their shot at winning the Race To CME Globe as well as the handsome prize money payout that comes with reigning supreme.

Even though World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul holds a significant lead at the top of the standings, every member of the field can still win the Race to the CME Globe because that honor goes to the CME Group Tour Championship winner.

Last year, Thitikul beat Angel Yin to the big prize by one stroke courtesy of a brilliant closing seven-under.

There are other titles to be determined, too, including the Rookie of the Year award and the recipient of the Vare Trophy, which is presented to the player with the lowest scoring average at the end of the season.

Jeeno Thitikul topped the Race To CME Globe standings prior to the Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, whoever comes out on top in the CME Group Tour Championship later this afternoon will scoop an incredible $4 million from a total of $11 million, the same number as Thitikul in 2024.

The overall payout is the same figure as 12 months ago but $4 million higher than 2023 when the winner banked $2 million.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back to 2025, the player who ends in solo second will scoop a cool $1 million check while third will earn the deserving pro over half a million dollars. Everyone who ends inside the top-12 should clinch a six-figure payout also.

Because the CME Group Tour Championship is a four-day no cut event, all 60 players in the field will take home at least some prize money. The smallest payout at Tiburon Golf Club is $55,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship, with the maximum figure listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown