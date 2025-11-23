CME Group Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The biggest non-Major purse of the season is set to be shared between the 60-player field in the LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship
The CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida marks the closing chapter in the LPGA Tour's 2025 season.
The top-60 players from across the campaign have all gathered to take their shot at winning the Race To CME Globe as well as the handsome prize money payout that comes with reigning supreme.
Even though World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul holds a significant lead at the top of the standings, every member of the field can still win the Race to the CME Globe because that honor goes to the CME Group Tour Championship winner.
Last year, Thitikul beat Angel Yin to the big prize by one stroke courtesy of a brilliant closing seven-under.
There are other titles to be determined, too, including the Rookie of the Year award and the recipient of the Vare Trophy, which is presented to the player with the lowest scoring average at the end of the season.
But, whoever comes out on top in the CME Group Tour Championship later this afternoon will scoop an incredible $4 million from a total of $11 million, the same number as Thitikul in 2024.
The overall payout is the same figure as 12 months ago but $4 million higher than 2023 when the winner banked $2 million.
Back to 2025, the player who ends in solo second will scoop a cool $1 million check while third will earn the deserving pro over half a million dollars. Everyone who ends inside the top-12 should clinch a six-figure payout also.
Because the CME Group Tour Championship is a four-day no cut event, all 60 players in the field will take home at least some prize money. The smallest payout at Tiburon Golf Club is $55,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship, with the maximum figure listed for each position before ties are taken into account.
CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$1,000,000
3rd
$550,000
4th
$350,000
5th
$260,000
6th
$195,000
7th
$155,000
8th
$136,000
9th
$120,000
10th
$113,500
11th
$107,000
12th
$101,000
13th
$96,000
14th
$91,000
15th
$88,000
16th
$86,000
17th
$84,500
18th
$83,000
19th
$81,500
20th
$80,000
21st
$79,000
22nd
$78,000
23rd
$77,000
24th
$76,000
25th
$75,000
26th
$74,000
27th
$73,000
28th
$72,000
29th
$71,000
30th
$70,000
31st
$69,250
32nd
$68,500
33rd
$67,750
34th
$67,000
35th
$66,250
36th
$65,500
37th
$64,750
38th
$64,000
39th
$63,250
40th
$62,500
41st
$62,000
42nd
$61,500
43rd
$61,000
44th
$60,500
45th
$60,000
46th
$59,500
47th
$59,000
48th
$58,500
49th
$58,000
50th
$57,500
51st
$57,250
52nd
$57,000
53rd
$56,750
54th
$56,500
55th
$56,250
56th
$56,000
57th
$55,750
58th
$55,500
59th
$55,250
60th
$55,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
