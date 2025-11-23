CME Group Tour Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The biggest non-Major purse of the season is set to be shared between the 60-player field in the LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship

The CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida marks the closing chapter in the LPGA Tour's 2025 season.

Even though World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul holds a significant lead at the top of the standings, every member of the field can still win the Race to the CME Globe because that honor goes to the CME Group Tour Championship winner.

Last year, Thitikul beat Angel Yin to the big prize by one stroke courtesy of a brilliant closing seven-under.

There are other titles to be determined, too, including the Rookie of the Year award and the recipient of the Vare Trophy, which is presented to the player with the lowest scoring average at the end of the season.

But, whoever comes out on top in the CME Group Tour Championship later this afternoon will scoop an incredible $4 million from a total of $11 million, the same number as Thitikul in 2024.

The overall payout is the same figure as 12 months ago but $4 million higher than 2023 when the winner banked $2 million.

Back to 2025, the player who ends in solo second will scoop a cool $1 million check while third will earn the deserving pro over half a million dollars. Everyone who ends inside the top-12 should clinch a six-figure payout also.

Because the CME Group Tour Championship is a four-day no cut event, all 60 players in the field will take home at least some prize money. The smallest payout at Tiburon Golf Club is $55,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship, with the maximum figure listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$1,000,000

3rd

$550,000

4th

$350,000

5th

$260,000

6th

$195,000

7th

$155,000

8th

$136,000

9th

$120,000

10th

$113,500

11th

$107,000

12th

$101,000

13th

$96,000

14th

$91,000

15th

$88,000

16th

$86,000

17th

$84,500

18th

$83,000

19th

$81,500

20th

$80,000

21st

$79,000

22nd

$78,000

23rd

$77,000

24th

$76,000

25th

$75,000

26th

$74,000

27th

$73,000

28th

$72,000

29th

$71,000

30th

$70,000

31st

$69,250

32nd

$68,500

33rd

$67,750

34th

$67,000

35th

$66,250

36th

$65,500

37th

$64,750

38th

$64,000

39th

$63,250

40th

$62,500

41st

$62,000

42nd

$61,500

43rd

$61,000

44th

$60,500

45th

$60,000

46th

$59,500

47th

$59,000

48th

$58,500

49th

$58,000

50th

$57,500

51st

$57,250

52nd

$57,000

53rd

$56,750

54th

$56,500

55th

$56,250

56th

$56,000

57th

$55,750

58th

$55,500

59th

$55,250

60th

$55,000

