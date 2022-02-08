Popular opinion might have you believing that the cream of the crop in the UK & Ireland lies north of the border or across the Irish Sea, but English courses fare well in the most illustrious of golfing company with the country boasting 50 of the UK and Ireland's top 100 golf courses. England is home to multiple Open Championship, Ryder Cup and DP World Tour venues and is famous for its historic, world class links like Royal Birkdale and Royal St George's to its famous heathlands like Sunningdale and Swinley Forest.

Best Golf Courses In England

Below we list the top 50 golf courses in England, in order, based on the most recent Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 golf course rankings...

Royal Birkdale



(Image credit: David Cannon/Getty Images)

Location: Southport, Merseyside

Southport, Merseyside Founded: 1889

1889 Designed by: Fred Hawtree and JH Taylor

Fred Hawtree and JH Taylor Green fee: £185-£285

£185-£285 Top 100 ranking: 7th

7th Book: Visit website

The Southport coast has way more than its fair share of very fine links, but one stands above them all – Royal Birkdale, where the holes play predominantly along the valleys between tall dunes. Birkdale has played host to 10 Open Championships, as well as the 1965 and 1969 Ryder Cups. It has also played host to Women's British Opens, Senior Opens, Amateur Championships, Walker Cups and Curtis Cups. Most recently, it was also the site of Jordan Spieth's infamous drop and unbelievable last five holes to win the 2017 Open Championship. Birkdale is one of the best links courses in England and a must-play for avid golfers.

- Full Royal Birkdale Golf Club review

Sunningdale - Old



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Sunningdale, Berkshire

Sunningdale, Berkshire Opened: 1901

1901 Designed by: Willie Park Jr

Willie Park Jr Green fee: £300

£300 Top 100 ranking: 9th

9th Book: Visit website

The Old at Sunningdale vies strongly with its younger sibling for the honour of finest inland course in the UK, let alone England. It's without doubt one of the best heathland golf courses in the UK, showcasing inland golf at its very finest. There are so many strong holes on this wonderful heathland layout, that picking out one over another is tough, but the stretch from the 6th to the 8th excels heading out, while the 10th is a glorious down and up par 4 that will test you to the full.

- Full Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review

Sunningdale - New

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Sunningdale, Berkshire

Sunningdale, Berkshire Opened: 1923

1923 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £300

£300 Top 100 ranking: 10th

10th Book: Visit website

New in name but getting on for 100 years old now, Harry Colt and John Morrison’s design has just got better and better over the years. It is a supremely beautiful place to play golf, with holes that will test and tease you, and others where you may just fancy your chances. Whatever happens on the day, you can’t help but enjoy yourself as Sunningdale is home to 36 of the best golf holes in the world, let alone the country!

- Full Sunningdale Golf Club New Course review

Royal St George's

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Sandwich, Kent

Sandwich, Kent Founded: 1887

1887 Designed by: Laidlaw Purves

Laidlaw Purves Green fee: £125-£290

£125-£290 Top 100 ranking: 11th

11th Book: Visit website

Founded in 1887, Royal St George’s was the first English course to play host to The Open Championship, which it did in 1894. This links with a difference boasts fairways more rumpled in nature than on any other course on the current Open rota. There’s a glorious feeling of space around the 1st tee, but the challenge is stiff from the outset in any sort of breeze. Among the standout holes are the famous 4th with its mighty sleepered bunkers and extremely testing green.

- Full Royal St George's Golf Club review

Royal Liverpool

(Image credit: Sam Cooper)

Location: Hoylake, Wirral

Hoylake, Wirral Founded: 1869

1869 Designed by: Robert Chambers, George Morris and Harry Colt

Robert Chambers, George Morris and Harry Colt Green fee: £135-£250

£135-£250 Top 100 ranking: 12th

12th Book: Visit website

The course that made its Open return in 2006, when Tiger reigned supreme over a bone-dry links, is a little different. Looking out from the fine red-brick clubhouse, you’ll see a number of flat holes playing around what was once a racecourse but is now the practice ground. But the course at Hoylake really comes alive in the middle when it ventures closer to the Dee estuary for a prolonged spell of dramatic links golf. This testing and historic links plays host to its 13th Open Championship in 2023, nine years after Rory McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug here.

- Full Royal Liverpool Golf Club review

Royal Lytham and St Annes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire Founded: 1886

1886 Designed by: George Lowe and Harry Colt

George Lowe and Harry Colt Green fee: £160-£305

£160-£305 Top 100 ranking: 13th

13th Book: Telephone 01253 724 206. Email: bookings@royallytham.org

This 11-time Open venue and two-time Ryder Cup host really is a thinker’s course where plotting your way round is of at least equal merit to length of the tee. Uniquely among The Open venues, it starts with a heavily bunkered par 3, which is followed by two strong par 4s flanking the railway. The run for home is stout indeed. The long par 4s at 15 and 17 – the latter’s approach blind if you’re too far left off the tee - yield par figures with some reluctance. It's another fantastic links in the North West and easily one of best golf courses in Lancashire.

- Full Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club review

Woodhall Spa - Hotchkin



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire Opened: 1905

1905 Designed by: Harry Vardon

Harry Vardon Green fee: £70-£135

£70-£135 Top 100 ranking: 18th

18th Book: 01526 352511 or Email booking@woodhallspagolf.com

Yes, the deep, testing bunkers are what the Hotchkin is most famous for, but Lincolnshire’s finest is about so much more than that. There are so many strong holes it’s almost impossible to single one out, but if pushed, the par-5 9th sets up particularly magnificently from the tee. A stunning Tom Doak renovation project has recently been completed at Woodhall Spa, where the vision was to restore much of the course's original character with some trees, shrubs and gorse removed and bunkered returned to their original style with other long-lost ones re-introduced. The club, home to the National Golf Centre and home to England Golf, features two of the best golf courses in Lincolnshire with the world class Hotchkin and the superb Bracken Course - a very good second course.

- Full Woodhall Spa Golf Club Hotchkin Course review

St George's Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Weybridge, Surrey

Weybridge, Surrey Opened: 1911

1911 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £225

£225 Top 100 ranking: 25th

25th Book: 01932 847758

There is drama, variety and challenge aplenty laid out beneath the imposing red brick clubhouse that you play back up towards on the Red nine’s finale. The stunning St George's Hill is home to three nines (Red and Blue main 18 plus Green) for what is one of the very best golf courses in Surrey. To pick out one or two standout holes from such a strong cast is tough, but the 2nd on the Red is a demanding par 4 played from a raised tee over a crest, then gently back up to the green, while the 2nd on the Blue is a well-guarded 120-yarder where trouble awaits in the form of deep bunkers and steep banks.

- Full St George's Hill Golf Club review

Burnham and Berrow

(Image credit: Geoff Ellis (golfworking.co.uk))

Location: Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset

Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset Founded: 1891

1891 Designed by: Charles Gibson

Charles Gibson Green fee: £130-£155

£130-£155 Top 100 ranking: 29th

29th Book: Visit website

Featuring tight fairways, impressive sand hills and thick rough, Burnham and Berrow seems a daunting prospect requiring strict accuracy off the tee. However, it has hosted more than 50 amateur competitions and provides a fair challenge that links enthusiasts will relish. It's not only one of the best golf courses in Somerset but one of, if not the, best courses in the South West.

- Full Burnham and Berrow Golf Club review

Walton Heath - Old



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey

Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey Opened: 1904

1904 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: Contact club

Contact club Top 100 ranking: 29th

29th Book: 01737 812060 option 2

The older of Walton Heath’s two excellent courses has a long and rich history that features a Ryder Cup and many other high-profile events with the 2023 AIG Women's Open on the horizon. The stunning Surrey heathland is blessed with an expansive landscape where you can often gaze out over several holes, though rarely will they impinge on each other. If you’re into the wind heading out, the 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th will all test your game to the full, especially if you’re unable to keep it out of the heather.

- Full Walton Heath Golf Club Old Course review

Hillside

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Southport, Merseyside

Southport, Merseyside Founded: 1911

1911 Designed by: Fred Hawtree

Fred Hawtree Green fee: £90-£230

£90-£230 Top 100 ranking: 31st

31st Book: Visit website

One of England's finest links, and as an unusual one with a number of holes beautifully framed by towering pines. The front nine is strong, but the back nine really shines - it's arguably one of the best back nines in the entire UK. The par 5s - the 11th, sweeping from right to left, and the 17th through a dune-lined valley - really stand out.

- Full Hillside Golf Club review

Hankley Common



(Image credit: Jason Livy)

Location: Farnham, Surrey

Farnham, Surrey Opened: 1897

1897 Designed by: Harry Colt and James Braid

Harry Colt and James Braid Green fee: £130

£130 Top 100 ranking: 32nd

32nd Book: 01252 797717

Hankley Common is a beautiful golf course that is of top quality. The surrounding area is a site of special scientific interest and the setting features thousands of birches, rowans, pines and oaks. The course is renowned for its good drainage and the dry conditions make for fast-running fairways akin to a links course, as Bobby Locke once pointed out. The club never rests on its laurels and continues to improve what is one of England's premier inland layouts.

- Full Hankley Common Golf Club review

Ganton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Vale of Pickering, Yorkshire

Vale of Pickering, Yorkshire Opened: 1897

1897 Designed by: Tom Chisholm and Robert Bird

Tom Chisholm and Robert Bird Green fee: £75-£170

£75-£170 Top 100 ranking: 34th

34th Book: Tel: 01944 710329 Email: secretary@gantongolfclub.com

Ganton is a gem of a course with an embarrassment of riches, and a number of holes that will quickly expose your weaknesses, especially if you stray into one of many bunkers that wouldn’t look out of place at Woodhall Spa. The final run for home is strong, with the 17th not quite able to decide if it’s a par 3 or 4 on the card, and 18 then somewhat unusually playing over an entrance road that is actually OOB should your ball come to rest on it. It's an historic club that once boasted six-time Open champion Harry Vardon as its professional, and it has hosted the Ryder Cup, Walker Cup, Curtis Cup and the Amateur Championship. Officially designed by Tom Chisholm and Robert Bird, Ganton has been altered by legendary architects James Braid, Alister MacKenzie, Harry Colt, John Henry Taylor, and Harry Vardon.

- Full Ganton Golf Club review

St Enodoc - Church

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Rock, Cornwall

Rock, Cornwall Opened: 1890

1890 Designed by: James Braid

James Braid Green fee: £75-£135

£75-£135 Top 100 ranking: 36th

36th Book: Visit website

St Enodoc is one of a kind and a real treat that offers excellent value, variety and views. The Cornish coastline provides a stunning backdrop to this wonderfully varied James Braid design that changes direction and elevation throughout. Packed with memorable features such as the Himalayas bunker, the course's namesake church and stunning views across the Camel Estuary to Padstow, it's a thrilling ride from start to finish. It's top of the list when it comes to the best golf courses in Cornwall and is right up there as one of England's best links courses.

- Full St Enodoc Church Course review

Hollinwell The Home of Notts Golf Club



(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire Opened: 1901 (club founded 1887)

1901 (club founded 1887) Designed by: Willie Park Jr

Willie Park Jr Green fee: £75-£200

£75-£200 Top 100 ranking: 37th

37th Book: Tel: 01623 753225 option 3 Email office@hollinwell.co.uk

Notts provides a genuine away-from-it-all feeling. The course is a fine heathland routing with sometimes breathtaking changes in elevation and a host of exceptional holes. An ongoing bunker-improvement programme is successfully recreating a true heathland appearance. Not only is it top of the best golf courses in Nottinghamshire list but it is also the best golf course in the midlands. The course has hosted numerous high-level events including Open Final Qualifying and is only getting better thanks to work from Martin Ebert.

- Full Holinwell Home of Notts Golf Club review

Swinley Forest



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Ascot, Berkshire

Ascot, Berkshire Opened: 1909

1909 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: Contact club

Contact club Top 100 ranking: 39th

39th Book: Tel 01344 620197 Email office@swinleyfgc.co.uk

Swinley Forest is a quintessentially old-school course that is always a delight. Tunnelling through beautiful pines it provides a sublime balance of fun and variety, making it one of Harry Colt's greatest legacies. It's not the longest but this golden-age classic has more than survived the test of time. It's only second to Sunningdale when it comes to the best golf courses in Berkshire.

- Full Swinley Forest Golf Club review

Formby

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Formby, Merseyside

Formby, Merseyside Founded: 1884

1884 Designed by: Willie Park Jr, James Braid and Harry Colt

Willie Park Jr, James Braid and Harry Colt Green fee: £110-£200

£110-£200 Top 100 ranking: 41st

41st Book: Visit website

While many links courses lack the framing and variety offered by trees, Formby features the best of both worlds with an almost heathland feel in place. It is abound with strong par 4s that contribute to its reputation as one of the very best courses on a coastline packed with excellent golf. This premier-league links is distinctive and memorable and its future is safeguarded with changes on the way.

- Full Formby Golf Club review

The Berkshire - Red



(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Ascot, Berkshire

Ascot, Berkshire Founded: 1928

1928 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £125-£255

£125-£255 Top 100 ranking: 42nd

42nd Book: Tel 01344 621 495 option 1 Email golf@theberkshire.co.uk

With six wildly differing short holes, six par 4s and six long holes, there is something for everyone. This fabulous Herbert Fowler design provides enormous fun with variety with something new in store at every turn. It's a stunning heathland layout that more than packs its punch in a popular area, and a 36-hole day at the Berkshire playing the Red as well as the superb Blue course is a day to remember.

- Full The Berkshire Red Course review

Saunton - East



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Braunton, Devon

Braunton, Devon Founded: 1897

1897 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £80-£130

£80-£130 Top 100 ranking: 49th

49th Book: Email info@sauntongolf.co.uk Tel 01271 812436 (option 1)

Saunton is home to two of the best golf courses in Devon with the East and West, which both feature in the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 rankings. The more challenging of two wonderful links courses is the East, which is set in the glorious North Devon dunes to provide a wonderful and testing setting to play golf.

- Full Saunton Golf Club East Course review

Alwoodley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Moortown, Leeds, Yorkshire

Moortown, Leeds, Yorkshire Founded: 1907

1907 Designed by: Alister MacKenzie

Alister MacKenzie Green fee: From £95

From £95 Top 100 ranking: 50th

50th Book: Visit website

As course design debuts go, this Alister MacKenzie heathland beauty on the outskirts of Leeds takes some beating - it's so good that MacKenzie even based a couple of holes at Augusta National on it. Some of his original design features lost over the years have even been re-introduced in the 21st century. Fine opening and closing holes bookend this testing inland classic, which is one of England's finest heathlands and one of the very best golf courses in Yorkshire.

- Full Alwoodley Golf Club review

Royal Cinque Ports

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Deal, Kent

Deal, Kent Founded: 1892

1892 Designed by: Harry Hunter and James Braid

Harry Hunter and James Braid Green fee: £115-£185

£115-£185 Top 100 ranking: 53rd

53rd Book: Visit website

Along with Royal St George’s and Prince’s, Royal Cinque Ports is one of three Open Championship links in our Top 100 that lie almost back-to-back on the Kent coast between Sandwich and Deal. It's a very strong course with a great variety of holes forging out to the turn and then back into the prevailing wind. There's a fine run from home from the 12th, which is one of the most challenging stretches you will find.

- Full Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club review

Silloth on Solway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Wigton, Cumbria

Wigton, Cumbria Founded: 1892

1892 Designed by: David Grant and Willie Park Jr

David Grant and Willie Park Jr Green fee: £35-£80

£35-£80 Top 100 ranking: 51st

51st Book: Visit website

Blessed with an idyllic setting, the rumpled links never seems to attract a bad word. Heather, gorse and the breeze will challenge every department of your game. Somewhat paradoxically, this is a Top 100 hidden gem and undoubtedly the best value course in the Top 100.

- Full Silloth on Solway Golf Club review

Walton Heath - New



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey

Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey Opened: 1907 nine holes (1913 18 holes)

1907 nine holes (1913 18 holes) Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: Contact club

Contact club Top 100 ranking: 54th

54th Book: 01737 812060 option 2

The course eases you in with a short-par-4, delightful-par-3 combination, before a beautiful and, at times, very challenging heathland examination. Herbert Fowler created both heathland beauties at Walton Heath, with the first nine holes of the New arriving three years after its older sibling in 1907, before being extended to a full 18 in 1913. When tour events and the Ryder Cup have visited this corner of Surrey, they have typically played a composite course.

- Full Walton Heath New Course review

Liphook

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Liphook, Hampshire

Liphook, Hampshire Opened: 1923

1923 Designed by: Arthur Croome and Tom Simpson

Arthur Croome and Tom Simpson Green fee: £90-£140

£90-£140 Top 100 ranking: 55th

55th Book: secretary@liphookgolfclub.com

Liphook is enjoyable all year round as it is delightful, engaging and peaceful. The classy healthland design welcomes all sorts of players and offers very good value for money. This already highly ranked course has undergone a major transformation over the past four years under the guidance of Tom Mackenzie with three goals in mind: 1) to improve safety when crossing the road after the 14th; 2) to create a better routing and flow, and; 3) to maximise the full potential of this glorious heathland terrain. It was already top of the pile when it comes to the best golf courses in Hamsphire and it has got even better.

- Full Liphook Golf Club review

The Berkshire - Blue

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Ascot, Berkshire

Ascot, Berkshire Founded: 1928

1928 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £125-£255

£125-£255 Top 100 ranking: 56th

56th Book: Tel 01344 621 495 option 1 Email golf@theberkshire.co.uk

A picturesque and challenging Herbert Fowler course. Making use of the land's natural slopes, the holes fit naturally and comfortably into the landscape. The Blue Course is an absolute cracker; a perfect complement to the Red over a similar, glorious landscape, but somehow still completely different. It is probably the tougher of the two and is equally attractive.

- Full The Berkshire Blue Course review

West Sussex

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Pulborough, West Sussex

Pulborough, West Sussex Opened: 1931

1931 Designed by: Guy Campbell and Cecil Hutchison

Guy Campbell and Cecil Hutchison Green fee: £105-£140

£105-£140 Top 100 ranking: 57th

57th Book: Tel 01798 872 426 Email proshop@westsussexgolf.co.uk

This heathland classic twists and turns constantly as it runs over gently undulating and very springy turf sitting on a free-draining subsoil. Don't be fooled by this charming layout's modest length of 6,351 yards, for the par is just 68. Take full advantage of the opening par 5, four several testing par 4s and the very long par 3 6th give little away willingly. Of the best golf courses in Sussex, West Sussex GC is top and it is certainly one of the best heathland golf courses in the country.

- Full West Sussex Golf Club review

Royal West Norfolk



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Brancaster, Norfolk

Brancaster, Norfolk Opened: 1892

1892 Designed by: Holcombe Ingleby

Holcombe Ingleby Green fee: Contact club

Contact club Top 100 ranking: 57th

57th Book: Tel 01485 210087 Email secretary@rwngc.org

Some holes and the entrance road have been affected by the tide, but this merely adds to the character of this step-back-in-time links that is still a true test in the modern era. Also known as 'Brancaster', this mainly two-ball only club is a wonderful experience of links golf from start to finish with some stirring holes. We think it's the pick of the bunch of the best golf courses in Norfolk.

- Full Royal West Norfolk Golf Club review

Southport and Ainsdale

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Southport, Merseyside

Southport, Merseyside Founded: 1906

1906 Designed by: George Lowe and James Braid

George Lowe and James Braid Green fee: £85-£190

£85-£190 Top 100 ranking: 62nd

62nd Book: 01704 578000 ext 1 or email charlotte.pilkington@sandagolf.co.uk

Two-time Ryder Cup host S&A is a welcoming golf club with a rich and interesting history. The current 18 holes date from 1925 and were the work of five-time Open champion and prolific course designer James Braid. His design remains largely unchanged. It is a very natural layout with a selection of highly memorable holes. It's a fine and challenging links that sets out its stall from the word go, with a daunting par 3 of nearly 200 yards as the opener.

- Full Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club review

Worplesdon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Worplesdon, Surrey

Worplesdon, Surrey Opened: 1893

1893 Designed by: J F Abercromby

J F Abercromby Green fee: £160

£160 Top 100 ranking: 63rd

63rd Book: 01483 472277 (Option 1)

When the heather is in bloom, this pretty layout is simply fantastic. The heathland track is built on the Bagshot sand making it very well-draining. A blend of short and long holes make this a thoroughly enjoyable test. Recently, the club has worked hard to emphasise the natural heathland elements, with heather areas being restored and 80 bunkers renovated. The club is known for its Mixed Foursomes competition that dates back to 1921.

- Full Worplesdon Golf Club review

Rye - Old

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Rye, East Sussex

Rye, East Sussex Opened: 1895

1895 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: Contact club

Contact club Top 100 ranking: 65th

65th Book: links@ryegolfclub.co.uk

Rye is a well-maintained course with a great heritage. The original layout was designed by a 25-year-old Harry Colt, the club's first captain, who produced this attractive and exciting course with a hugely characterful layout. It plays over fast-running, undulating turf and presents a strong challenge particular when the wind is up. One of the best links courses in the south of England, Rye is always in excellent condition and playable all year.

- Full Rye Golf Club review

Moortown

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Moortown, Leeds, Yorkshire

Moortown, Leeds, Yorkshire Opened: 1909

1909 Designed by: Alister MacKenzie

Alister MacKenzie Green fee: £55-£130

£55-£130 Top 100 ranking: 66th

66th Book: Visit website

The first ever Ryder Cup in Britain was held here and it is one of Alister MacKenzie's finest designs. It's situated opposite to MacKenzie's first design, Alwoodley. The heathland/moorland hybrid has been re-worked to re-establish it's traditional heathland characteristics in recent years. The peace and serentiy found on the fairways is remarkable considering its close proximity to the centre of Leeds.

- Full Moortown Golf Club review

Hunstanton



(Image credit: Geoff Ellis)

Location: Hunstanton, Norfolk

Hunstanton, Norfolk Founded: 1891

1891 Designed by: James Braid

James Braid Green fee: £85-£125

£85-£125 Top 100 ranking: 67th

67th Book: 01485 532811

The origins of the grand old links at Hunstanton on the north Norfolk coast date back to 1891 although the course has been altered many times since then, firstly when James Braid oversaw the addition of 40 new bunkers in 1907. More recently, Martin Hawtree has overseen some significant course improvements. There are tremendous holes around the turn on this challenging links. It is a traditional out-and-back layout played either side of a dune ridge. The end of the front nine delivers some great holes and there's lovely scenery throughout. The course's par-3s are particularly memorable.

- Full Hunstanton Golf Club review

West Hill

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Brookwood, Surrey

Brookwood, Surrey Opened: 1907

1907 Designed by: Cuthbert Butchart

Cuthbert Butchart Green fee: £90-£140

£90-£140 Top 100 ranking: 71st

71st Book: 01483 474365

Defined by it majestic trees and abundant heather, West Hill is a delightful course that is consistently strong from start to finish. Tall pines encircle the course and there are undulations, heathers, streams and ditches that provide constant interest and variety. One of the famous '3 W's' West Hill is a traditional Surrey heathland which has reaped the rewards of recent improvements.

- Full West Hill Golf Club review

Woburn - Marquess'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Woburn, Buckinghamshire

Woburn, Buckinghamshire Opened: 2000

2000 Designed by: Ross McMurray, Clive Clark, Peter Alliss and Alex Hay

Ross McMurray, Clive Clark, Peter Alliss and Alex Hay Green fee: £180+

£180+ Top 100 ranking: 73rd

73rd Book: Visit website

One of three courses at Woburn, this is the youngest and most highly rated. The fantastic club is home to three of the best golf courses in Buckinghamshire and the newest of the three, the Marquess', is the best on the property. It has staged three British Masters and hosted the Women's British Open in 2019. Woburn is the only club, aside from St Andrews, that has three courses in our Top 100 list which just shows you the quality of the golf on offer.

- Full Woburn Marquess' Course review

Saunton - West

(Image credit: Simon Boyd)

Location: Braunton, Devon

Braunton, Devon Founded: 1897

1897 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £80-£130

£80-£130 Top 100 ranking: 75th

75th Book: Email info@sauntongolf.co.uk Tel 01271 812436 (option 1)

In the mid-1930s, demand for golf amongt the members at Saunton was so high that they decided they required a second course. Herbert Fowler was asked to submit a design, and the new course was built. When the Second World War came, however, it was occupied by the military and used for training. Shorter than the East, though not much, the West Course is arguably a little more forgiving, more varied, and most importantly for many, more fun. It is very hard to split both the West and East course here at Saunton so why not give both a try and decide for yourself. It is another truly enjoyable links course.

- Full Saunton West Course review

Prince's - Himalayas and Dunes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Sandwich, Kent

Sandwich, Kent Founded: 1906

1906 Designed by: Charles Hutchings, Guy Campbell and John Morrison

Charles Hutchings, Guy Campbell and John Morrison Green fee: £100-£120

£100-£120 Top 100 ranking: 76th

76th Book: Visit website

Considerable investment in recent years plus new holes and a dramatic re-styling saw this famous Open Championship venue on the Kent coast break into the Golf Monthly Top 100 for the first time. Gene Sarazen won the Claret Jug here in 1932, introducing his new-fangled sand wedge to the golfing world to deal with the deep pot bunkers. Today’s Prince’s bears little resemblance to the 18-hole course over which Sarazen triumphed 89 years ago. Indeed, today’s 27 holes have changed beyond all recognition over the last three years thanks to major investment and the design mind of Martin Ebert.

- Full Prince's Golf Club review

Aldeburgh - Championship



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Aldeburgh, Suffolk

Aldeburgh, Suffolk Founded: 1884

1884 Designed by: John Thompson and Willie Fernie, Willie Park Jr, JH Taylor, Hugh Alison and Harry Colt

John Thompson and Willie Fernie, Willie Park Jr, JH Taylor, Hugh Alison and Harry Colt Green fee: £65-£125

£65-£125 Top 100 ranking: 77th

77th Book: 01728 453 309

This is England's second oldest heathland course with no par-5s and ten par-4s measuring over 400 yards, meaning a good score is very well earned. No need to worry though, it plays like a fast-running links course in summer. Aldeburgh tops the list of the best golf courses in Suffolk ahead of the likes of Ipswich, Thorpeness and Woodbridge.

- Full Aldeburgh Golf Club review

Trevose - Championship



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Constantine Bay, Cornwall

Constantine Bay, Cornwall Founded: 1925

1925 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £45-£95

£45-£95 Top 100 ranking: 79th

79th Book: Visit website

A number of seaside links in our Top 100 have reaped the benefits of Harry Colt’s legendary architectural genius, either in the capacity of original designer or sought-after remodeller. His Championship course at Trevose on the north Cornwall coast is a great example of a layout that offers challenge and fairness in equal measure. Even before you set foot on the links, you’ll be pacing around in anticipation, for the clubhouse and 1st tee enjoy a tantalisingly elevated setting. From here, you can enjoy captivating views out over the fairways you’ll soon be treading, and on to Constantine Bay and Trevose Head beyond.

- Full Trevose Golf Club review

Parkstone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Poole, Dorset

Poole, Dorset Founded: 1909

1909 Designed by: Willie Park Jr

Willie Park Jr Green fee: £70-£135

£70-£135 Top 100 ranking: 80th

80th Book: lisa.jones@parkstonegolfclub.co.uk

The glorious Parkstone is a Willie Park Junior creation dating back to 1909. But it is largely James Braid’s modifications in 1937 that define this top-drawer layout, which offers a thoroughly desirable mix of examination and enjoyment. It's one the best golf courses in Dorset and the best of Bournemouth's 'Big 3' along with the fantastic Ferndown and Broadstone - all three make for a wonderful golf break.

- Full Parkstone Golf Club review

West Lancashire



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Blundellsands, Liverpool

Blundellsands, Liverpool Founded: 1873

1873 Designed by: C.K Cotton and Fred Hawtree

C.K Cotton and Fred Hawtree Green fee: £140-£200

£140-£200 Top 100 ranking: 81st

81st Book: 0151 924 1076

West Lancs is the oldest club in Lancashire, and one of the ten oldest in England, boasting a history inextricably intertwined with Royal Liverpool’s. The club started out in 1873, when seven Royal Liverpool members decided golf should cross the Mersey. The two clubs shared memberships in the early years. This renowned course at Blundellsands, north of Liverpool is among a concentrated cluster making up one of the UK’s finest stretches of links golf from The Wirral up to Southport. The Open qualifying venue is one of the country's truest seaside tests. Every aspect of your game will be tested, it's demanding but well worth it.

- Full West Lancashire Golf Club review

Woking



(Image credit: Paul Severn)

Location: Woking, Surrey

Woking, Surrey Founded: 1893

1893 Designed by: Tom Dunn

Tom Dunn Green fee: £95-£130

£95-£130 Top 100 ranking: 83rd

83rd Book: Tel 01483 769582 Email proshop@wokinggolfclub.co.uk

Woking is another of Surrey's great heathland courses. Formed in 1893, it is the county's oldest heathland club and was designed by Tom Dunn. It's primarily a two-ball club and gets off to a gentle start with a 280 yard par-4 opener...although it gets tougher from there. While the course as a whole is not especially long, at just over 6,500 yards, it is blessed with greens that feature contours that will keep you on your toes throughout.

- Full Woking Golf Club review

Sherwood Forest

(Image credit: Sherwood Forest)

Location: Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire Founded: 1895

1895 Designed by: Harry Colt and James Braid

Harry Colt and James Braid Green fee: £55-£100

£55-£100 Top 100 ranking: 84th

84th Book: Tel 01623 626689 opt 2 or 3 Email info@sherwoodforestgolfclub.co.uk

On the fringes of Mansfield, Sherwood Forest Golf Club dates from 1895. They have been at the same site since 1912 playing over a course originally laid out by Hary Colt but remodelled by James Braid in the 1920s. It lies over a springy heathland lined by heather and a magnificent variety of trees. This supremely attractive setting for golf offers tough tee shots and sublime putting surfaces. Good tree removal work has been undertaken to restore some of the course's original character, which has also enhanced the heathland feel.

- Full Sherwood Forest Golf Club review

Royal North Devon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Westward Ho!, Devon

Westward Ho!, Devon Founded: 1864

1864 Designed by: Old Tom Morris

Old Tom Morris Green fee: £40-£100

£40-£100 Top 100 ranking: 85th

85th Book: Visit website

The historic links at Westward Ho! in Devon is the oldest course (not club) in England still playing over its original fairways. A course that has to fight with coastal erosion but still has a classic links feel to it. You have to share some of the unusual reed-lined holes with roaming sheep and horses which gives a unique challenge to the golfer. It can take a couple of rounds to begin to understand the subtleties of this great links, but that is all part of its charm and character.

- Full Royal North Devon Golf Club review

Woburn - Duke's

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Woburn, Buckinghamshire

Woburn, Buckinghamshire Opened: 1976

1976 Designed by: Charles Lawrie

Charles Lawrie Green fee: £180+

£180+ Top 100 ranking: 86th

86th Book: Visit website

The Duke’s is where it all began on the Duke of Bedford’s Woburn Estate, with Charles Lawrie crafting the first of today’s three courses through avenues of pine, birch and chestnut in 1976. It sits comfortably alongside the two other courses at Woburn but this offers wonderful aesthetics and great variety. You would be forgiven for thinking it had always been here and it's hard to believe that this stunning treelined course is less than 50 years old.

- Full Woburn Duke's Course review

Ferndown - Old

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Ferndown, Dorset

Ferndown, Dorset Opened: 1913

1913 Designed by: Harold Hilton

Harold Hilton Green fee: £70-£140

£70-£140 Top 100 ranking: 87th

87th Book: Visit website

Ferndown was designed by Golf Monthly's first ever editor and two-time Open champion, Harold Hilton. It is also where Peter Alliss grew up playing, as his father Percy was the club pro. This beautiful heathland course has sandy fairways and heather to either side. Pine trees and firs also line some of the holes to create a very attractive layout.

- Full Ferndown Golf Club review

The Grove



(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Watford, Hertfordshire

Watford, Hertfordshire Opened: 2003

2003 Designed by: Kyle Phillips

Kyle Phillips Green fee: £115-£199

£115-£199 Top 100 ranking: 91st

91st Book: Visit website

This beautiful Kyle Phillips design flows naturally across an impressive swathe of mature parkland. It was the host to Tiger Woods' 2006 WGC title and hosted the 2016 British Masters. The Grove is top of the pile in the best golf courses in Hertfordshire list and is one of the country's best modern parklands. It's also home to a fantastic hotel and spa.

- Full The Grove Golf Course review

Woburn - Duchess'

Location: Woburn, Buckinghamshire

Woburn, Buckinghamshire Opened: 1978

1978 Designed by: Charles Lawrie

Charles Lawrie Green fee: £180+

£180+ Top 100 ranking: 92nd

92nd Book: Visit website

The last of the three Woburn courses makes the list. This one is the tightest of all three with its iconic pines hugging each and every hole. You wouldn't want to play this one if you hit it wayward. This is a wonderful course that rewards good shot-making and a dynamic, flexible approach. As such, it’s been a popular venue for competition over the years. From 1982 until 1994 the Ford Classic on the Ladies European Tour was played here.

- Full Woburn Golf Club Duchess' Course review

Broadstone

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Broadstone, Dorset

Broadstone, Dorset Founded: 1898

1898 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £65-£110

£65-£110 Top 100 ranking: 93rd

93rd Book: Tel 01202 692595 Email office@broadstonegolfclub.com

Another of Bournemouth's 'Big 3', Broadstone is a heathland fan's dream, with changes in elevation, impressive variety and several cracking holes adding to its appeal. The original course was created in 1898 by Tom Dunn before a Harry Colt redesign in 1914, which introduced a number of new holes to take fuller advantage of its stunning location on expansive heathland. In recent years, architect Frank Pont has been entrusted to take the course back closer to its Colt days with some eye-catchingly dramatic bunkering.

- Full Broadstone Golf Club review

The Belfry - Brabazon



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire

Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire Founded: 1977

1977 Designed by: Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss

Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss Green fee: £175+

£175+ Top 100 ranking: 96th

96th Book: Visit website

No course has played host to more Ryder Cups, the great parkland track was the venue for four contests between 1985 and 2002. One of the best golf courses in Warwickshire, the Brabazon is always presented beautifully despite the heavy play, and the undulating greens can be a joy to putt on. In essence, this is a true tournament venue. We love the fact that it allows us amateur golfers to follow in the footsteps of our heroes. The Belfry has three courses and makes for a superb golf break for parties of all sizes.

- Full The Belfry Brabazon Course review

Remedy Oak

Location: Wimborne, Dorset

Wimborne, Dorset Opened: 2006

2006 Designed by: John Jacobs

John Jacobs Green fee: Contact club

Contact club Top 100 ranking: 100th

100th Book: 01202 812070

This majestic and surprisingly secluded blend of mature woodland and expansive heathland first opened for play just over 15 years ago. Here, the sense of anticipation and seclusion are heightened by the mile-long entrance road, at the end of which the characterful clubhouse overlooks the 9th and 18th greens. The stylish clubhouse has a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, and its distance from the outside world extends to the golf itself where each hole is a discrete and quite separate entity. Approaching 6,700 yards from the white tees, the course will test both length and accuracy, with strategic and attractive bunkering throughout as well as water regularly in play. Virtually every hole is tree-lined, and although a couple of the dog-legs demand careful placement of your drive, there is never the feeling of claustrophobia that some more wayward golfers tend to feel.

- Full Remedy Oak Golf Club review

What is the best golf course in England? The best golf course in England is Royal Birkdale according to the most recent Golf Monthly UK and Ireland Top 100 Golf Course rankings. Royal Birkdale is a typical links course in Southport, Lancashire and has hosted the Open Championship on 10 occasions. Its most recent Open was in 2017 when Jordan Spieth came out on top to lift the Claret Jug.

What are the Top 10 golf courses in England? According to the most recent Golf Monthly UK and Ireland Top 100 Golf Course rankings, the top 10 golf courses in England are (in order): Royal Birkdale, Sunningdale Old, Sunningdale New, Royal St George's, Royal Liverpool, Royal Lytham and St Annes, Woodhall Spa Hotchkin, St George's Hill and Burnham and Berrow.