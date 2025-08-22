Marco Penge WITB: What's In The Bag Of The DP World Tour Star?

Marco Penge is one of Europe's most promising players, with the Englishman now a two-time DP World Tour winner set for a season on the PGA Tour in 2026.

Penge, who won the 2025 Hainan Championship and Danish Golf Championship, is a Mizuno staff player with a mix of clubs including Mizuno, TaylorMade and Titleist.

Let's take a look at his gear in closer detail after catching up with him at the British Masters...

Video: Marco Penge What's in the bag?

Driver: Mizuno ST-X 230, 9.5°

Penge is one of the biggest hitters in the game, regularly hitting 190mph ball speed with his driver to average over 320 yards this season on the DP World Tour.

His model of choice is the Mizuno ST-X 230, a driver that was released in 2023. It has a slight draw-bias, which works well for Penge who predominantly plays a fade.

He told us it was the first driver he used when he joined Mizuno and he clearly is a big fan.

His ST-X 230 has 9.5° of loft with hot melt in the low centre of the head. It's fitted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7-X shaft with 1.5 inches of tipping.

"That's the first driver I had with Mizuno and it's just been great since I've had it really," Penge said.

"I shape the ball predominantly left-to-right off the tee, slowly trying to draw the ball more but again that's another place it's tough for me with the speed."

Mini driver: TaylorMade BRNR Copper, 13.5°

Penge then moves to a TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver, which he says is his draw club.

The Englishman has historically struggled with 3-woods so is one of a number of big names to have a mini driver in play. He has it fitted with the Fujikura Ventus TR Black 8-X shaft.

"It's something I can turn right-to-left with ease," Penge said of his 13.5° mini driver.

"I can barely hit a cut with that mini driver. Stock shot moves kind of 10-15 yards right-to-left whereas stock shot with driver moves 10-15 yards left-to-right so I've got a nice little balance there between the two.

"I'm in a settled place now. The reason why it used to chop and change a lot is because I'm no good with a 3-wood to be honest. I've never had confidence in hitting a 3-wood off the tee. I've been so confident with my 2-iron and driver that it's kind of been a bit of a hole in my bag in a way.

"I did a bit of experimenting with the mini driver and it's been awesome since I've had it. It's filled a really nice gap in the bag. It's in there to draw basically.

2-iron: Mizuno Pro Fli Hi, 15°

Penge has gone viral a couple of times this summer for driving par-4s with his utility iron, which he can hit at a monstrous 175mph of ball speed.

His model of choice is the Mizuno Pro Fli Hi down at 15° of loft, fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10TX shaft.

"Before I was any good I'd say I couldn't really keep the ball on the planet in the past so this was a big replacement for driver when driver wasn't behaving in my earlier days," Penge told Golf Monthly.

"I still use it when driver is misbehaving but I can hit different flights with it. I would never go away from having a 2-iron in my bag, it's quite a big asset of mine."

Irons: Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW)

Penge's irons are the Mizuno Pro S3, which he has from 4-PW, fitted with KBS V10 130X shafts.

He has hit over 72% of greens in regulation on the DP World Tour in 2025, comfortably putting him inside the top 10.

His Pro S3s are two-degrees stronger, having previously been four-degrees stronger to try and keep his flight and spin down, a problem he faces as an extremely fast swinger.

He reduced them by two degrees ahead of the Danish Golf Championship, where he went on to win his second DP World Tour title.

"Spin has always been a big issue for me," Penge said.

"My lofts are still strong to standard but yeah it was quite a bold decision last week [Danish Golf Championship victory] to weaken them but I was seeing things in there that I was struggling to hit a nice, high, towering long-iron.

"In the shorter pitching wedge, nine-iron it was tough to take distance out of it so had a little experiment really last week for next year playing in America. I'm trying to get ready for that really and keep the ball higher into the firmer greens."

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 Raw 50, 56, 60

Penge's wedges are the Titleist Vokey SM10s, one of the best golf wedges on the market and one of the most popular on tour, too.

Each of his wedges are fitted with different shafts, with a KBS V10 130X in his 50°, the same shaft he has in his irons, a Project X 7.0 Wedge shaft in his 56° sand wedge and a standard Project X 7.0 in his 60° lob wedge.

His gap wedge is stamped with his wife Sophie's name, his sand wedge has his dog Otis' name while his lob wedge is stamped with the name of his son, Enzo.

"I change the 60 a lot," Penge said.

"I've had the back worn off a lot off them both because I play everything pretty open. I'm not one who plays chips square-faced, I like to open the face up.

"I just find when the ground gets too firm I can fat it but not from the leading edge more from the back of the bounce so we've had that worn off and it's been a bit improvement in my game."

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.2 (Tour Proto)

Penge, who admits he can 'chop and change' with his putter has previously been a blade man but currently has the Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.2 Tour Proto in the bag, which he says works well with the alignment line on his ball.

He is among the best putters on the DP World Tour with an average of 1.73 putts per GIR.

"I love the topline, it sits flush with my line on the ball so that's why I'm using that over the blade at the moment," he said.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Penge made the switch from the lower-spinning Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot into the slightly higher spinning standard Titleist Pro V1.

"Last year, stronger irons, stronger lofts so I was using the Left Dot. Everything was towards low launch, low spin. Made some technical changes with my coach this year, able to hit more variety of shots," he said.

"I'm in the 25 [Titleist Pro] V[1] which is similar to the Left Dot but not as low launching. Predominantly as a high speed player, spin is the issue the majority of the time, it's just trying to find that balance."

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R

Penge has the Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58R grip with two layers of tape in all of his clubs, and made the change for a bit more comfort.

"I used to be in the multi-compound up until last year then my hands were getting torn apart. So I've gone to these as it's just a bit easier on the hands," he said.