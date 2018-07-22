Jordan Spieth
Remember Jordan Spieth's Infamous Driving Range Drop?
One of the key moments during 2017's Open Championship, we take a look back at the famous moment.
-
Jordan Spieth's incredible putting technique... Revealed!
By Neil Tappin •
-
-
WATCH: Spieth and Kuchar respond to a dramatic final day at The Open 2017
By Neil Tappin •
-
Spieth wins Travelers with playoff hole-out
The 23-year-old beat Daniel Berger at the first extra hole at TPC River Highlands
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jordan Spieth defends Dean & Deluca Invitational
The Texan will be looking for a repeat performance at Colonial Country Club
By Fergus Bisset •
-
How Jordan Spieth’s Augusta demons reappeared
By Neil Tappin •
-
Jordan Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
He finished four clear of Kelly Kraft to take his ninth PGA Tour title
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jordan Spieth defends SBS Tournament of Champions
It's the first PGA Tour event of 2017 and a strong field has assembled in Hawaii
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Big three face off at Jack’s Place
Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will play at Muirfield Village
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Spectacular Spieth claims first Texas title
Jordan took victory in the Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial CC in Fort Worth
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Chris Kirk defends at Colonial
Chris Kirk defends the Dean & Deluca Invitational and Jordan Spieth starts
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Spieth seeks hometown win at AT&T Byron Nelson
A strong field has assembled at the TPC Four Seasons course in Las Colinas
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Danny the champion: Masters talking points
Danny's flawless round, Jordan's nightmare half hour, another near miss for Westwood
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Shell Houston Open: Final Masters preparation
33 players who will play at Augusta, including Jordan Spieth, start in Texas
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jordan Spieth defends the Valspar Championship
The World Number 1 will be looking for a repeat performance at Innisbrook
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Spieth and Day Nominated for Laureus World Sports Award
By Golf Monthly •
-
Eyes of the golfing world turn to Trump
49 of the top-50 in the World will tee it up in the WGC-Cadillac Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Big guns primed for Northern Trust Open
Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama tee it up at Riviera
By Fergus Bisset •
-
McIlroy and Spieth headline in Abu Dhabi
The World and European Number 1s will face strong competition in the desert
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Unstoppable Jordan Spieth wins in Hawaii
Jordan Spieth made the perfect start to 2016 with a dominant victory at Kapalua.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jason Day and Jordan Spieth headline in Hawaii
An elite field has assembled for the Hyundai Tournament of Champions
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Bubba claims Hero title in the Bahamas
Bubba Watson won the Hero World Challenge by three shots from Patrick Reed
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Defending the Hero – Jordan’s quest
Jordan Spieth is defending champion at the Hero World Challenge
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Russell Knox: A Scottish first in Shanghai
Russell Knox from Inverness won the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jordan and Rory headline HSBC Champions
A strong field will contest the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China
By Fergus Bisset •
-
US maintain narrow Presidents Cup lead
The US team go into the final day leading by 9.5pts to 8.5pts
By Roderick Easdale •
-
The story of Spieth’s 2015 season
How the Texan who turned 22 in July has shattered golf's records
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Spieth wins 2015 Tour Championship
With his victory the 22-year-old also claims the FedEx Cup.
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Best of the best contest Tour Championship
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup will be decided at this week's Tour Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
-
BMW Champs: Dominant Day is Number 1
Jason Day wins again on the PGA Tour and becomes World Number 1
By Fergus Bisset •