Top 100 Golf Courses UK & Ireland 2023/24

A very warm welcome to the 2023/24 Golf Monthly rankings, the tenth biennial list of the Top 100 Courses in the UK & Ireland. Having begun life as a Top 120, the process was refined in 2009/10 to make it a Top 100 at the same time as a second tier was added – the Next 100.

We continue to believe that what sets our rankings apart is that they are compiled entirely by knowledgeable, regular club golfers who are enthusiastic about golf course architecture.

For this update, a bigger reader panel allowed us to achieve a record number of well over 700 assessment visits right across the UK&I. To provide stability and balance, the senior panel has remained the same since our third edition in 2009/10.

What became clear from this increased number of reviews is that, with few exceptions, the quality of golf on offer continues to improve. This makes determining exact positions and, in particular, deciding on those just inside and outside the cut-off points, more difficult than ever.

We’ve worked for many years towards a ranking that is robust and sensible, so there are now few big leaps or falls. Most of us are particularly keen to see which new courses have made it in. This is always bittersweet as it means others have to make way for them despite still being fabulous courses.

There are six newcomers to whet the appetite this time – one brand new stunner, two re-entries, and three where major improvements have led to their promotion.

The brand new Rosapenna St Patrick's Links is a new entry this year (Image credit: St Patrick's Links, Rosapenna Golf Resort. Image courtesy of Clyde Johnson. )

No-one will agree with everything, but that’s fine because, as objective and representative as we try to make the process, it will always be the topic of endless debate among golfers.

We very much hope that you will enjoy our new rankings and be inspired to visit some of these quite brilliant courses.

Prices shown for green fees range from lowest quoted 18-hole fee (sometimes a twilight or winter rate) up to a 36-hole high-season rate (where available). Some clubs offer local resident or hotel guest rates. Winter rates may require the use of fairway mats at some courses. For full details contact the clubs or visit their websites.

1-10

Location: Newcastle, County Down, Northern Ireland

Newcastle, County Down, Northern Ireland Founded: 1889

1889 Designed by: Old Tom Morris, George Combe, Harry Vardon and Harry Colt

Old Tom Morris, George Combe, Harry Vardon and Harry Colt Green fee: £150-£425

£150-£425 23/24 ranking: No change

For many, Royal County Down enjoys arguably the most spectacular setting of any of our traditional links and represents the pinnacle of golf within these shores. With its rollercoaster fairways, blind shots, beautifully natural bunkering and majestic views it delivers a golfing experience without equal.

The ride through the dunes is always exhilarating and often challenging with the Mountains of Mourne providing the glorious backdrop. When the gorse is in bloom, there’s no lovelier place to play. The golfing experience matches the pedigree, with many standout holes, such as the much-photographed par-3 4th from an elevated tee. On the 9th, the town forms the backdrop as your fire one away over a crest to the hidden fairway miles below, and there’s a real sense of anticipation as you stride over the top to see if your perfect drive is as perfect as you thought.

- Royal County Down review and key info

Location: St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

St Andrews, Fife, Scotland Opened: 1552

1552 Designed by: Old Tom Morris and Daw Anderson (1850s)

Old Tom Morris and Daw Anderson (1850s) Green fee: £190-£295

£190-£295 23/24 ranking: No change

Is there anything that can be said about the Old Course that has not been said before? Almost certainly not. In which case there can be no shame in repeating that it is quite simply the spiritual home of golf. It is at the very heart of the sport, it is the most famous course in the world, and on any serious list of Must Play, Bucket List courses, this really should be top.

It is also different from any other course in the world. There are just eleven greens, only two short holes and two par 5s, it is open to all and it attracts golfers from all over the world, but is closed for golf on Sundays.

It is, in almost every way, unique. Golf has been played over this rolling land since the 15th-Century, and the provenance and evolution of the Old Course is such that its architect is quite simply Nature. With bunkers hiding in the most unexpected places and greens that can confound the first-time visitor, a caddie here is more necessary than perhaps anywhere. There’s the Swilcan Burn, Hell’s Bunker and The Coffins, the Road Hole and its own take-no-prisoners bunker, the Swilcan Bridge and the Valley of Sin. There is everything!

- St Andrews Old review and key info

Location: Turnberry, Ayrshire, Scotland

Turnberry, Ayrshire, Scotland Founded: 1902

1902 Designed by: Archibald Kennedy and William Fernie (Martin Ebert redesign 2016)

Archibald Kennedy and William Fernie (Martin Ebert redesign 2016) Green fee: £175-£475

£175-£475 23/24 ranking: Up 1

The Ailsa Course is one of the more recent newcomers to host The Open. Its first was in 1977 and this put Turnberry on the global golfing map as the final round developed into one of the all-time classics. Tom Watson edged it by just one stroke from Jack Nicklaus. The Open has returned three times, most recently in 2009, since when the course has been greatly improved. Martin Ebert, who had made some earlier changes, was given a far more expansive remit and resources and the course reopened in 2016.

Every hole had received a substantial wash and brush-up, with the most exciting changes occurring out by the lighthouse. The first of these was the creation of a spectacular par 3, the 9th. This is now a daunting prospect from the back tee, played over the cliffs and crags to a new green right by of the lighthouse. The new 10th is a thrilling par 5 along the cliffs, and the 11th is another new hole, a picture-perfect par 3 that yet again flirts with danger all the way on the left.

- Trump Turnberry Ailsa review and key info

Location: Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland

Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland Founded: 1744 (course opened: 1922)

1744 (course opened: 1922) Designed by: Old Tom Morris, Harry Colt and Tom Simpson

Old Tom Morris, Harry Colt and Tom Simpson Green fee: £150-£495

£150-£495 23/24 ranking: Down 1

Effectively playing as two loops of nine holes, with the wind coming at the player from every point on the compass during the round, Muirfield is a simply fabulous design, providing a stringent examination of every aspect of the game, both physical and mental. For many, it’s the fairest links test of all, with everything laid out in front of you.

The course is always immaculately conditioned, and the turf is a joy to play from. The course is strong throughout, but the run for home is particularly tough with par being a very good score at the two challenging par 3s, the 13th and 16th. The par-5 17th provides a birdie chance though, and the opportunity for drama right at the end of a round. In the 2013 Open Championship, Phil Mickelson struck two mighty blows onto the green to secure the win.

The Open Championship has visited Muirfield on 16 occasions and the East Lothian links has been the scene of some of the most thrilling instalments of golf’s greatest tournament. It’s a historic golfing venue and a real experience to visit.

- Muirfield review and key info

Location: Southport, Merseyside, England

Southport, Merseyside, England Founded: 1889

1889 Designed by: Fred Hawtree and JH Taylor

Fred Hawtree and JH Taylor Green fee: £185-£320

£185-£320 23/24 ranking: Up 2

Originally designed in the late 1890s by George Lowe, this pre-eminent links was further developed by Hawtree and Taylor in the 1920s into a magnificent test of golf. Since 1954 it has hosted no fewer than ten Open Championships with the roll-call of victors including Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson.

The design ethos here has been to run the holes through the dunes rather than over them, the result being a very honest test that receives universal praise. The four par 3s are all very strong and engaging, with perhaps the standout being the 12th which is played to a steep-fronted green set in an amphitheatre of dunes. A sublime and endlessly varied links that’s simply the best course in England.

- Royal Birkdale review and key info

Location: Dornoch, Sutherland, Scotland

Dornoch, Sutherland, Scotland Founded: 1877

1877 Designed by: Donald Ross

Donald Ross Green fee: £150-£400

£150-£400 23/24 ranking: No change

The philanthropist and industrialist Andrew Carnegie said of his home in Dornoch, “If there is heaven on earth, it is here.”

It is a captivating place that will leave an indelible imprint on the memory. It’s a beautiful setting and an equally attractive golf course, the holes blend so naturally with the surroundings it would be hard to believe it has not existed since time began. Royal Dornoch is a forward-thinking club and is always looking to improve its already tremendous offering. Following dramatic improvements to the 7th hole, work has been undertaken to enhance the 8th hole. The tees have been shifted to change the playing characteristics and a significant amount of gorse and soil has been removed to open up the vistas of hills and sea.

- Royal Dornoch review and key info

Location: Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland

Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Founded: 1842

1842 Designed by: Allan Robertson, Old Tom Morris and James Braid

Allan Robertson, Old Tom Morris and James Braid Green fee: £198-£282

£198-£282 23/24 ranking: Down 2

The Championship course at Carnoustie delivers one of the sternest yet measured tests of golf of any layout in the world. It’s a course that demands both skill and strategy. There may be no views of the sea around the course at Carnoustie but the terrain is pure links.

The turf is firm and sandy over natural bumps and hollows. The narrow fairways are protected by rough, streams and magnetic bunkering as they pick their way carefully towards the vast, supremely maintained, and often fast, greens. It's a great championship venue and was most recently used for The Open in 2018 when Francesco Molinari plotted his way over the baked fairways to a memorable victory.

- Carnoustie review and key info

Location: Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland Founded: 1888

1888 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £295

£295 23/24 ranking: No change

The Dunluce was designed by the legendary Harry Colt, one of the greatest golf course architects of all time. Even before two new holes were introduced in preparation for the 2019 Open Championship, there were plenty who felt it was already right up there with the very best golf courses in Ireland.

Packed with sublime golf, selecting a stand-out hole would be tough but the par-4 5th is a quite spectacular hole where you drive from an elevated tee down to the fairway before you turn right towards the ocean.

The final par 3 is a classic, the super-tough 16th, Calamity Corner.

- Royal Portrush Dunluce review and key info

Location: Sunningdale, Berkshire, England

Sunningdale, Berkshire, England Opened: 1901

1901 Designed by: Willie Park Jr

Willie Park Jr Green fee: £325-£550

£325-£550 23/24 ranking: No change

A Willie Park Jnr design that was opened for play in 1901, the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club is a superb heathland layout set amidst the pines, with heather-lined fairways leading to fabulous putting surfaces that are famously smooth and true.

The course delivers a classic test of heathland golf, where placement and strategy must be to the fore. The greens and surrounds are always immaculate. A deft short game is essential for success around the Old Course.

Walking up the final hole towards the striking clubhouse and the iconic old oak tree, one gets a sense of the golfing gravitas exuded by the place. Sunningdale Golf Club occupies an important place within the sport.

- Sunningdale Old Course review and key info

Location: Sunningdale, Berkshire, England

Sunningdale, Berkshire, England Opened: 1923

1923 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £325-£550

£325-£550 23/24 ranking: No change

Designed by Colt and Morrison and opened in 1923, the great Harry Colt’s influence on the New Course at Sunningdale is perhaps best evidenced by the five, wonderful par 3s on the course.

Each demands a precise tee shot, often to a deceptively narrow landing area. Only one of the five measures over 200 yards. It’s testament to the fact clever design rather than length makes a short hole challenging.

There are some stunning views as you make your way round the New Course. Perhaps the best comes on the 6th tee. From an elevated position you look out over the surrounding countryside before firing down to the fairway below. It’s an inspiring spot and the course is inspiring throughout.

- Sunningdale New Course review and key info

11-20

Location: Sandwich, Kent, England

Sandwich, Kent, England Founded: 1887

1887 Designed by: Laidlaw Purves

Laidlaw Purves Green fee: £125-£275

£125-£275 23/24 ranking: No change

Host to The Open Championship for a 15th time in 2021, an event won my Collin Morikawa, Royal St George’s was founded in 1887 and was the first English course to welcome the great old championship, which it did in 1894.

A great feature at St George’s is the fact the holes point in multiple directions, so the background is always changing, so too the wind direction. Picking an aiming point from the tee is crucial. The course offers a full test of golf, asking for power, creativity and discipline.

The green complexes are famously appealing, beautifully presented but also highly challenging. Many of the greens were made larger for the 2021 Open and many feature subtle breaks and tricky run-offs.

- Royal St George's review and key info

Location: Hoylake, Wirral, England

Hoylake, Wirral, England Founded: 1869

1869 Designed by: Robert Chambers, George Morris and Harry Colt

Robert Chambers, George Morris and Harry Colt Green fee: £215-£265

£215-£265 23/24 ranking: No change

Built in 1869, on what was then the racecourse of the Liverpool Hunt Club, Hoylake is the second oldest of the English seaside courses, after Westward Ho! The club has played host to The Open Championship on 12 occasions with recent winners Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods demonstrating the quality of golf demanded by this excellent course.

For 2023, significant course enhancements have been undertaken with advice from renowned course architect Martin Ebert. Hoylake is a club with a proud history, but they are also always looking to the future.

The redeveloped 15th, which will play as the 17th in The Open Championship, is the perfect example of that. It’s a fabulous little par-3 with an elevated green set in the sand dunes.

- Royal Liverpool Golf Club review and key info

Location: Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, England

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, England Opened: 1905

1905 Designed by: Harry Vardon

Harry Vardon Green fee: £90-£205

£90-£205 23/24 ranking: Up 5

Only the two Sunningdales eclipse Woodhall Spa’s Hotchkin layout among the inland courses in our rankings, with Harry Vardon, J.H. Taylor, Harry Colt, and Stafford Vere Hotchkin all contributing on the design side. More recently, Tom Doak’s highly acclaimed renovation, completed in spring 2019, has elevated the course’s status yet further. Doak was guided by a vision to restore more of the Hotchkin’s original heathland character, with many long-lost bunkers also reinstated.

Indeed, reinstatements account for much of the increase in bunker count from 110 to 143. Many holes now play over relatively open heathland once more, while others, especially on the back nine, venture in among the trees a little more – and plenty of trees remain!

- Woodhall Spa Hotchkin review and key info

Location: Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England Founded: 1886

1886 Designed by: George Lowe and Harry Colt

George Lowe and Harry Colt Green fee: £180-£315

£180-£315 23/24 ranking: Down 1

Although surrounded by urbanisation, and some distance from the sea, the course at Royal Lytham & St Annes is a true links, famous for its punishing pot bunkers and rolling terrain.

Originally designed by the club’s first professional George Lowe, the course has changed little since Harry Colt was employed to oversee alterations to the layout in 1919. The routing has stood the test of time and consistently been proved to deliver one of the finest tests of golf in the British Isles. It's a thinking-golfer’s links – one where trouble lurks from start to finish, as Adam Scott discovered in 2012 when he faltered down the stretch, finishing with four consecutive bogeys, to lose The Open to Ernie Els.

- Royal Lytham & St Annes review and key info

Location: Kingsbarns, Fife, Scotland

Kingsbarns, Fife, Scotland Opened: 2000

2000 Designed by: Kyle Phillips

Kyle Phillips Green fee: £374 (£225 for replay within 7 days)

£374 (£225 for replay within 7 days) 23/24 ranking: No change

A creation of Mark Parsinen and Kyle Phillips, Kingsbarns was opened in 2000 and swiftly earned a reputation as a modern classic.

Perhaps no other contemporary links has managed to blend the old with the new so effectively. The course features several highly memorable holes. A standout is the par-5 12th, hugging the rocky coastline as it curves left to fit the shape of the bay.

When the pin is to the left side of the sprawling green, your approach must be fired over the beach to reach the flag. In an age when par-5s tend to offer respite, this is a true three-shotter where par is an excellent score. Then there’s the par-3 15th where the tee shot must carry rocks and sea to reach the green.

- Kingsbarns Golf Links review and key info

Location: Aberdeen, Scotland

Aberdeen, Scotland Founded: 1780

1780 Designed by: Robert and Archie Simpson

Robert and Archie Simpson Green fee: £95-£215

£95-£215 23/24 ranking: No change

Archie and Robert Simpson from Carnoustie designed the first layout at Balgownie, before James Braid advised on alterations to the greens and bunkering in 1925. Hawtree and Company have more recently added their touches. It’s a classic out-and-back links with a front nine offering a stretch of holes to rival any in the country.

From tees set in the dunes, play forges out up the Aberdeenshire coastline via an eclectic selection of holes asking for either power, precision or both. After the extremely tough, 9th the course turns back and strong holes, many that have been recently improved, take you back to a clubhouse full of character and history.

- Royal Aberdeen review and key info

Location: Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland

Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland Founded: 1878

1878 Designed by: George Strath, Willie Fernie and James Braid

George Strath, Willie Fernie and James Braid Green fee: £315

£315 23/24 ranking: No change

Huge skies stretch above as you forge out from the clubhouse at Royal Troon, over the front nine towards the loop and famous “Postage Stamp” 8th hole.

The course could be considered in three distinct sections – the first six head out along the coast. Then holes 7 to 12 ask more technical questions, moving through the dunes. The challenge ramps up as you head for home with the last six generally played into the wind.

Host to the thrilling 2016 Open Championship in which Henrik Stenson outduelled Phil Mickelson, then to the memorable AIG Women’s Open in 2020, won by Sophia Popov. Royal Troon will play host to The Open Championship once again in 2024.

- Royal Troon Old review and key info

Location: Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, Scotland Opened: 2012

2012 Designed by: Martin Hawtree

Martin Hawtree Green fee: £195-£365

£195-£365 23/24 ranking: Down 4

Course designer Martin Hawtree spoke of how fortunate he was to work with the terrain at Trump International and how keen he was to use the lie of the land to the greatest possible effect. He has managed it fantastically well. From the par-3 3rd where the beach is revealed just yards behind the putting surface to the stunning 14th where the elevated tee looks down upon a sweeping fairway forging through the dunes, this is a stirring and hugely memorable layout.

Set in beautiful, natural dune land north of Aberdeen, Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, has earned a reputation as one of the very best modern coastal courses in the country.

- Trump International Scotland review and key info

Location: Brittas Bay, County Wicklow, Ireland

Brittas Bay, County Wicklow, Ireland Founded: 1987

1987 Designed by: Pat Ruddy

Pat Ruddy Green fee: €140-€275

€140-€275 23/24 ranking: No change

Back in 1987, Irish golf writer and course architect, Pat Ruddy undertook a helicopter reconnaissance mission to find the perfect spot for a new links course.

The fruits of that mission turned out to be Brittas Bay in County Wicklow, and six years later, dream became reality when his European Club opened for play, serving up glorious sea views and wow-factor golf.

The widening of fairways in recent years has made it more playable for all, but the creator’s quirky touches remain, including distinctive sleepered bunkering, two cracking extra par 3s you should play if at all possible, and a green on the 12th that is full wedge distance from front to back at 127 yards.

- The European Club review and key info

Location: Inverness, Scotland

Inverness, Scotland Opened: 2009

2009 Designed by: Gil Hanse and Mark Parsinen

Gil Hanse and Mark Parsinen Green fee: £210-£405

£210-£405 23/24 ranking: Up 1

Now part of the impressive Cabot portfolio, Castle Stuart Golf Links is one of the most spectacular modern links courses to have been created anywhere this century. The work of entrepreneurial golf designer Mark Parsinen and renowned course architect Gil Hanse, the layout played host to three consecutive Scottish Opens between 2011 and 2013 and then again in 2016.

Set over an incredible stretch of coastline, the links at Castle Stuart is incredibly natural and the holes make fabulous use of the terrain. Hanse and Parsinen utilised what nature provided and tweaked it subtly to produce a course that is ostensibly simple yet far more complex when closely examined. It’s striking and beautifully maintained.

- Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart review and key info

21-30

Location: Porthcawl, Glamorgan, Wales

Porthcawl, Glamorgan, Wales Founded: 1891

1891 Designed by: Charles Gibson and Ramsay Hunter

Charles Gibson and Ramsay Hunter Green fee: £145-£195

£145-£195 23/24 ranking: Up 1

There’s a special feeling as you drive out of town towards Rest Bay and catch your first glimpse of the Porthcawl clubhouse.

The terrain slopes gently up and away from the shore, so one of the very best things is the sea views from every hole. The start is pretty tough as you hug the beach over a challenging opening trio. You then turn back for the long par-3 4th, with its brand new tee complex, where a vast undulating green adds to the test. There are so many good holes, with the short but extensively bunkered 7th living proof that even the shortest of par 3s can more than hold its own.

- Royal Porthcawl Golf Club review and key info

Location: Waterville, County Kerry, Ireland

Waterville, County Kerry, Ireland Founded: 1973

1973 Designed by: Eddie Hackett and Claude Harmon

Eddie Hackett and Claude Harmon Green fee: €300 (off-season rates on application)

€300 (off-season rates on application) 23/24 ranking: Down 2

Although golf was played here a long time ago, it petered out until the land was taken under new ownership in the 1960s. The links opened for play in 1973 and is therefore celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.

It is almost completely surrounded by water and also has wonderful views of the nearby mountains. Tom Fazio has been involved in more recent years making a number of improvements. The opening two holes lead you down to the shore before the next two hug the edge of the dunes and beach.

Great closing stretches are perfect to leave you wanting more, and Waterville delivers as you head back to the shoreline at the 15th for a thrilling finish.

- Waterville Golf Links review and key info

Location: Ballybunion, County Kerry, Ireland

Ballybunion, County Kerry, Ireland Founded: 1893

1893 Designed by: Robert Trent Jones Sr

Robert Trent Jones Sr Green fee: €300

€300 23/24 ranking: Up 2

Ballybunion justifiably enjoys a worldwide reputation for its imperious setting on Ireland’s wild, west coast.

The club dates back to 1893, and following a very enjoyable limbering up over the opening six holes, the Old Course shifts into overdrive as you reach the rugged cliffs at the 7th. From then on, you work your way though spectacular dunes where it is all too easy to be distracted by the visual feast that awaits.

Golfing legend Tom Watson has been singing its praises for more than 40 years and even served as the club’s captain in 2000. Named after the great man, the 11th is a superb par 4 that slaloms its way along the shoreline.

- Ballybunion Old course review and key info

Location: Adare, County Limerick, Ireland

Adare, County Limerick, Ireland Founded: 1995 (re-designed 2016)

1995 (re-designed 2016) Designed by: Robert Trent Jones Sr (Tom Fazio re-design)

Robert Trent Jones Sr (Tom Fazio re-design) Green fee: €300-€380 plus caddie fee

€300-€380 plus caddie fee 23/24 ranking: Down 2

In 2015, 20 years after the course first opened, leading American designer Tom Fazio was engaged to fully reinvigorate the original Robert Trent Jones Senior design. As this was already pretty good, he kept the same routing while effectively rebuilding every tee, bunker, green and water feature. Every blade of grass was replaced while installing the latest and best equipment.

Today’s course has commonly been described as the most Augusta National-like experience you can get anywhere in Europe, and the staging here of the 2027 Ryder Cup is already eagerly anticipated. At the 15th, 16th and 18th you have as spectacular and memorable a par 4, short hole and sensational par 5 as you will find just about anywhere.

- Adare Manor review and key info

Location: Weybridge, Surrey, England

Weybridge, Surrey, England Opened: 1911

1911 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £240

£240 23/24 ranking: Down 1

Step back a century to the very best historical golf course architecture, and St George’s Hill near Weybridge in Surrey is right up there with Swinley Forest and the two courses at Sunningdale.

Everything here is premier league, from the undulating pine-clad holes to the very distinctive and instantly recognisable clubhouse. What sets Harry Colt’s design apart are its gentle but still significant elevation changes. These add greatly to the visual appeal at the same time as asking questions on club selection.

If you had to point to a signature hole, it would be tough as there are so many, but the par-3 8th is an absolute pearl. Scenic, majestic, testing, this exquisite one-shotter plays over a valley of heather and sand.

- St George's Hill review and key info

Location: Lahinch, County Clare, Ireland

Lahinch, County Clare, Ireland Founded: 1892

1892 Designed by: Alister MacKenzie

Alister MacKenzie Green fee: €225-€275

€225-€275 23/24 ranking: No change

Golf at Lahnich on the County Clare coast began in 1892 when two officials of Limerick Golf Club laid out 18 holes with the assistance of officers from the “Black Watch” regiment.

Old Tom Morris made improvements in 1894 but it was Dr Alister MacKenzie who, in 1927, created the course largely still in play today. Martin Hawtree has completed sympathetic renovations more recently. There’s a great mix of holes, some asking for raw power, others for a more subtle approach. The natural contours of the land and the ever-present wind make for a superb natural test.

- Lahinch Old course review and key info

Location: Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, England

Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, England Founded: 1891

1891 Designed by: Charles Gibson

Charles Gibson Green fee: £130-£190

£130-£190 23/24 ranking: Up 1

The routing of the Championship Course on the Somerset coast is very much that of a traditional single starting point links, with the opening hole taking you westwards from the clubhouse out towards the Bristol Channel and into the dunes.

Dating back more than 130 years, its development has been influenced by architectural greats such as Fowler, MacKenzie and Colt, the result being 18 individual and memorable holes including the recently redesigned par-4 12th. The four par 3s are exceptionally strong and memorable, and the closing hole is a colossal two-shotter to a well bunkered green by the clubhouse.

- Burnham and Berrow review and key info

Location: Portmarnock, County Dublin, Ireland

Portmarnock, County Dublin, Ireland Founded: 1894

1894 Designed by: William Pickeman

William Pickeman Green fee: €165-€450

€165-€450 23/24 ranking: Down 1

Set on a relatively flat and wonderfully sandy peninsula to the north of Dublin, the land at Portmarnock looks like it was always destined for golf. And while it may not have the towering dunes that occur elsewhere in the country, this is a serious championship test that is extremely highly regarded and has long been ranked as one of the country’s very finest golfing examinations.

It hosted the 2019 Amateur Championship which coincided with upgrades to some of the championship tees and bunkers, the creation of new areas of mounding and a new irrigation system.

- Portmarnock Golf Club review and key info

Location: North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland

North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland Founded: 1832

1832 Designed by: David Strath, Old Tom Morris, Ben Sayers and C.K Hutchison

David Strath, Old Tom Morris, Ben Sayers and C.K Hutchison Green fee: £110-£200

£110-£200 23/24 ranking: Up 1

The West Links is a largely a traditional out and back links with the sea in play on six holes. It’s quirky with walls running through fairways, raised greens, sunken greens, unusual greens like the two-part 16th and just brilliant greens like that on the much-copied 15th “Redan.”

But it’s not overly quirky and the varied holes deliver a complete test of your game. The course demands creativity and an open mind about where you should aim from the tee and on approach, but it’s a fair test and supremely fun to play.

- North Berwick Golf Club review and key info

Location: Farnham, Surrey, England

Farnham, Surrey, England Opened: 1897

1897 Designed by: Harry Colt and James Braid

Harry Colt and James Braid Green fee: £145-£160

£145-£160 23/24 ranking: Up 2

The layout at Hankley Common was designed by James Braid and Harry Colt and it has long been cherished as one of the most beautiful golf courses in the country.

Both course and surrounding area are classed as a “Site of Special Scientific Interest,” and are home to many interesting species of flora and fauna. The club takes pains to ensure the course is maintained superbly but sympathetically with free-draining soil and excellent playing surfaces. Hankley Common is a club that is constantly looking to improve upon what is already a high-quality offering.

- Hankley Common review and key info

31-40

Location: Southport, Merseyside, England

Southport, Merseyside, England Founded: 1911

1911 Designed by: Fred Hawtree

Fred Hawtree Green fee: £140-£250

£140-£250 23/24 ranking: No change

Venue for the 2019 British Masters hosted by Tommy Fleetwood, Hillside is a links with a twist as mature pine trees frame a number of the holes.

Also featuring are the impressive sand dunes that line the fairways. The front nine is strong at Hillside, but the course really comes to life on the back nine as the holes move up and through the sand dunes.

Elevated tees on the run in provide stunning views to the Lake District in the north and Snowdonia in the south, but these views shouldn’t distract from the sheer quality of the holes you are traversing.

- Hillside review and key info

Location: Kinsale, County Cork, Ireland

Kinsale, County Cork, Ireland Founded: 1997

1997 Designed by: Ron Kirby

Ron Kirby Green fee: €225-€395

€225-€395 23/24 ranking: Up 1

Laid out over a vertiginous headland in County Cork, Old Head enjoys a setting that’s hard to beat.

Many holes are simply breath-taking, but the 12th and 13th , near the headland’s slender neck, sum up the experience. The 12th tee is cut into the towering cliffs and you play up to a hidden fairway, then along to a precariously narrow target. The relatively new par 3 13th is then a short but dramatic cliff-hugger.

Old Head has constantly strived to take as much of the action as possible to the cliff edge to up the drama, with that new 13th a prime example.

- Old Head review and key info

Location: Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, England

Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, England Opened: 1904

1904 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £135-£395

£135-£395 23/24 ranking: Down 4

One of the great English heathland golf courses, the Old Course at Walton Heath was opened in 1904 with a match between the great triumvirate: Taylor, Vardon and Braid.

The Scot was already the club’s professional and he continued to hold the position right up to his death in 1950. This is a club with a great history.

Designed by Herbert Fowler, it’s a sandy and firm track protected by heather, an eclectic selection of trees and the notorious, swirling winds. The greens are famously excellent and feature subtle borrows. A delicate touch is essential.

- Walton Heath Old course review and key info

Location: Vale of Pickering, Yorkshire, England

Vale of Pickering, Yorkshire, England Opened: 1897

1897 Designed by: Tom Chisholm and Robert Bird

Tom Chisholm and Robert Bird Green fee: £90-£200

£90-£200 23/24 ranking: No change

Ganton has a tremendous pedigree. In 1891 Tom Chisholm of St Andrews laid out a course at Ganton that would go on to host significant events, including the Ryder Cup of 1949. Several greats have lent their expertise to alterations over the years, including Harry Vardon, James Braid, Harry Colt and Dr Alister MacKenzie.

It’s an unusual course; an inland track with links-like playing characteristics. The great amateur Sir Michael Bonallack said of Ganton, “The journey from tee to green on every hole is one of the most enjoyable golfing examinations that a player is ever likely to experience."

- Ganton review and key info

Location: Ascot, Berkshire, England

Ascot, Berkshire, England Opened: 1909

1909 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: Contact club

Contact club 23/24 ranking: Up 4

As traditional, uncommercial and private as anywhere in the Golf Monthly Top 100, Swinley Forest is a club unlike any other.

As for its very delightful Harry Colt course, then if you were asked to close your eyes and imagine in your mind a perfect, beautiful, traditional, heathland golf course as it would have been a century ago, this would be exactly it.

This is one of Colt’s greatest legacies; one that has totally stood the test of time barring the odd new back tee here or minor tweak there. Charm and character in equal measure.

- Swinley Forest review and key info

Location: Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland

Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland Founded: 1919

1919 Designed by: James Braid

James Braid Green fee: £80-£450

£80-£450 23/24 ranking: Up 3

James Braid’s long-revered Perthshire masterpiece enjoys one of the most majestic settings for golf in the UK&I.

It opened in 1919 and carves through the pine trees, rising and falling over springy moorland turf. It may not be the longest, but with blind shots, humps, hollows and sloping greens, it definitely rewards precise and considered play.

There are raised greens to contend with, too, most prominently on the well-protected, mid-length par-3 5th, capable of repelling any slight miscues. In recent years, a number of long-lost Braid features have been reintroduced to maximise the course’s rich heritage.

- Gleneagles King's review and key info

Location: Nairn, Highland, Scotland

Nairn, Highland, Scotland Founded: 1887

1887 Designed by: Archie Simpson and Old Tom Morris

Archie Simpson and Old Tom Morris Green fee: £50-£298

£50-£298 23/24 ranking: Down 2

Nairn delivers typical Scottish links golf. It’s an out-and-back layout with the sea visible on every hole.

Recent improvements by Tom Mackenzie have greatly enhanced the offering. The front nine forges out along the Moray Firth, an exacting start when into the wind. The course then turns at the 8th and heads slightly inland for the back nine. It delivers some interesting holes and an unexpected change in elevation up to the 13th green.

During the summer months the fairways are fast-running and covered in humps and hollows. The greens are famously true and can become perplexingly pacey.

- Nairn Golf Club review and key info

Location: Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, England

Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, England Opened: 1901 (club founded 1887)

1901 (club founded 1887) Designed by: Willie Park Jr

Willie Park Jr Green fee: £85-£225

£85-£225 23/24 ranking: Down 1

The entrance drive to this golfing oasis creates a huge sense of anticipation for what is to come - a stunning heathland layout that is considered to be one of the best golf courses in England.

This brilliant design is in part wooded and benefits from rocky outcrops, the occasional encounter with water, bracken and fern. Rarely do consecutive holes run in the same direction, and gentle slopes reward with lovely views and strategic challenge.

- Hollinwell review and key info

Location: Rock, Cornwall, England

Rock, Cornwall, England Opened: 1890

1890 Designed by: James Braid

James Braid Green fee: £135-£145

£135-£145 23/24 ranking: Down 3

This distinctive Church layout is on Cornwall’s chiselled northern coast 50 miles from Land’s End and is easily one of the best links courses in England and also one of the most memorable.

Poet Laureate John Betjeman is buried at the far end of the course in the churchyard beside the 10th green, and the vast Himalaya bunker on the right of the superb par-4 6th is one of the most photographed in golf.

- St Enodoc review and key info

Location: Leven, Fife, Scotland

Leven, Fife, Scotland Opened: 2020

2020 Designed by: Clive Clark

Clive Clark Green fee: £207-£286

£207-£286 23/24 ranking: No change

Elevated tees at Dumbarnie provide great views across the layout, sweeping fairways lead to impressive, sloping green complexes while surrounding dunes have been sculpted to give a rugged feel.

This course presents a challenging but fair strategic test. On almost every tee, there’s a choice to be made and there are options for negotiating each hole.

- Dumbarnie review and key info

41-50

Location: Ascot, Berkshire, England

Ascot, Berkshire, England Founded: 1928

1928 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £145-£300

£145-£300 23/24 ranking: Up 1

The Red Course is an example of one of the very best heathland golf courses in the land and opened for play in the late 1920s. It has an unusual and intoxicating configuration consisting of six of each par.

Only at the 11th and 12th do you play the same par consecutively, and this constant variety is more than matched by the design characteristics of the individual holes themselves.

- The Berkshire Red review and key info

Location: Formby, Merseyside, England

Formby, Merseyside, England Founded: 1884

1884 Designed by: Willie Park Jr, James Braid and Harry Colt

Willie Park Jr, James Braid and Harry Colt Green fee: £185-£260

£185-£260 23/24 ranking: Down 1

On a coastline packed with top-drawer golf, Formby is one of the very best with the bonus that it contains elements of both links and heathland.

Founded in 1884, this forward-thinking club is also future-proofing its original course which was redesigned by Willie Park Junior in the early 20th-century before further Braid, Colt and Donald Steel changes.

- Formby review and key info

Location: Prestwick, Ayrshire, Scotland

Prestwick, Ayrshire, Scotland Founded: 1851

1851 Designed by: Old Tom Morris

Old Tom Morris Green fee: £195-£345

£195-£345 23/24 ranking: Up 1

Much has changed at Prestwick since it hosted the first of its 24 Opens in 1860, but its wonderfully, rumpled terrain still provides a tangible link with the challenge those early Open competitors faced.

It is both historically significant yet still hugely relevant and great fun. That is Prestwick’s charm.

- Prestwick review and key info

Location: Rosapenna, Donegal, Ireland

Rosapenna, Donegal, Ireland Founded: 2003

2003 Designed by: Pat Ruddy

Pat Ruddy Green fee: €125-€150

€125-€150 23/24 ranking: Up 2

The Pat Ruddy designed Sandy Hills Course at Rosapenna opened in 2003 but has a feel of a layout that has existed much longer.

Carved through the dunes, it’s a supremely natural layout and a great example of sympathetic modern course design. It’s a course of nuances and subtlety with green complexes featuring some challenging slopes and falloffs.

- Rosapenna Sandy Hills review and key info

Location: Deal, Kent, England

Deal, Kent, England Founded: 1892

1892 Designed by: Harry Hunter and James Braid

Harry Hunter and James Braid Green fee: £125-£210

£125-£210 23/24 ranking: Up 8

This two-time Open venue follows a broadly out-and-back routing with one or two deviations, including an Old Course-style loop at the far end.

The outward nine hugs the sea wall closely in places, and the course has benefitted hugely from Martin Ebert’s judicious and selective design touch in recent years.

- Royal Cinque Ports review and key info

Location: Irvine, Ayrshire, Scotland

Irvine, Ayrshire, Scotland Founded: 1897

1897 Designed by: Fred Morris and Fred Hawtree

Fred Morris and Fred Hawtree Green fee: £125-£280

£125-£280 23/24 ranking: Up 1

Set on a sliver of linksland, Western Gailes is the epitome of a true Scottish links. This venerable old layout's Firth of Clyde setting brings splendid views across to Arran as the course heads first north, then south for nine shoreside holes and finally north again.

There are mischievously placed natural-style bunkers plus several inconveniently located burns to negotiate along the way.

- Western Gailes review and key info

Location: Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland

Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland Founded: 2002

2002 Designed by: Greg Norman

Greg Norman Green fee: €75-€375

€75-€375 23/24 ranking: Down 4

Set amidst the incredible dunes overlooking Doughmore Bay in County Clare, Greg Norman’s brilliant layout at Doonbeg has been further enhanced by Martin Hawtree since the Trump Organisation took over in 2014.

It’s a spectacular setting for golf and this fabulous layout makes the very most of the stunning surroundings. It’s a modern classic.

- Trump Doonbeg review and key info

Location: Barrow West, County Kerry, Ireland

Barrow West, County Kerry, Ireland Founded: 1984

1984 Designed by: Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer Green fee: €180-€275

€180-€275 23/24 ranking: No change

Sea, sand and mountains form the gorgeous backdrop to Arnold Palmer’s magical creation.

The striking 2nd doglegs sharply around the cliffs, and the par-3 3rd hugs the rocky shoreline precariously but things really ramp up coming home, with the spectacular 12th and 13th followed by a stirring three-hole shoreside run from 15.

- Tralee review and key info

Location: Harlech, Gwynedd, Wales

Harlech, Gwynedd, Wales Founded: 1894

1894 Designed by: Harold Finch-Hatton and William Henry More

Harold Finch-Hatton and William Henry More Green fee: £60-£145

£60-£145 23/24 ranking: Down 4

This tough, old-school links has hosted many important championships and sits overlooked by the brooding Harlech Castle.

It is separated from the beach by towering dunes which may provide some protection from the wind, but don’t bank on it! A strong but very fair links defined by some stretching par 4s - easily one of the very best golf courses in Wales.

- Royal St David's review and key info

Location: Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland

Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland Founded: 1917

1917 Designed by: James Braid

James Braid Green fee: £80-£450

£80-£450 23/24 ranking: Up 8

It may be a relatively short track by modern standards, but the Queen’s delivers a complete test of golf to put it up there with some of the very best golf courses in Scotland.

It’s long been a favourite at Gleneagles and recent works have greatly enhanced what was already a tremendous course in terms of both aesthetics and playability. Set on the high ground of the Gleneagles Estate, the views are phenomenal.

- Gleneagles Queen's review and key info

51-60

Location: Wigton, Cumbria

Wigton, Cumbria Founded: 1892

1892 Designed by: David Grant and Willie Park Jr

David Grant and Willie Park Jr Green fee: £45-£90

£45-£90 23/24 ranking: No change

Resplendent along a remote coastline, Silloth on Solway is undoubtedly the best value in the Top 100.

This is a testing course about which you will rarely if ever hear a bad word. With the exception of the short 9th, it is not heavily bunkered, but all are perfectly positioned and many are very tough to escape. Silloth may be remote, but it more than rewards any effort to get here.

- Silloth on Solway review and key info

Location: Isle of Islay, Scotland

Isle of Islay, Scotland Founded: 1891

1891 Designed by: Willie Campbell

Willie Campbell Green fee: £65-£250

£65-£250 23/24 ranking: No change

Golf on whisky-rich Islay dates back to 1891, but it is DJ Russell’s recent wholesale upgrade that has really caught the golfing eye. The recent developments have rightly been attracting ever-more worldwide attention.

Magical green settings abound and with several front-nine tees right beside the beach, it is quite simply a magnificent place to play - thought-provoking too, with several strategic choices to be made.

- The Machrie review and key info

Location: Liphook, Hampshire, Surrey

Liphook, Hampshire, Surrey Opened: 1923

1923 Designed by: Arthur Croome and Tom Simpson

Arthur Croome and Tom Simpson Green fee: £135-£160

£135-£160 23/24 ranking: Up 2

The new holes designed by Tom Mackenzie for the club’s recent centenary to improve the routing and make for a safer crossing of the busy Portsmouth road have bedded in very well.

They have enhanced what was already a very fine heathland design which is beautifully maintained and a joy to play at any time of the year. Liphook is easily home to one of England’s most impressive and enjoyable recent upgrades.

- Liphook review and key info

Location: Moortown, Leeds, Yorkshire, England

Moortown, Leeds, Yorkshire, England Founded: 1907

1907 Designed by: Alister MacKenzie

Alister MacKenzie Green fee: £90-£175

£90-£175 23/24 ranking: Down 4

The first design project of surgeon-turned-course architect, Dr Alister MacKenzie, has remained in our top 60 since day one.

It boasts attractive bunkering that performs the dual role of strategy and aesthetics as well as anywhere, and far-reaching vistas, with clearing work in recent years bringing a more open feel once more. Probably the finest heathland course in Yorkshire and among the finest in the country.

- Alwoodley review and key info

Location: Braunton, Devon, England

Braunton, Devon, England Founded: 1897

1897 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £60-£200

£60-£200 23/24 ranking: Down 6

Set in the peaceful North Devon dunes, the East Course was designed by Herbert Fowler and is a wonderful place for golf. It has long attracted major events and a teenaged Sergio Garcia won the Boys’ Amateur here in 1997. There are just three short holes, but each is strong and different.

- Saunton East review and key info

Location: Ascot, Berkshire, England

Ascot, Berkshire, England Founded: 1928

1928 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £145-£300

£145-£300 23/24 ranking: No change

Herbert Fowler made brilliant use of the natural slopes with each hole fitting seamlessly into the landscape.

The course starts with a gem of a long par 3 requiring a solid connection to carry an ocean of heather and a deep valley, and finishes with a clenched fistful of testing par 4s. The Red Course’s tougher brother with a real sting in the tail.

- The Berkshire Blue review and key info

Location: Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, England

Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, England Opened: 1907 nine holes (1913 18 holes)

1907 nine holes (1913 18 holes) Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £135-£395

£135-£395 23/24 ranking: Down 3

Herbert Fowler created the first nine of the New three years after the Old in 1907

There’s an element of inland links about it, though the ever-present heather is as testing as anywhere. Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security by a seemingly straightforward start, for a string of testing par 4s lies in wait. It's a handsomely expansive heathland layout with one of the UK’s very longest nines off the tips.

- Walton Heath New review and key info

Location: Pulborough, West Sussex, England

Pulborough, West Sussex, England Opened: 1931

1931 Designed by: Guy Campbell and Cecil Hutchison

Guy Campbell and Cecil Hutchison Green fee: £105-£150

£105-£150 23/24 ranking: Down 1

Also known as Pulborough, this is one of the most beautiful and enjoyable inland courses in the country.

It dates back to 1930 and opens with its solitary par 5, a chance to get ahead of the card. There are five fabulous short holes, and plenty of testing and varied par 4s that can both frustrate and delight.

- West Sussex review and key info

Location: Southport, Merseyside, England

Southport, Merseyside, England Founded: 1906

1906 Designed by: George Lowe and James Braid

George Lowe and James Braid Green fee: £99-£250

£99-£250 23/24 ranking: Up 3

Significant works have been ongoing to make improvements to the course, both from an aesthetic and playing point of view.

A James Braid course dating from 1925, his design remains largely in place. There’s an eclectic selection of holes delivering an interesting blend of links and heathland. It’s a tough but fair layout.

- Southport and Ainsdale review and key info

Location: Worplesdon, Surrey, England

Worplesdon, Surrey, England Opened: 1893

1893 Designed by: J F Abercromby

J F Abercromby Green fee: £100-£225

£100-£225 23/24 ranking: Up 3

A full bunker renovation project has been completed and is now established and further improvements to course and facilities, plus a clear plan for the future see Worplesdon climb three places since the last ranking.

It’s a classic heathland layout delivering a great strategic test and a real sense of seclusion when out on the springy fairways.

- Worplesdon review and key info

61-70

Location: Rosapenna, Donegal, Ireland

Rosapenna, Donegal, Ireland Founded: 2021

2021 Designed by: Tom Doak

Tom Doak Green fee: €200

€200 23/24 ranking: New entry

Laid out on terrain occupied by two former courses, St Patrick’s is entirely reimagined. The design by one of the modern greats – Tom Doak and his team – shows just how big imagination can be. Exceptional design and vision in a captivating setting.

This is a vast rollercoaster adventure charging through deep dune valleys and soaring over more open, tumbling terrain.

- Rosapenna St Patricks review and key info

Location: Baltray, County Louth, Ireland

Baltray, County Louth, Ireland Founded: 1892

1892 Designed by: Tom Simpson

Tom Simpson Green fee: €100-€240

€100-€240 23/24 ranking: Down 3

The wind is almost always a factor at County Louth, or Baltray, and you need to be able to shape the ball both ways to score well.

County Louth is one of the jewels within Irish links golf, a true championship venue with a confident yet understated air about it. It’s been venue for many significant events including the Irish Open.

- County Louth review and key info

Location: Brancaster, Norfolk, England

Brancaster, Norfolk, England Opened: 1892

1892 Designed by: Holcombe Ingleby

Holcombe Ingleby Green fee: £125-£195

£125-£195 23/24 ranking: Down 3

Courses like this fabulous old links give the North Norfolk coast huge appeal.

Brancaster, which dates back to 1892, enjoys an unusual, unique setting on a spit of land between dunes and marsh, meaning that the height of the tide can have a bearing on how certain holes play. Splendidly different.

- Royal West Norfolk review and key info

Location: Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland

Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland Founded: 1882

1882 Designed by: Unknown

Unknown Green fee: £105-£265

£105-£265 23/24 ranking: Down 3

The course begins on the very edge of the town of Gullane before forging uphill towards the high point at the 6th and 7th holes where the views down to Aberlady Bay and beyond are spellbinding.

The wind plays its part in any round here, particularly up on the plateau, it’s a great test of golf.

- Gullane No.1 review and key info

Location: Rye, East Sussex, England

Rye, East Sussex, England Opened: 1895

1895 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: Contact club

Contact club 23/24 ranking: No change

A classic and historic links with fast-running, rumpled fairways. Founded in 1894 the original layout at Rye was designed by a 25-year-old Harry Colt. Even at that young age his talent for visualising and creating attractive and exciting holes was evident.

This is a characterful and timeless layout. A day at Rye presents the opportunity to enjoy golf as it was always intended to be played.

- Rye Old review and key info

Location: Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, Scotland Opened: 1899

1899 Designed by: Old Tom Morris and Archie Simpson

Old Tom Morris and Archie Simpson Green fee: £110-£220

£110-£220 23/24 ranking: Up 3

This excellent design is way more than simply a traditional links with a strong heritage. It has a quite different feel with elevation changes and dunes that throw up the most wonderful, panoramic views.

Out in the sandhills, the real world seems happily far away. This is golfing escapism at its best.

- Cruden Bay review and key info

Location: Machrihanish, Kintyre, Scotland

Machrihanish, Kintyre, Scotland Founded: 1876

1876 Designed by: Old Tom Morris

Old Tom Morris Green fee: £75-£200

£75-£200 23/24 ranking: Down 3

Make the breath-taking trek to this remote corner of Argyll and you won’t be disappointed by this Old Tom Morris classic, which really is a perfect example of fitting a golf course into the natural terrain..

The front-nine links terrain ranks among the purest you’ll encounter, with the exhilarating run from the 3rd to the turn accompanied by captivating views out to the Inner Hebrides.

- Machrihanish review and key info

Location: Moortown, Leeds, Yorkshire, England

Moortown, Leeds, Yorkshire, England Opened: 1909

1909 Designed by: Alister MacKenzie

Alister MacKenzie Green fee: £65-£150

£65-£150 23/24 ranking: Down 2

A classic urban heathland course with a rich history. Moortown Golf Club was the venue for the first Ryder Cup match to be held on British soil back in 1929.

Designed by the great Dr Alister MacKenzie in 1908, large undulating greens and deep bunkers are evidence of his contribution. With heather, birch, burns and bushes to contend with, a round here requires precision and strategy.

- Moortown review and key info

Location: Brookwood, Surrey, England

Brookwood, Surrey, England Opened: 1907

1907 Designed by: Cuthbert Butchart

Cuthbert Butchart Green fee: £90-£220

£90-£220 23/24 ranking: Up 2

A brilliant journey through the pines in Surrey’s prime heathland territory. Along with its two illustrious neighbours, West Hill is home to tip-top heathland golf.

Dating back to 1907, it is largely unchanged in terms of design though greatly and consistently improved in presentation and conditioning. There are five short holes and just two par 5s, and despite the Hill in its name, the walking is easy.

- West Hill review and key info

Location: Ballyliffin, Donegal, Ireland

Ballyliffin, Donegal, Ireland Founded: 1995

1995 Designed by: Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock

Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock Green fee: €220

€220 23/24 ranking: Down 2

One of two brilliant courses at Ballyliffin, this was designed by the great Pat Ruddy in the mid-1990s and hosted the 2018 Irish Open.

Cleverly, it manages to combine the best of traditional links with a look and feel that is somehow modern. It’s a thrill from start to finish and features punishing bunkers and fast-running fairways.

- Ballyliffin Glashedy review and key info

71-80

Location: Donabate, County Dublin, Ireland

Donabate, County Dublin, Ireland Founded: 1890

1890 Designed by: Fred W. Hawtree, Eddie Hackett and Martin Hawtree

Fred W. Hawtree, Eddie Hackett and Martin Hawtree Green fee : €250-€270

: €250-€270 23/24 ranking: Up 1

A fine links in an idyllic setting ten miles from Dublin surrounded on three sides by water. Perhaps less well-known than it deserves to be, this superb and recently improved course weaves through some of the most awe-inspiring dunes of any older links.

Its reputation continues to grow as those improvement works, which take fuller advantage of the magnificent front-nine terrain, fully bed in.

- The Island review and key info

Location: Hunstanton, Norfolk, England

Hunstanton, Norfolk, England Founded: 1891

1891 Designed by: James Braid

James Braid Green fee: £90-£150

£90-£150 23/24 ranking: Down 5

Hunstanton is a classic out and back links, with the holes largely played on either side of a sand dune ridge running down the middle of the layout.

The conditioning of the course is always excellent and sand dunes are a real feature on most holes, as are the traditional pot bunkers. It's a challenging and characterful links with a selection of fine par 3s.

- Hunstanton review and key info

Location: Woburn, Buckinghamshire, England

Woburn, Buckinghamshire, England Opened: 2000

2000 Designed by: Ross McMurray, Clive Clark, Peter Alliss and Alex Hay

Ross McMurray, Clive Clark, Peter Alliss and Alex Hay Green fee: £160-£345

£160-£345 23/24 ranking: No change

The youngest and most varied of Woburn’s three Top 100 layouts, this is a grand-scale golf course, winding its way through 200 acres of glorious countryside with plenty of majestic woodland separating the holes.

Since opening in 2000, this excellent design has hosted the British Masters four times and the Women’s British Open twice. Large greens, exquisitely crafted holes and stirring approaches are the hallmark here.

- Woburn Marquess' review and key info

Location: Sandwich, Kent, England

Sandwich, Kent, England Founded: 1906

1906 Designed by: Charles Hutchings, Guy Campbell and John Morrison

Charles Hutchings, Guy Campbell and John Morrison Green fee: £80-£155

£80-£155 23/24 ranking: Up 2

All three nines at Prince’s have benefited from a transformational and hugely impressive upgrade under the expert guidance of Martin Ebert.

Sand scrapes abound, and while it is very difficult to say which two loops are the best, each of the Shore and Himalayas nines has a delightful new par 3 facing out to sea. Prince's is a brilliant, sandy and very playable reimagining that is enjoyable by all.

- Prince's Shore & Himalayas review and key info

Location: St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

St Andrews, Fife, Scotland Opened: 1895

1895 Designed by: Old Tom Morris

Old Tom Morris Green fee: £60-£130

£60-£130 23/24 ranking: Down 5

Described by the Links Trust as ‘The oldest ‘new’ course in the world’, this Old Tom Morris design dates back to 1895.

After a reasonably forgiving start, it really starts to bite from the super-tough par-4 6th. The standout hole is the excellent, long par-3 9th along the water’s edge to a partially sunken green. The New is naturally overshadowed by its older sibling but it's still the real deal.

- St Andrews New review and key info

Location: Belmullet, Co. Mayo, Ireland

Belmullet, Co. Mayo, Ireland Founded: 1922

1922 Designed by: Arthur Croome & Tom Simpson, Tom Mackenzie

Arthur Croome & Tom Simpson, Tom Mackenzie Green fee: €65-€140

€65-€140 23/24 ranking: New entry

Beautifully sited on the County Mayo coastline, Carne’s original course was in the Top 100 until being leapfrogged by others from the Next 100.

Now, the newer Kilmore has fully merged with the original back nine to create the Wild Atlantic Dunes meaning that the thrills, beauty and drama are present for a full 18. They really are a sensational addition to the original back nine.

- Carne Golf Club review and key info

Location: Blundellsands, Liverpool, England

Blundellsands, Liverpool, England Founded: 1873

1873 Designed by: C.K Cotton and Fred Hawtree

C.K Cotton and Fred Hawtree Green fee: £90-£230

£90-£230 23/24 ranking: Up 4

West Lancs lies among a concentrated north-west cluster of very fine links golf. It can certainly prove a stern test when the wind is up. The links epitomises British seaside golf with humps, hollows, raised greens and the adjacent railway.

Coming home, 12 and 13 stand out, an excellent par 3 where you must clear two deep pot bunkers, then a wonderful dogleg par 4 from an exposed tee.

- West Lancs review and key info

Location: Braunton, Devon, England

Braunton, Devon, England Founded: 1897

1897 Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Herbert Fowler Green fee: £60-£200

£60-£200 23/24 ranking: Down 3

For many golfers, the West is the more forgiving, more varied, and most importantly more fun of the two courses at Saunton.

Lost during the war, it was redesigned by Frank Pennink and reopened in 1973. The back nine is particularly full of variety as it features three of each par.

- Saunton West review and key info

Location: Constantine Bay, Cornwall, England

Constantine Bay, Cornwall, England Founded: 1925

1925 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £55-£135

£55-£135 23/24 ranking: No change

A strong Colt test in a wonderful spot with a relaxed holiday feel thanks to the accommodation. The pre-round anticipation is as strong at Trevose as anywhere as the clubhouse and 1st tee enjoy a tantalisingly elevated setting gazing out over the fairways you’ll soon be treading, and on to Constantine Bay and Trevose Head.

Once out there you’ll particularly enjoy the 4th green’s backdrop of, hopefully, crashing waves.

- Trevose review and key info

Location: Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England

Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England Founded: 1884

1884 Designed by: John Thompson and Willie Fernie, Willie Park Jr, JH Taylor, Hugh Alison and Harry Colt

John Thompson and Willie Fernie, Willie Park Jr, JH Taylor, Hugh Alison and Harry Colt Green fee: £70-£165

£70-£165 23/24 ranking: Down 3

Some years ago, Aldeburgh was synonymous with gorse! Thankfully, much has been done in recent years with more in the offing to make this very strong course more golfer-friendly.

For now, there is still a stiff par of 68 with no par 5s, and from the back there are no fewer than twelve holes in excess of 400 yards. It's a beautifully presented heathland design, packed with demanding two-shotters.

- Aldeburgh review and key info

81-90

Location: Poole, Dorset, England

Poole, Dorset, England Founded: 1909

1909 Designed by: Willie Park Jr

Willie Park Jr Green fee: £70-£150

£70-£150 23/24 ranking: Down 1

One of Bournemouth’s big-hitting trio, Parkstone is one of many UK courses that has been striving to rediscover its heathland roots in recent years. Recent improvements are now fully bedded in on this fine layout that features many attractive holes.

There are several thrilling tee-shots, such as the 3rd where you play from a causeway crossing water, and each of the short holes is a real gem.

- Parkstone review and key info

Location: Blairgowrie and Rattray, Perthshire, Scotland

Blairgowrie and Rattray, Perthshire, Scotland Founded: 1889

1889 Designed by: Alister MacKenzie and James Braid

Alister MacKenzie and James Braid Green fee: £80-£120

£80-£120 23/24 ranking: Down 8

A beautiful layout that weaves its way through majestic pines. James Braid is one of the most prolific architects in the Top 100, and the Rosemount is his 1930s reworking of an earlier Alister MacKenzie design.

While finding the fairways on this tree-lined classic is more about accuracy than brute force, the reward for so doing will be the chance to play from a perfect lie.

- Blairgowrie Rosemount review and key info

Location: Woking, Surrey, England

Woking, Surrey, England Founded: 1893

1893 Designed by: Tom Dunn

Tom Dunn Green fee: £100-£155

£100-£155 23/24 ranking: No change

Woking has long been regarded as architecturally significant. The short par-4 start is followed by a superb par 3 recently enhanced by the removal of a large oak and bunker improvements.

There’s no let-up in quality throughout, with the vista from the elevated 6th tee perhaps the best on the course. It is both a case study in strategic course design as well as a beautiful place to play.

- Woking review and key info

Location: Westward Ho!, Devon, England

Westward Ho!, Devon, England Founded: 1864

1864 Designed by: Old Tom Morris

Old Tom Morris Green fee: £50-£130

£50-£130 23/24 ranking: Up 1

A historic, unique and characterful seaside course, it’s golf in a pure form. Set on a flat coastal plain at the edge of Westward Ho! it’s one of the country’s most natural layouts.

Covered in sea rushes and grazed upon by sheep and wild horses, it can take a couple of rounds to begin to understand the subtleties of this great links. Although RND appears to be flat there are many undulations and run-offs to deceive and perplex.

- Royal North Devon review and key info

Location: Woburn, Buckinghamshire, England

Woburn, Buckinghamshire, England Opened: 1976

1976 Designed by: Charles Lawrie

Charles Lawrie Green fee: £160-£345

£160-£345 23/24 ranking: Up 1

The Duke’s is where it all began on the Duke of Bedford’s Woburn Estate, with Charles Lawrie crafting the first of the now three courses through avenues of pine, birch and chestnut in 1976. It's a beautifully maintained, tree-lined gem of a course offering a secluded round.

Accuracy off the tee is key around the Duke's. If you don’t have it, you’ll often find yourself playing your second shot out sideways.

- Woburn Duke's review and key info

Location: Rosses Upper, County Sligo, Ireland

Rosses Upper, County Sligo, Ireland Founded: 1894

1894 Designed by: Harry Colt and Martin Hawtree

Harry Colt and Martin Hawtree Green fee: €230-€250

€230-€250 23/24 ranking: Up 4

Founded in 1894, County Sligo Golf Club at Rosses Point is a superb Harry Colt design that is one of the oldest links in Ireland.

Throughout the round, the views of the Ox Mountains and the golfing test are outstanding. When you reach the distant loop of holes around the turn, you feel as though you are in a different world.

- County Sligo Championship review and key info

Location: Aberdovey, Gwynedd, Wales

Aberdovey, Gwynedd, Wales Founded: 1892

1892 Designed by: James Braid

James Braid Green fee: £50-£130

£50-£130 23/24 ranking: Down 9

This traditional and enjoyable out-and-back links is tucked between beach and railway line. In just over 130 years, some of golf’s greatest architects have contributed to the layout including Herbert Fowler, James Braid and Harry Colt.

It is beautifully situated on the northern mouth of the Dovey estuary and runs in a figure-of-eight routing. The bunkering is visually impressive although perhaps the best hole, the short 12th, is excellent without.

- Aberdovey review and key info

Location: Ferndown, Dorset, England

Ferndown, Dorset, England Opened: 1913

1913 Designed by: Harold Hilton

Harold Hilton Green fee: £80-£195

£80-£195 23/24 ranking: Down 1

Ferndown is a pristine heathland course with sandy fairways and heather lurking to either side of the mown surfaces. It's always beautifully conditioned, boasting exceptional playing surfaces.

With pine trees and firs also lining many of the holes, it’s an extremely attractive layout. Host to many top level competitions, Percy Alliss was professional at Ferndown and son Peter counted the club as his spiritual home.

- Ferndown Old review and key info

Location: Wallasey, Wirral, England

Wallasey, Wirral, England Founded: 1891

1891 Designed by: Old Tom Morris, James Braid, Donald Steel

Old Tom Morris, James Braid, Donald Steel Green fee: £85-£235

£85-£235 23/24 ranking: New entry

Over 130 years, Wallasey’s links has had design input from Old Tom Morris, Hawtree and Taylor, James Braid and Donald Steel.

More recently, the design and presentation has stepped up several gears under course manager, John McLaughlin, and is now a thrilling journey through some of the best dunes in English golf. Wallasey is an ever-improving links blessed with a brilliant topography.

- Wallasey review and key info

Location: Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England Founded: 1895

1895 Designed by: Harry Colt and James Braid

Harry Colt and James Braid Green fee: £60-£145

£60-£145 23/24 ranking: Down 6

Sherwood Forest Golf Club dates from 1895 and they have been at the same site since 1912, playing over a course originally laid out by Harry Colt but remodelled by James Braid in the 1920s.

It's an attractive, natural heathland layout lined by heathers and birches, and it's also a very testing course where placement from the tee is essential. The greens are always fast and true.

- Sherwood Forest review and key info

91-100

Location: Aberdeen, Scotland

Aberdeen, Scotland Founded: 1909

1909 Designed by: Archie Simpson, James Braid and George Smith

Archie Simpson, James Braid and George Smith Green fee: £140-£160

£140-£160 23/24 ranking: Up 3

An excellent and enduring course deserving of wider acclaim. Bordering the more famous Royal Aberdeen, and arguably just a touch more forgiving, Murcar is a fabulous and traditional links with elevated tees, gorse and wide views out to sea.

The course really enters its stride down by the shoreline from the par-five 4th. From then on, great and engaging golf continues all the way.

- Murcar Links review and key info

Location: Enniscrone, County Sligo, Ireland

Enniscrone, County Sligo, Ireland Founded: 1918

1918 Designed by: Eddie Hackett

Eddie Hackett Green fee: €175

€175 23/24 ranking: Up 3

Do not be fooled by the innocuous, Old Course-esque opening drive! Having signalled right for your approach to the first green, you then enter some of the finest and most attractive and dramatic dunes anywhere in the Top 100.

This Eddie Hackett design is simply one of the most entertaining and varied links in the country.

- Enniscrone Dunes review and key info

Location: Woburn, Buckinghamshire, England

Woburn, Buckinghamshire, England Opened: 1978

1978 Designed by: Charles Lawrie

Charles Lawrie Green fee: £209

£209 23/24 ranking: Down 1

Of all the courses in the Top 100, then from the tee, this is almost certainly the most demanding.

Beautiful pine trees line the fairways, at times like spectators straining to get a view making it scarily narrow at times. Accuracy is also vital on many approaches as the greens are relatively small, meaning that the Duchess’ requires a strategic, skilful approach.

- Woburn Duchess' review and key info

Location: Watford, Hertfordshire, England

Watford, Hertfordshire, England Opened: 2003

2003 Designed by: Kyle Phillips

Kyle Phillips Green fee: £115-£225

£115-£225 23/24 ranking: Down 3

Designed by Kyle Phillips, this beautifully laid-out course flows naturally across an impressive swathe of mature parkland.

It played host to the WGC-American Express Championship won by Tiger in 2006 as well as the 2016 British Masters won by Alex Noren. The short holes are particularly appealing at The Grove. Conditioning and presentation is always excellent, even out of season.

- The Grove review and key info

Location: Mount Juliet, County Kilkenny, Ireland

Mount Juliet, County Kilkenny, Ireland Founded: 1991

1991 Designed by: Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus Green fee: €95-€170

€95-€170 23/24 ranking: Down 7

Jack Nicklaus’ Irish masterpiece, laid out over a vast 500-acre Kilkenny estate, has matured beautifully over the course of three decades.

Magnificent beech and oak line the fairways with water a regular feature and challenge. Despite this, there is also a feeling of great space at Mount Juliet. Few modern Irish parkland courses can rival Mount Juliet for setting and strength of test.

- Mount Juliet review and key info

Location: Broadstone, Dorset, England

Broadstone, Dorset, England Founded: 1898

1898 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £125-£200

£125-£200 23/24 ranking: Down 3

Tom Dunn laid out the original course in 1898 before a 1914 Harry Colt redesign introduced several new holes to take fuller advantage of its expansive heathland setting.

More recently, Frank Pont’s dramatic bunkering on a number of holes has brought back more of the original Colt flavour. Once you’ve played Broadstone once you’ll be eager to return again and again.

- Broadstone review and key info

Location: Oxted, Surrey, England

Oxted, Surrey, England Founded: 1924

1924 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £100-£120

£100-£120 23/24 ranking: Re-entry

This Harry Colt beauty deservedly climbs back into the top flight this time on account of excellent further progress under the guidance of architect Tim Lobb, and the course hitting peak condition in recent summers.

The testing down-and-up par-4 14th is perhaps the pick of several standout holes. Tandridge is a very solid test from start to finish, and the recent work has greatly enhanced both strategy and aesthetics.

- Tandridge review and key info

Location: Portstewart, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Portstewart, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland Founded: 1894

1894 Designed by: Willie Park Jr and Des Giffin

Willie Park Jr and Des Giffin Green fee: £235

£235 23/24 ranking: Down 1

Just five miles west of Royal Portrush, the Strand Course at Portstewart is one of the very best golf courses in Northern Ireland and features one of the most exciting and visually attractive front nines in the Top 100.

Plans are being formed to enhance the back nine, but this is nonetheless a thrilling design. John Rahm won the 2017 Irish Open here and was very complimentary about the course.

- Portstewart Strand review and key info

Location: Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland

Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland Founded: 2005

2005 Designed by: Kyle Phillips

Kyle Phillips Green fee: £195 (£155 resident)

£195 (£155 resident) 23/24 ranking: New entry

This ever-improving links blends the best of the old and new. The Kyle Phillips design is a modern alternative to its traditional neighbours with many memorable holes.

These include the par-4 13th which hugs the railway line and where a burn awaits short of the larger-than-life, two-tiered green. With its new clubhouse and accommodation, Dundonald Links is fulfilling its original potential.

- Dundonald review and key info

Location: Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland

Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland Founded: 1993

1993 Designed by: Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus Green fee: £80-£450

£80-£450 23/24 ranking: New entry

The Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup course has matured and been worked on extensively, thus meriting its place in our Top 100.

The dramatic Ochil Hills and Ben Vorlich, provide a stunning backdrop. It’s a fabulous, stadium-style layout with a moorland feel. It’s been a test for the best professionals but is also highly enjoyable for the average golfer.

- Gleneagles PGA Centenary review and key info

Full Top 100 Courses UK&I List

How We Select Our Top 100 Courses UK&I

It is hard to believe that Golf Monthly is nearing the end of two decades of course rankings.

What was initially a keen but tentative foray into defining the Top 120 courses in the UK&I has evolved into a solid, stable and well-respected process that is open, democratic and comprehensive.

Based on feedback from clubs, assessors and, of course, our readership, we have developed a method that makes a subjective process as objective and complete as possible.

By concentrating on just one set of rankings – the Top 100 and Next 100 – and by taking time to do so properly, we feel confident that this is as trustworthy a list of must-play courses as you will find anywhere.

NO CHANGE TO THE PROCESS

The integrity and stability of our rankings stem from longstanding reliable criteria. They took years to refine but didn’t change at all this time.

Most of the valuable feedback we receive tells us they are relatable and fair. The result is a ranking with few major changes.

We have five broad and enduring categories, weighted for importance: quality of test and design (35 marks); conditioning and presentation (30); visual appeal (15); facilities (10); and the visitor experience (10).

But we recognise that applying marks still involves some degree of opinion, so we also look very closely at the written reports and descriptions submitted by the panel.

Every two-year cycle, we ensure that each contender course is visited for a number of fresh assessments to keep our rankings as up-to-date as possible. The contenders are our existing Top 100 plus 40 or so from our Next 100 we feel have the greatest chance of promotion.

Between us, we have visited every course in the Top 200. We liaise with all the clubs, and are very grateful for their support and cooperation. In addition, many ‘secret shopper’ visits take place – games with friends, club matches, society visits, holidays and so on.

The Top 100 Panel

Our real strength is that we are able to rely on our dedicated reader panel to complement the review visits made by staff. This time, we were keen for our panel to be more representative of the full breadth of golfers who use and enjoy our rankings, so we increased the number significantly with both female and younger golfers.

We now have our strongest panel yet. They do this for the love of golf and golf courses. They receive no payment or expenses, and we are extremely grateful for all their efforts. Anyone interested in joining the panel should check out the Top 100 golf courses section on our website.