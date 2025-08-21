What Next For Anthony Kim Following LIV Golf Relegation?

In a career, and life, full of them, Anthony Kim faces another big challenge following relegation from LIV Golf, so what next for one of golf's great enigmas?

After 12 years away from men's pro golf, Kim returned from his mysterious disappearance in February 2024 by joining LIV Golf - which represented something of a coup for then boss Greg Norman.

Kim's story was one of the most compelling in the sport, and just to even get back competing in the professional game represented success after all his trials and tribulations.

But he's found it tough going, and has failed to register a single point from his near two seasons playing in LIV Golf as a wildcard.

He had a best finish of 36th from 10 events in 2024 and despite working hard on his game his best was a T25 from a full 2025 campaign - meaning he finished in the dreaded relegation zone.

The likes of Phil Mickelson took to social media to praise Kim personally for the way he fought back to playing professionally again, while Kim himself was also positive when he posted his thanks to LIV Golf and his fans for supporting him on his return.

It does beg the question though of what Kim will do next - has the experience at LIV Golf made him realize he doesn't want to continue in the pro ranks, or has it merely strenghtened his resolve to get back to the top?

He did hint that he wouldn't be riding off into the distance and disappearing again - as he posted on X saying: "Although my @livgolf_league season maybe over yall will be seeing me again."

What are Anthony Kim's options?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim got a reprieve last year from relegation but there's a much harder line in the sand this year with new CEO Scott O'Neil at the helm - with strict relegation key in the company's latest application for Official World Golf Ranking points.

Much will depend on Kim's appetite now at age 40, but if he wants to try and earn an immediate return to LIV Golf then he has a couple of options for this year.

Firstly, Kim could head off to the Asian Tour and play in the International Series - with the player topping those standings after the 10 events earning a LIV Golf spot for 2026.

Only four of the 10 International Series events have so far been played, so there's still plenty of time for Kim to climb those standings with a few good results.

International Series remaining tournaments:

Indonesian Masters, Oct 2-5

International Series Cambodia, Oct 9-12

International Series Philipines, Oct 23-26

Hong Kong Open, Oct 30-Nov 2

Singapore Open, Nov 6-9

Saudi International, Nov 19-22

If he doesn't play in the International Series, or fails to win it, then he could head to the Promotions Event where the winner also gets a LIV Golf card for 2026.

It's a tough task to finish at the very top of the event, which is usually held in December at Riyadh Golf Club, but it is a direct route back into the tour.

And last year's winner - Chieh-po Lee - managed to survive the drop in LIV Golf this year despite not having a team and playing as a wildcard, like Kim.

A third option via this route is to play on the Asian Tour next year and mix in some regular events to keep sharp for the all-important International Series - but that one looks the toughest and most time consuming of the lot.

The Return of Anthony Kim: An Interview with David Feherty | LIV Golf - YouTube Watch On

Kim remains a big draw but even a sponsor's invite into a PGA Tour tournament seems a non-starter as LIV Golf players are banned, but then having spent over a decade away from the sport there's all sorts of questions surrounding his status there.

LIV golfers have been playing on the DP World Tour though, so you never know a sponsor could eye up Kim as a big surprise name to give their event a boost at some point.

First and foremost though he must decide whether he actually wants to continue his professional career - having found out just how much work he still has to do to get anywhere near his best form of old.

Kim's comeback has been such a good story, it'd be a shame for it to end like this, so many fully expect him to roll his sleeves up and set about trying to write another, more successful, chapter.