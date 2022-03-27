Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Best Golf Courses in Norfolk

Norfolk is known for its northern coastline and its Broads, and is actually one of the largest counties in England. Despite that, it has a relatively low number of golf courses for its size. Happily, including two of the best and most popular links in the Golf Monthly Top 100, what it lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for with its quality. This introduction to the best golf courses in the county begins with its two best-known golfing hotspots. Actually, hotspot is probably not the right word as each is all the better for its relative seclusion and unspoilt setting.

Royal West Norfolk

An aerial view of the beautifully isolated terrain at Royal West Norfolk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Location Brancaster

Brancaster Founded 1892

1892 Architect Holcombe Ingleby

Holcombe Ingleby GF Contact club for details

Contact club for details Par 71, 6,457 yards

71, 6,457 yards Contact Royal West Norfolk Golf Club

Royal West Norfolk, also known as Brancaster, is a classic links and also very much one of a kind. It is a traditional out-and-back routing that is timeless, atmospheric and teeming with character. When the wind is up, it is a supreme test, and even in benign conditions, there is much to consider. The back-to-back par 5s at 7 and 8 are a real highlight, but there is just so much more on offer here. Two things are important when considering a visit to Brancaster. One is that this is a 2-ball/foursomes club and the green fees are priced accordingly. The other, something of a blessing and a curse, is that the approach road is tidal and the club is occasionally inaccessible. The water level also has an effect on the appearance and to a degree the playability of parts of the course, primarily at the far end.

Read full Royal West Norfolk Golf Club course review

Hunstanton

The short sixteenth at Hunstanton is very well protected by a sextet of bunkers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Location Hunstanton

Hunstanton Founded 1891

1891 Architect James Braid, Martin Hawtree

James Braid, Martin Hawtree GF £125 Singles, £60 Foursomes

£125 Singles, £60 Foursomes Par 72, 6,741 yards

72, 6,741 yards Contact Hunstanton Golf Club

The outstanding links at Hunstanton is a serious championship test that has hosted many important amateur events including the 1967 PGA Championship before the tournament moved to its Wentworth home. Martin Hawtree has made relatively recent improvements that are totally in keeping with its heritage. Unusually for a links, you change direction on almost every tee from the 4th onwards. This is very much a golfer’s golf course; testing, fair, and most importantly, enormous fun. It is also situated along a beautiful, spacious and pleasingly diverse expanse of the north Norfolk coastline.

Read full Hunstanton Golf Club course review

Sheringham

The par-4 fifth at Sheringham is a wonderful hole along the clifftop (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Location Sheringham

Sheringham Founded 1891

1891 Architect Tom Dunn

Tom Dunn GF Round: £65-£110 Sun-Fri

Round: £65-£110 Sun-Fri Par 70, 6,251 yards

70, 6,251 yards Contact Sheringham Golf Club

This absolutely lovely clifftop course offers a fine and testing contrast to Norfolk’s premier league links. Holes three to seven run closest to the edge, and from all over the course there are terrific elevated vantage points that provide panoramic views. The closing four holes are flanked by the North Norfolk Railway, where a slice and a northerly wind make for a very bad combination. If you keep the ball straight, this is an absolutely delightful place for golf. Actually, even if you don’t, it still is!

Read full Sheringham Golf Club course review

Royal Cromer

The par-4 fourteenth at Royal Cromer is played on higher ground past the lighthouse (Image credit: Royal Cromer Golf Club)

Location Cromer

Cromer Founded 1888

1888 Architect Old Tom Morris, JH Taylor, James Braid, Frank Pennink.

Old Tom Morris, JH Taylor, James Braid, Frank Pennink. GF £80 Mon-Fri, £85 Weekend

£80 Mon-Fri, £85 Weekend Par 72, 6,544 yards

72, 6,544 yards Contact Royal Cromer Golf Club

Sitting on top of the coast, this very pretty course is great fun and a real pleasure to play. There are sensational views, plenty of elevation changes and great natural beauty. It is also a quite unusual and therefore engaging mixture of clifftop, parkland and downland… with a hint of links thrown in. Old Tom Morris was responsible for two sets of major revisions to the layout, since when plenty more has changed, partly due to erosion on the cliffs. This is an entertaining, scenic and very well-maintained course.

Read full Royal Cromer Golf Club course review

Royal Norwich

The short seventeenth on the new course at Royal Norwich is a real beauty (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Location Weston Longville, Norwich

Weston Longville, Norwich Founded 1893

1893 Architect Ross McMurray

Ross McMurray GF £100-£130, check website for details

£100-£130, check website for details Par 73, 6,763 yards

73, 6,763 yards Contact Royal Norwich Golf Club

A literally groundbreaking move by Royal Norwich three years ago saw the club relocate from their old home near the city centre. Funded by the sale of their James Braid course for housing, they took over the site of Weston Park Golf Club and commissioned Ross McMurray of European Golf Design to create something special. The result is an extremely attractive and varied course that runs over easy-walking turf and between magnificent trees over the expansive estate. Along with state-of-the-art clubhouse and practice facilities, and even its own micro-brewery, the course is the star of the show. The design ensures that it can be played and fully enjoyed by golfers of all standards while also having the potential to host a top-level tournament.

Barnham Broom

Barnham Broom is blessed with 36 holes of very enjoyable golf (Image credit: Barnham Broom Golf Club)

Location Barnham Broom, Norwich

Barnham Broom, Norwich Founded 1977

1977 Architect Frank Pennink

Frank Pennink GF £35-£85, check with club for details

£35-£85, check with club for details Par Valley 72, 6,555 yards - Hill 71, 6,588 yards

Valley 72, 6,555 yards - Hill 71, 6,588 yards Contact Barnham Broom Golf Club

The Valley Course is one of two at Barnham Broom, a top-quality golf resort with a 46-room hotel hidden away in the beautiful Norfolk countryside. Roughly 10 miles to the west of Norwich, the Frank Pennink design is complemented by the Hill Course that opened some 12 years later and is also very enjoyable but also a little more forgiving. Ponds, wetlands and even the River Yare come into play at various times, especially on the 3rd, a tough par 4 where it bisects the fairway, and the short 17th. Two fine courses and a lovely hotel, the ideal combination for a short golfing break.

Eaton

The third hole at Eaton is a super-tough par 4 that suits a right-to-left shape from the tee (Image credit: Eaton Golf Club)

Location Norwich

Norwich Founded 1910

1910 Architect JH Taylor

JH Taylor GF £60 Mon-Fri, £70 Weekends

£60 Mon-Fri, £70 Weekends Par 70, 6,144 yards

70, 6,144 yards Contact Eaton Golf Club

Despite some later modifications and a handful of new holes, this is very much credited as a JH Taylor design dating back to two years after the club was formed. It is tree-lined and gives lie to the notion that Norfolk is a totally flat county away from its northern cliffs. This is a thinking golfer’s course where positional play from the tee or on the lay-up is the key to scoring well. There are three par 5s, at the opening hole, the 5th and 15th - and a handful of short holes which vary in length from 148 to 185 yards from the white tees. This is a charming course and a very friendly club.

Great Yarmouth & Caister

At Great Yarmouth & Caister, the par-3 seventh is a challenging hole played to a long green (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Location Yarmouth

Yarmouth Founded 1882

1882 Architect Tom Dunn

Tom Dunn GF £45 Mon-Fri, £55 Weekends

£45 Mon-Fri, £55 Weekends Par 70, 6,298 yards

70, 6,298 yards Contact Great Yarmouth & Caister Golf Club

Originally and unusually opened as a 12- and then 13-holer, it was only a year or two before the course was extended to a full 18. Following the First World War, the town’s racetrack was relocated here which led to a number of course changes in 1921. The racetrack is now home to the first fairway and holes four to ten. This is an easy-walking, quite rugged and very natural-looking links that offers excellent value for money. Ten of the first eleven holes are par 4s, punctuated by the excellent par-3 7th that borders the racetrack. In contrast, the closing seven feature three more short holes and two long par 5s.

Sprowston Manor

The seventh at Sprowston Manor works from right to left beside an attractive pond (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Location Norwich

Norwich Founded 2003

2003 Architect Ross McMurray

Ross McMurray GF Contact club for details

Contact club for details Par 71, 6,547 yards

71, 6,547 yards Contact Sprowston Manor Golf Club

Sprowston Manor was designed by Ross McMurray of European Golf Design and features USGA-specification greens, more than 70 bunkers and a number of ponds, mainly beside the dogleg par-4 7th and between the 11th and 12th. It is situated on the north-eastern outskirts of Norwich, and the accompanying hotel is based in an impressive 16th-century manor house. The easy-walking course has hosted the EuroPro Tour but is equally playable by golfers of all standards.

Swaffham

Nestling in the trees at Swaffham, the green at the par-4 penultimate hole (Image credit: Swaffham Golf Club)

Location Swaffham

Swaffham Founded 1922

1922 Architect BK Wilson, Jonathan Gaunt

BK Wilson, Jonathan Gaunt GF £50 all week

£50 all week Par 71, 6,501 yards

71, 6,501 yards Contact Swaffham Golf Club

Despite its maturity, the lovely course at Swaffham only made the jump from 9 to 18 holes just over 20 years ago when the club purchased some extra heathland on the outskirts of this market town. The new holes were mainly carved through mature woodland, but they have blended in extremely well resulting in a design that is narrow in places and rewards accurate play from the tee. The course is free-draining and so fully playable and enjoyable throughout the year. It is kept in fine condition and the club is currently celebrating its centenary.

Thetford

Heather is a beautiful problem at Thetford such as here on the short sixteenth (Image credit: Thetford Golf Club)

Location Thetford

Thetford Founded 1912

1912 Architect James Braid, Philip Mackenzie Ross and Charles Mayo

James Braid, Philip Mackenzie Ross and Charles Mayo GF £40-£60, check website for details

£40-£60, check website for details Par 72, 6,851 yards

72, 6,851 yards Contact Thetford Golf Club

The course at Thetford has evolved over 110 years from a pure heathland layout to one that still retains those characteristics but where the holes are now separated by swathes of mature pine, oak and birch. It covers a large acreage on the edge of Thetford Forest Park and is an excellent test of golf, constantly changing directing and serving up something new. Unusually, it opens with two of the four short holes in the first three holes. The greatest challenge comes from half-a-dozen par 4s over 400 yards, even from the yellow tees. The abundant, lovely but punishing heather is a real feature, especially in late summer.

There are, of course, several more very enjoyable courses in Norfolk that are worth seeking out, many of which offer great value for money. This is a peaceful and very rural county where the golf very much reflects its pastoral and off-the-beaten-track nature.