UK and Ireland
Stay up to date with the UK and Ireland's best golf courses on our UK and Ireland courses page.
Latest
North Hants Golf Club Course Review
North Hants Golf Club Course Review - The ever-improving heathland design at North Hants is both a strong test and very attractive
25 Golf Courses Everyone Can Play That Will Make Your Friends Jealous
Here we look at some affordable and some more expensive options that will surely make your mates very jealous
By Elliott Heath •
3 Must-Play Golf Courses In Northern Ireland
Sarah Forrest flies to Belfast to try out three of the country's best golf courses
By Sarah Forrest •
West Byfleet Golf Club Course Review
The excellent tree-lined course at West Byfleet is both a strong test and great fun...
By Rob Smith •
Royal Wimbledon Golf Club Course Review
Royal Wimbledon is the third oldest club in England and its heathland course is an excellent Harry Colt design
By Rob Smith •
Sunningdale Heath Course Review
Sunningdale Heath Course Review - Sunningdale Heath is one of a new breed of family-friendly, informal and affordable golf clubs…
By Rob Smith •
Ten Must-Play Courses In The UK&I
These fabulous courses are all in the Next 100 in the Golf Monthly rankings for 2021/22 - Rob Smith recommends them all
By Rob Smith •
Grange Park Golf Club Review
We play Grange Park in St Helens, a traditional parkland layout
By Michael Weston •
Chart Hills - The Revival of a Sleeping Giant
Rob Smith returns to the Sir Nick Faldo design which is being lovingly restored back to life…
By Rob Smith •
Why Kent Is The Home Of Championship Golf This Summer
St Andrews is widely recognised as the home of golf, but here's why Kent is the home of Championship golf
By Ryan Dabbs •