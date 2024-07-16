Where every Open venue ranks in our top 100:

Every July, when the Open Championship is played, golfers from all around the world get their fix of links golf.

And when we see the beautiful panoramic views of some of the most spectacular coastlines in Great Britain and Ireland, it so often inspires us to book a links golf getaway.

Many a golfer – especially those with deep pockets – can claim to have played every course on The Open rota.

To help you plan your own itinerary, here’s a little more on each course, including details of where each Open venue ranks in the Golf Monthly Top 100 Rankings UK & Ireland 2023/24.

2. St Andrews, Old Course, Fife, Scotland

The Old needs no introduction – it's quite simply the spiritual home of golf. This special place is at the very heart of the sport, and the most famous course in the world.

The last time The Open was held at St Andrews was in 2022. No other venue has hosted more Open Championships than St Andrews' 30 occasions.

3. Trump Turberry, Ailsa Course, South Ayrshire, Scotland

The Ailsa Course is one of the more recent newcomers so far as hosting The Open is concerned. Its first was in 1977 – and it put Turnberry on the global golfing map.

‘The Duel In The Sun’, which involved an epic battle between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus, is one of The Open’s most historic moments.

4. Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland

Ask a lot of people who have played here what they remember most about Muirfield, and there’s a good chance they’ll tell you how immaculate the conditions were – they never dip below exceptional.

The last time The Open was held on this East Lothian links, Phil Mickelson struck two mighty blows onto the green of the par-5 17th to secure the Claret Jug.

5. Royal Birkdale, Merseyside, England

Originally designed in the late 1890s by George Lowe, Royal Birkdale was further developed by Hawtree and Taylor in the 1920s into a superb test of golf.

Since 1954, it has hosted no fewer than ten Open Championships, and it will put on number 11 in 2026. Who can forget what happened last time? Certainly not Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar.

7. Carnoustie, Championship course, Angus, Scotland

The Championship course at Carnoustie delivers one of the sternest yet measured tests of golf of any layout in the world. There may be no views of the sea around the course, but there’s a beauty in the questions it asks.

The last time it hosted The Open was in 2018, when Italy’s Francesco Molinari triumphed.

Many a golfer simply cannot wait for The Open to return to this part of the world. The Dunluce was designed by the legendary Harry Colt, and played host to golf’s oldest Major Championship in 2019 for the first time in 68 years. Ireland’s Shane Lowry was a popular winner.

Who will triumph here in 2025?

11. Royal St George’s, Kent, England

The Kent links hosted the Championship for a 15th time in 2021, and it toasted a fine winner in America’s Collin Morikawa.

One of the great features of St George’s is the fact the holes point in multiple directions, so the background is always changing, so too the wind direction, whilst the green complexes are famously appealing.

12. Royal Liverpool (Hoylake), Wirral, England

Built in 1869, on what was then the racecourse of the Liverpool Hunt Club, Royal Liverpool is the second oldest of the English seaside courses, after Westward Ho! It’s a course a lot of people don’t fall in love with immediately, but the affection will often grow.

Brian Harman is a fan. The American lifted the Claret Jug at a very wet Hoylake in 2023.

14. Royal Lytham & St Annes, Lancashire, England

Although surrounded by urbanisation, and a fair distance from the sea, the course at Royal Lytham & St Annes is a true links, famous for its devilish pot bunkers and rolling terrain.

The routing has stood the test of time and never fails to deliver a stern test of golf.

Lytham's last Open was 2012 when Ernie Els pipped a faltering Adam Scott, and it's currently not booked in for another one.

17. Royal Troon, Old course, South Ayrshire, Scotland

The Open returns to Royal Troon in South Ayrshire in 2024 for the first time since Henrik Stenson’s memorable victory over Phil Mickelson.

The course has three distinct sections: the first six head out along the coast; holes 7 to 12 ask more technical questions, moving through the dunes; then the challenge ramps up with the final six holes generally playing into the wind.

43. Prestwick, South Ayrshire, Scotland

A lot has changed has changed at Prestwick – another links beauty in Ayrshire – since it hosted the first of its 24 Opens in 1860.

However, its glorious, rumpled terrain still provides a tangible link with the challenge Old Tom Morris and co would have faced.

45. Royal Cinque Ports, Kent, England

The two-time Open venue Royal Cinque Ports follows a broadly out-and-back routing with one or two deviations, including an Old Course-style loop at the far end.

Going out, you’ll hug the sea wall closely in places, which makes for some memorable holes. The course has also benefitted hugely from Martin Ebert’s judicious and selective design touch in recent years.

74. Prince’s, Shore/Himalayas course, Kent, England

In 1932, The Open visited Prince’s for what would prove to be the first and only time. Gene Sarazen set a new scoring record for the Championship of 283 using the newly invented sand wedge.

All three nines (there’s also the Dunes) at Prince’s have benefited from a transformational and hugely impressive upgrade under the guidance of Martin Ebert.

N/A. Musselburgh, East Lothian, Scotland

Musselburgh Links played a critical part in the early development of The Open.

Arguably the oldest golf course still in existence, Musselburgh Links, which runs through a popular race-track, hosted six Open Championships up until 1889.