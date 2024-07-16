Where Every Open Venue Ranks In Our Top 100
Get to know your Open Championship venues past and present - and find out where they can be found on our Top 100 list
Every July, when the Open Championship is played, golfers from all around the world get their fix of links golf.
And when we see the beautiful panoramic views of some of the most spectacular coastlines in Great Britain and Ireland, it so often inspires us to book a links golf getaway.
Many a golfer – especially those with deep pockets – can claim to have played every course on The Open rota.
To help you plan your own itinerary, here’s a little more on each course, including details of where each Open venue ranks in the Golf Monthly Top 100 Rankings UK & Ireland 2023/24.
2. St Andrews, Old Course, Fife, Scotland
The Old needs no introduction – it's quite simply the spiritual home of golf. This special place is at the very heart of the sport, and the most famous course in the world.
The last time The Open was held at St Andrews was in 2022. No other venue has hosted more Open Championships than St Andrews' 30 occasions.
3. Trump Turberry, Ailsa Course, South Ayrshire, Scotland
The Ailsa Course is one of the more recent newcomers so far as hosting The Open is concerned. Its first was in 1977 – and it put Turnberry on the global golfing map.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
‘The Duel In The Sun’, which involved an epic battle between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus, is one of The Open’s most historic moments.
4. Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland
Ask a lot of people who have played here what they remember most about Muirfield, and there’s a good chance they’ll tell you how immaculate the conditions were – they never dip below exceptional.
The last time The Open was held on this East Lothian links, Phil Mickelson struck two mighty blows onto the green of the par-5 17th to secure the Claret Jug.
5. Royal Birkdale, Merseyside, England
Originally designed in the late 1890s by George Lowe, Royal Birkdale was further developed by Hawtree and Taylor in the 1920s into a superb test of golf.
Since 1954, it has hosted no fewer than ten Open Championships, and it will put on number 11 in 2026. Who can forget what happened last time? Certainly not Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar.
7. Carnoustie, Championship course, Angus, Scotland
The Championship course at Carnoustie delivers one of the sternest yet measured tests of golf of any layout in the world. There may be no views of the sea around the course, but there’s a beauty in the questions it asks.
The last time it hosted The Open was in 2018, when Italy’s Francesco Molinari triumphed.
8. Royal Portrush, Dunluce Links, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
Many a golfer simply cannot wait for The Open to return to this part of the world. The Dunluce was designed by the legendary Harry Colt, and played host to golf’s oldest Major Championship in 2019 for the first time in 68 years. Ireland’s Shane Lowry was a popular winner.
Who will triumph here in 2025?
11. Royal St George’s, Kent, England
The Kent links hosted the Championship for a 15th time in 2021, and it toasted a fine winner in America’s Collin Morikawa.
One of the great features of St George’s is the fact the holes point in multiple directions, so the background is always changing, so too the wind direction, whilst the green complexes are famously appealing.
12. Royal Liverpool (Hoylake), Wirral, England
Built in 1869, on what was then the racecourse of the Liverpool Hunt Club, Royal Liverpool is the second oldest of the English seaside courses, after Westward Ho! It’s a course a lot of people don’t fall in love with immediately, but the affection will often grow.
Brian Harman is a fan. The American lifted the Claret Jug at a very wet Hoylake in 2023.
14. Royal Lytham & St Annes, Lancashire, England
Although surrounded by urbanisation, and a fair distance from the sea, the course at Royal Lytham & St Annes is a true links, famous for its devilish pot bunkers and rolling terrain.
The routing has stood the test of time and never fails to deliver a stern test of golf.
Lytham's last Open was 2012 when Ernie Els pipped a faltering Adam Scott, and it's currently not booked in for another one.
17. Royal Troon, Old course, South Ayrshire, Scotland
The Open returns to Royal Troon in South Ayrshire in 2024 for the first time since Henrik Stenson’s memorable victory over Phil Mickelson.
The course has three distinct sections: the first six head out along the coast; holes 7 to 12 ask more technical questions, moving through the dunes; then the challenge ramps up with the final six holes generally playing into the wind.
43. Prestwick, South Ayrshire, Scotland
A lot has changed has changed at Prestwick – another links beauty in Ayrshire – since it hosted the first of its 24 Opens in 1860.
However, its glorious, rumpled terrain still provides a tangible link with the challenge Old Tom Morris and co would have faced.
45. Royal Cinque Ports, Kent, England
The two-time Open venue Royal Cinque Ports follows a broadly out-and-back routing with one or two deviations, including an Old Course-style loop at the far end.
Going out, you’ll hug the sea wall closely in places, which makes for some memorable holes. The course has also benefitted hugely from Martin Ebert’s judicious and selective design touch in recent years.
74. Prince’s, Shore/Himalayas course, Kent, England
In 1932, The Open visited Prince’s for what would prove to be the first and only time. Gene Sarazen set a new scoring record for the Championship of 283 using the newly invented sand wedge.
All three nines (there’s also the Dunes) at Prince’s have benefited from a transformational and hugely impressive upgrade under the guidance of Martin Ebert.
N/A. Musselburgh, East Lothian, Scotland
Musselburgh Links played a critical part in the early development of The Open.
Arguably the oldest golf course still in existence, Musselburgh Links, which runs through a popular race-track, hosted six Open Championships up until 1889.
|St Andrews, Old
|2
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Trump Turnberry, Ailsa
|3
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Muirfield
|4
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Royal Birkdale
|5
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Carnoustie, Championship
|7
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Royal Portrush, Dunluce Links
|8
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Royal St George's
|11
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Royal Liverpool
|12
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|14
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Royal Troon, Old
|17
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Prestwick
|43
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Royal Cinque Ports
|45
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Prince's, Shore/Himalayas
|74
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Musselburgh
|n/a
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Live Updates: Bryson DeChambeau Press Conference At The Open
The US Open champion speaks to the media this morning at Royal Troon
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Who Designed 2024 Open Host Venue Royal Troon?
The Open returns to Troon on the Ayrshire coast for the 10th time this week - 101 years after the tournament was first played there
By James Nursey Published
-
Live Updates: Bryson DeChambeau Press Conference At The Open
The US Open champion speaks to the media this morning at Royal Troon
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Who Designed 2024 Open Host Venue Royal Troon?
The Open returns to Troon on the Ayrshire coast for the 10th time this week - 101 years after the tournament was first played there
By James Nursey Published
-
5 LIV Golfers Bookies Tip To Emulate Bryson DeChambeau At The Open
DeChambeau's stunning US Open triumph last month has given his fellow players in the breakaway LIV circuit hope of following his footsteps and landing a Major
By James Nursey Published
-
What To Wear For A Day Watching Professional Golf
Polo shirt? Golf shoes? Jeans? What to (and not) wear for a day when attending a professional golf event
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Explains Scottish Open Disappointment And Thanks Henrik Stenson Ahead Of Open Debut
Aberg is preparing for his Open bow after turning pro last year and refuses to be dishearten by his collapse at the Renaissance Club
By James Nursey Published
-
How The Prize Money Compares In The Four Men’s Golf Majors
With a prize fund of $17 million on offer at the 152nd Open Championship, how does the fund compare to the three other men's major championships?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'Tiger Woods Needs To Be On The Right Side Of The Draw To Even Make The Cut'
How will Tiger Woods get on at Royal Troon this week? Golf Monthly writers make their predictions...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
From Playing For Free To A Moment In His Tractor - 5 Things Brian Harman Said After Handing Back The Claret Jug
Brian Harman is in Troon preparing for his Open title defence after winning at Royal Liverpool last year
By James Nursey Published