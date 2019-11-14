Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review
It promises spin and forgiveness but does the Cleveland CBX 2 deliver?
The gains in forgiveness are worth the slightly chunkier aesthetics for the inconsistent player. It offers good control on full shots and around the green, making it a proper all-rounder and still one of Cleveland's best wedges.
Really forgiving
Great control on full shots
Spinny face good for chipping
Skilled golfers may feel it lacks versatility
Limited finish options
Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review
Given the majority of amateur golfers use cavity back irons, the CBX 2 is the type of wedge design most club golfers should probably play, but often don’t. The hesitancy likely comes from a perceived lack of feel and versatility, but that really isn’t the case here with the new CBX 2, which is one of the most forgiving wedges on the market.
In fact, across the three sole grinds and loft range there is enough choice to create a set-up that can execute all the shots you need around the green, while also generating excellent spin control.
At address, the larger profile inspires confidence, especially on full shots, without looking chunky. Admittedly the finish options are limited to just the one, but the satin chrome offering does bolster the premium appeal.
The clubhead feels very stable at impact, controlling both direction and distance consistency admirably on slightly mis-struck full shots. The wide sole design increases forgiveness on the strike and is especially helpful from the sand, allowing the club to glide rather than dig downwards with minimal interference.
Traditional blade users and those with shallow attack angles may find the CBX 2 a touch clunky, and while it may lack the versatility and super-soft feel of Cleveland’s sister model, the RTX-4, the trade off in performance overall is fairly minimal. It's still one of the best Cleveland wedges money can buy.
Key Technology
A hollow chamber towards the heel and a heavy weight strategically placed in the toe help maximise MOI to improve forgiveness. Cleveland’s fourth-generation Rotex Face combines sharp yet legal grooves with aggressive face milling to increase backspin. A Gelback TPU insert reduces vibration to enhance feel. The CBX 2 wedge comes in lofts of 46-60°
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
