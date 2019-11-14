Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review

Given the majority of amateur golfers use cavity back irons, the CBX 2 is the type of wedge design most club golfers should probably play, but often don’t. The hesitancy likely comes from a perceived lack of feel and versatility, but that really isn’t the case here with the new CBX 2, which is one of the most forgiving wedges on the market.

In fact, across the three sole grinds and loft range there is enough choice to create a set-up that can execute all the shots you need around the green, while also generating excellent spin control.

At address, the larger profile inspires confidence, especially on full shots, without looking chunky. Admittedly the finish options are limited to just the one, but the satin chrome offering does bolster the premium appeal.

The clubhead feels very stable at impact, controlling both direction and distance consistency admirably on slightly mis-struck full shots. The wide sole design increases forgiveness on the strike and is especially helpful from the sand, allowing the club to glide rather than dig downwards with minimal interference.

Traditional blade users and those with shallow attack angles may find the CBX 2 a touch clunky, and while it may lack the versatility and super-soft feel of Cleveland’s sister model, the RTX-4, the trade off in performance overall is fairly minimal. It's still one of the best Cleveland wedges money can buy.

Key Technology

A hollow chamber towards the heel and a heavy weight strategically placed in the toe help maximise MOI to improve forgiveness. Cleveland’s fourth-generation Rotex Face combines sharp yet legal grooves with aggressive face milling to increase backspin. A Gelback TPU insert reduces vibration to enhance feel. The CBX 2 wedge comes in lofts of 46-60°