Here are some of our favourite putters that will work perfectly for high handicap players.

Best Putters For High Handicappers

For all the talk of adding 20 yards to your drives and playing some irons that get the ball in the air that bit easier, a quicker way to shaving a few shots off your scores is to stop the three putts. The best putters out there will see your handicap drop because the designs will help negate issues in terms of consistent strikes, forgiveness and alignment.

When trying to find the best putters for high handicappers, we think the place to start is in the mallet section of putter design. This is because they offer forgiveness on off-centre strikes and they often have weight that can then be redistributed to other parts of the head which can help stabilise your stroke. The weight of the putter in the perimeter of the club-head offers better balance than what can be offered from a blade putter.

This weight also stops the twisting of the clubhead and many designs also have alignment on the head too to help higher handicap players line up putts better.

So what are some of the best putters for high handicappers currently on the market? Well below we have taken a look and we also think you should see our guides on the best putters for beginners, most forgiving putters, or the best mallet putters as well.

Evnroll ER11V Putter

+ You’ll struggle to find a putter that helps you more

– More compact than old Evnroll mallets, but it is still quite big

The flagship model in the new Evnroll V Series putters is the ER11V, which is a high-performance mallet offering forgiveness and stability with a clean and compact look.

All Evnroll putters come with patented ‘Sweet Face Technology’, an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area. You can really feel this at work in the ER11V too, making it an ideal option for a golfer who struggles with consistent roll and pace control.

The other putters in the V Series have the same innovative technology in the head and come with a number of different shaft bends so golfers can find an Evnroll putter that suits their putting stroke precisely.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter

+ Try this with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more alignment help

– The look is quite niche and might not be for the traditionalist

While this putter doesn’t swing itself, it pretty much does the rest for you. Odyssey’s 2-Ball Ten has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face

The new 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment and it really helped us with making sure the ball was lined up correctly and the face came in square at the point of impact; a very useful tool for those who tend to push or pull lots of putts.

Being a mallet, this is also a very forgiving putter and mishits aren’t too punishing so this is ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strike. The feel off the face is nice and soft too and that feel is mirrored in the sound it makes off the face.

The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more help with alignment.

Ping Heppler Tyne 3 Putter

+ Sits great and fantastic for short putts

– Again, not the cheapest putter on the market

This mallet will suit an arc stroke and has been a big success for Ping. There is a nice little visual story here; at address it appears that the aluminium and steel are 50-50 but the steel, created by a thick back flange, accounts for 2/3 of the weight which means there is a lower centre of gravity and more forgiveness. This gang-shaped putter offers a lot of stability.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Squareback 2 Putter

+ Yet another high-performance putter that is aesthetically pleasing

– It comes with a high-performance price

As the shape suggests this might not be notorious with forgiveness but there’s more than in previous iterations. It’s worth noting that all Select putters come with a new Pistolini Plus grip which is larger, thicker and fuller lower hand and heavier than older versions. They used to weigh in at 56g, now they’re 77-80.

If you’re a higher handicapper but still want a bladed putter over a mallet, this is one of the more forgiving options out there.

TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter

+ This will suit plenty of players and is really helpful to start the ball online

– The heavier copper insert offers a firmer stroke, more like a blade

This stands for forward centre of gravity and much of the weight here, 70 per cent of it, is in the front as opposed to only 43 per cent in the Spider X. So this is aimed at those players who might have struggled with a mallet in the past and there are three hosel configurations – small slant, L neck and a single bend – to suit different strokes.

This is easy to aim the face up square thanks to the T-shape alignment and, while it will feel different to the rear-weighted Spider X, the performance is right up there when you get used to it.

There is also plenty of premium appeal with the Super Stroke Pistol 1.0 grip and the all-black shaft. Definitely one of the best TaylorMade putters out there.

Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter

+ Premium performance at a cut price

– Quite a large and busy putter head which won’t suit all

This putter is an addition to the excellent Wilson Staff Infinite range of putters and very recognisable head shape that has become increasingly popular in mallet putters across the market.

As with all the Infinite range, the Buckingham features counterbalance technology which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke, ideal for a higher handicapper.

The Buckingham also comes with an oversize grip as standard which is great for golfers who use a claw grip, or golfers who find themselves gripping too hard on a thin grip and want a softer feel.

At a very competitive retail price with a premium look and feel, the Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham is a great option at a fractional price.

Cleveland Frontline Elevado Putter

+ Easy to align and the S-shape groove pattern regulates ball speed across the face

– It might take a big leap of faith to give it a go

This is something different. Cleveland have moved the centre of gravity forward to the front of the head when conventional wisdom says you need to push it back.

They’ve done this by developing new forward weighting technology and by having two tungsten weights into the face of the putter – the result being better stability through the impact.

This slant neck version is ideal for slight arc strokes, which is what makes it one of the best putters for high handicappers.

Mizuno M-Craft 3 Putter

+ This is an outstanding looking model and there’s an option to tinker with the weight

– There’s no topline alignment

Mizuno are back in the premium putter market with three M-Craft models. The 1 is a square back with a mid slant neck to help with an exaggerated putting arc, the 2 is a classic heel-toe with plumber’s neck and is suited for a moderate putting arc. This model, the M-Craft 3, is a face-balanced mid-mallet and is suitable for those with less arc in their stroke.

They are all forged from premium carbon steel and then beautifully CNC-milled and the results are exquisite – there are also adjustable sole weights for added customisation.

You might not have considered a blue finish, it also comes in black and white, but this might change your mind.

Odyssey White Hot OG Putter

+ Iconic face insert with plenty of models to choose from

– Slightly more retro look isn’t as striking as some putters currently on the market

The White Hot moniker is the stuff of legend in golf and the original White Hot putters made by Odyssey are still some of the best putters that have ever been made.

Odyssey has brought the White Hot name and its legendary appeal back for 2021 with a range of putters that are made to feel, sound and perform like the White Hot putter of old, but with today’s technology.

The original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert bringing the putter right into the 21st century.

There is also a much more premium aesthetic on these putters thanks to the silver PVD finish.

The family is available in a blade style with the #1 and #1WS, but for higher handicappers we’d recommend any of the mallet styles in the 2-Ball, #5 or #7 head. Pictured above is the #7 putter with another iconic Odyssey trait, the ‘fang’ look which is a great way of lining up the ball and helps you strike it out of the middle of the face as much as possible. All come with the same fantastic insert so it’s all about picking the head shape that works best for you to get one of the best putters for high handicappers.