Best Callaway Drivers

A brand that makes some of the best golf drivers on the market, Callaway always has an interesting story to tell with it drivers and whilst some might say that it can be hard to keep up with all the latest technology, this innovation is good news for anyone who’s looking to drive the ball longer and straighter – and who doesn’t?

Over the last three decades we’ve had the Big Bertha – surely one of golf’s most iconic models – as well as the Great Big Bertha.

More recently we’ve seen Epic and Rogue, high-performing ranges that have helped golfers of all abilities, from Tour pros and scratch golfers, to mid handicappers, seniors, and beginners.

Artificial intelligence has been used in the latest Epic Speed, Epic Max and Epic Max LS designs.

Additionally Callaway has the Mavrik range – which is comprised of three models – and the Big Bertha name returns in the form of the B21.

These models don’t lack shelf appeal – but how do they perform and which model will suit your game?

Here, we take a look at the best Callaway drivers on the market and offer feedback with video reviews from our equipment editors – so make sure you watch to find out more.

Callaway Epic Speed Driver

+ Streamlined shape increases clubhead speed with the same effort

+ Incredible technology

– Compact address profile could be intimidating.

The new line of Epic 21 drivers feature the next generation of Jailbreak called Speed Frame designed using Artificial Intelligence to form a completely new shape, connecting with the head at four different points top and bottom to provide extra rigidity in the horizontal direction.

The result, Callaway say, is a five per cent increase in efficiency and when combined with a lighter triaxial carbon crown and enhanced face design unique to every loft, should increase ball speed and forgiveness as well as spin consistency.

The Epic Speed is the fastest of the three new designs, as it has the same cyclone shape as last year’s Mavrik driver where the tail of the driver lifts up to improve airflow over the head during the swing to increase clubhead speed for the same amount of effort.

Given all of this, we think the Epic Speed will best suit faster swing players with low handicaps.

Callaway Epic Speed Driver Review

Callaway Epic Max Driver

+ Draw bias will assist slicers

+ Moveable weights plus adjustable loft and lie angle

– High launch and spin won’t suit all players

The Epic Max is the most forgiving driver and highest launching of any Epic driver to date. It features an adjustable 17g weight that creates up to 16 yards of shot shape correction, which rises to 20 yards when you factor in the draw settings on the Opti-Fit hosel.

The moveable weight will help golfers eliminate one side of the golf course and we think it is ideal for golfers that need help to keep the ball in the air and strike lots of different areas of the face. It is definitely one of the most forgiving drivers on the market.

Callaway Epic Max Driver Review

Callaway Epic Max LS Driver

+ Surprisingly high off-centre forgiveness

+ Large profile inspires confidence at address

– Low spin won’t suit everyone

The Epic Max LS is the better player model within the new driver range offering with low spin but higher MOI than the Mavrik Sub Zero. It is also the most fade capable thanks to the 13g sliding weight providing 14 yards of shot shape correction.

We found this driver to be the longest and most playable of the three models with the sliding weight allowing us to fine-tune shot shape, so is certainly one to consider if you’re thinking about an upgrade in 2021.

Callaway Epic Max LS Driver Review

Callaway Mavrik Driver

+ Pleasing sound at impact

+ Long and forgiving

– No ability to significantly alter shot shape

Replacing Rogue was never going to be easy for Callaway, but there’s much to like about the Mavrik range, which features an updated Flash Face and Jailbreak Technology.

The orange certainly caught the eye – but did it deliver?

Firstly, it feels incredibly solid and produces a powerful thud. The standard model is more forgiving and easier to hit straighter, plus it was faster and more efficient off the face.

It should benefit slower swing speeds or golfers that need more spin to maximise distance.

In summary, it’s user-friendly and produces competitive distance.

Callaway Mavrik Driver Review

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver

+ Produces a really powerful thud

+ Solid feel through impact

– Orange colour scheme will divide opinion

The Sub Zero model is shorter from front to back and like the other two drivers in the Mavrik range, it produces a solid impact sound – something we really enjoyed in testing.

We also discovered that we were able to swing the club 2mph faster than the standard model, although this was possibly due to its slightly smaller size.

On the course, we were impressed by how easy it was to control the direction without losing any distance.

This model will probably benefit accomplished drivers more, and those in the single handicap range.

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver Review

Callaway Mavrik Max Driver

+ Produces competitive distance

+ High launching and forgiving

– Orange colour scheme will divide opinion

We’d put this model in with the best drivers for high handicappers – although mid handicappers may also find it suits their game.

The Max version’s larger profile helps produce forgiveness and consistency of launch, and for those who struggle with a slice there’s the comfort in knowing this model features the most draw bias capability, courtesy of two interchangeable weights.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver

+ Stable feel

+ Blue carbon crown and red lines add modern touch

– Appeal limited to golfers with a slice

This B21 driver is designed for golfers who tend to utilise a large portion of the face over the course of a round.

Callaway has promised the holy grail of driver performance: a combination of low spin and forgiveness, plus slice-fighting capability – but how did it perform in testing?

It produced impressive ball speeds, and for those who struggle to get the ball up in the air and keep it there, you can be fairly certainly this driver will help – because carry distances were also encouraging.

For anyone who suffers with a weak ball flight – one that lacks penetration – the B21 could end up being a real game changer.

At address, the footprint is generous and inspires confidence, whilst the blue carbon crown with red lines adds a modern touch.

Callaway Big Bertha 21 Driver Review

Callaway Big Bertha Reva Women’s Driver

+ Large, ultra-forgiving face

+ Cutting edge aesthetics

– Unorthodox shape may put some off

Amodel that featured in our best golf drivers for women guide, the main aim of the Reva is to help women hit longer tee shots and find the fairway more often.

In order to achieve this, Callaway has engineered a large clubhead with internal draw bias weighting.

By also incorporating Callaway’s Jailbreak technology, which helps to make the clubface more efficient, two internal bars stiffen the body to allow the face to flex more, while the lightweight crown permits weight to be redistributed for higher MOI.

In addition, the advanced design of the clubface means there’s a greater area to promote faster balls speeds, so even shots that aren’t middled will still travel a long way.

