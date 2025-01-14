Why Every Golfer Should Be Excited About The New Ping G440 Range

Unlike its direct competition from the likes of TaylorMade, Callaway and Cobra, the team at Ping HQ works on two-year release cycles for its products. The last time we saw a whole new family of drivers introduced was G430 back at the start of 2023. However, last January, it broke its normal cadence with an 'off-cycle' release that turned out to be one of the most successful drivers of the year and one the most critically acclimated products in recent memory. Such was its success, the Ping G430 Max 10k driver remains an in-line product for 2025, alongside its new siblings from the G440 family.

In 2024, G430 was the number one driver in the bags of PGA Tour players for 36 out of the 40 weeks. This equates to an incredibly high bar set and the brand has spent the last 24 months working on how to rise above that bar again with an expectant crowd of Tour players and amateur golfers waiting to see what its engineers in Arizona could come up with next.

What is the technology?

The tech story on G440 is an interesting one and is centred around CG location, or more specifically lowering the CG location. Ping has achieved the lowest center of gravity in a Ping driver to date, which it says will lead to higher ball speeds and higher launch across the entire face.

Ping has done this through multiple weight-saving advancements higher up on the head. A combination of a shallower face, lightweight carbon crown, and a technology Ping is referring to as Free Hosel design, helps save significant weight in an attempt to align the CG closer to what Ping calls the force line for faster ball speed, optimal spin, and higher launch. Essentially, lowering the CG will give you more chance to hit those high-launching, low-spinning flights that we know offer maximum distance. Ping also professes that the shallower face height has resulted in a hotter, thinner face for more flexing. Its engineers have reported that the high heel area of the face in particular has benefitting from the redesign, reporting faster ball speeds from this area of the face that golfers commonly use.

What are the models, and who are they aimed at?

DRIVERS

There are three drivers in total in the G440 family. Likely to be the most commonly fitted head in the range is the G440 Max. It is the most forgiving model in the range and benefits from a 460cc head and a 29-gram, three-position adjustable back weight that allows it to be set up to add a little draw or fade bias if needed.

The G440 LST is the lower spinning of the three models and, at 450cc, is slightly more compact too. It benefits from the same Carbonfly wrap technology as the G430 LST did in 2023 as well as the same three-position adjustable back weight as the G440 Max.

Finally, there's the G440 SFT. SFT stands for Straight Flight Technology and will be the model most suited to golfers looking to fight off a slice in their game. This model has a two-position, 23-gram backweight that can be set into either a Draw or Draw+ setting depending on how much draw bias is required to help alleviate a fading shot shape. New to the SFT model is a 9° head that wasn't available on 2023's G430 SFT driver. In the two years since the last launch, Ping conducted research around fitting and concluded that there is a category of golfers new to the game who have fast swing speeds and athletic builds, but still need slice correction built into their drivers. With that in mind, the addition of a 9° model allows these golfers to take advantage of their swing speeds while helping to correct their fade shape.

FAIRWAY WOODS

The G440 fairway woods have been designed with a similar design philosophy to the drivers and all benefit from a redesigned face structure and low CG system. Indeed, the face has been made taller than G430 to inspire more confidence off the tee while a CG location has been maintained that delivers high-launching performance from shots off the ground. A contoured sole shape and a slimmed back weight profile ensure the club sits more flush to the ground and the face angle remains consistent.

Much like the drivers, the G440 Max fairway will be the most popular model amongst golfers. It is available in five lofts, one of which is a new 4-wood.

The multi-material G440 LST fairway is designed to help players with faster swing speeds achieve high launch and low spin. This model benefits from a new high-strength titanium face, Ti-811 body, carbon crown and 85-gram tungsten sole weight to deliver the most distance in the range for those with matching club head speeds. For the first time, this model is also available in a 5-wood after Ping's fitting analysis showed some gaps needed to be filled in LST players' bags.

Finally, golfers in need of slice correction in fairway woods will benefit from the G440 SFT fairway wood. It has been designed with a draw-inducing CG location to encourage a right-to-left ball flight for a right-handed golfer and also benefits from the 8-setting Trajectory Tuning 2.0 hosel that the Max and LST models also have.

HYBRID

While there is only one hybrid head in the G440 range, each loft has been engineered to deliver different ball flight characteristics in line with what that player will most commonly use the hybrid for. From the slight fade bias built into the 2-hybrid for off-the-tee performance to the draw-inducing characteristics of the 5, 6 and 7-hybrid that help optimise gapping, each loft of the G440 hybrid has been built with a specific job in mind.

All hybrids share a new, shallower and thinner face design, which improves face contact for more ball speed and higher launching shots that are more likely to hold the green from further away. A lower CG vs G430 can mainly be attributed to the mass savings from Free Hosel Design while the slimmer backweight has allowed for a more contoured sole design that allows the club to sit flush to the ground. Like the drivers and fairways, each hybrid benefits from the same 8-position adjustable hosel. The G440 hybrid is available from a 2-hybrid (17°) to a 7-hybrid (34°).

IRON

The new Ping G440 iron sits firmly in the game improvement iron sector. The key technology is the new PurFlex cavity badge. The 4-piece moulded bag is more flexible than previous designs, expanding and contracting to support a thinner face. It all contributes to more ball speed and an enhanced feel and sound versus G430. The shape of the iron has also been refined for G440. A lower face height has created a more compact, clean look and has also helped lower CG.

The G440 4, 5 and 6-irons are 1/8” longer than the G430 irons to increase ball speed and help golfers launch shots higher and farther for more consistent distance gaps. Reducing the number of wedges from five to four (PW, UW, 52°, 56°) from the previous generation and modifying their lofts improves gapping. The 56° is inspired by the iconic EYE2 sand wedge with its bounce profile, sole design, and hosel shaped to help golfers of all skill levels escape bunkers.

Who is using it on Tour?

In 2024, the G430 driver had 145 wins on worldwide tours. While 93 of those came from Ping staff players, 52 of those wins came from players who are not being paid to use Ping products. With so much success, G440 has a lot to live up to - and it's already secured its first win on Tour.

However, it has already had a strong uptake to start the 2025 season with the likes of Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland putting it into play at The Sentry tournament in Hawaii while Joaquin Niemann won the PIF Saudi International in early December using the G440 LST driver.

What Ping Says

John K. Solheim CEO & President

"Our pursuit of helping golfers play better and enjoy the game more advances to an even higher level with the introduction of the G440 family. As with all our designs, it’s never just one thing that leads to performance improvements. They did an excellent job of identifying weight savings with advancements like the Free Hosel to achieve our all-time lowest CG position while optimizing the face structure to produce more consistent ball speed results across the face. And with the higher launch of the G440 drivers, golfers can also play less loft and enjoy faster ball speeds.”

"Our decision to go longer in length is backed by discoveries made here at the Ping Proving Grounds, inspired by the game-changing forgiveness of Ping drivers We know that longer length clubs allow most golfers to swing faster, so we began measuring the effect of a 46” shaft during our fittings. The data revealed that most golfers improved their performance, leading to higher launching, longer drives with tight dispersion results."

Our First Impressions

Joe Ferguson Staff Writer & PGA Professional

"The release of the G430 Max 10k driver last year bridged the gap between the long wait between Ping drivers. That particular product blew me away, so I was excited to see what Ping has been working on in the interim period since G430 first hit the shelves in 2023. I was thrilled to see the introduction of Carbonfly Wrap Crown throughout the whole family. It makes loads of sense from a weight-saving point of view, but I think the biggest benefit of this technology being rolled out into the Max and SFT is how premium they look at address. To my eye, it's also made them look a little more compact behind the ball too versus G430.

As with all new Ping products, I expect there to be incremental gains that the engineers and club testers have been able to put to work at its proving grounds. I don't expect a huge leap in performance (no manufacturer will be able to offer that) but I'm sure there will be genuine and tangible gains that come from the sensible and thorough engineering Ping always engages in. Perhaps the sole design of the drivers is a bit basic, for me, but I'll be interested to hear other people's opinions on the design of the drivers."

Specs, Pricing & Availability

Drivers

RRP: $650

Head weights: 205g (LST), 203g (Max), 199g (SFT)

Lofts (adjustable +-1.5°): Max (9°, 10.5°, 12°), LST (9°, 10.5°), SFT (9°, 10.5°)

Std. length: 46" (Alta CB Blue 55); 45 1/2" (Ping Tour 2.0 Chrome/Black and optional stock)

Stock shafts: Ping Alta CB (counter-balanced) Blue 55 (SR, R, S), Ping Alta Quick 35/45 (HL build only)

Optional stock shafts: Ping Tour 2.0 Chrome 65 (R, S, X), Ping Tour 2.0 Black 65 (S, X), Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65 (S, X), PRJX Denali Red 50 (5.5, 6.0), PRJX Denali Red 60 (5.5, 6.0, 6.5), PRJX Denali Red 70 (6.0, 6.5)

Stock grip: Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet in six sizes (Blue -1/16”, Red -1/32”, Aqua -1/64”, White-Std, Gold +1/32”, Orange +1/16”)

Fairway Woods

RRP: Max, SFT $385 LST $600

Lofts: Max: 3W (15°), 4W (17°), 5W (18°), 7W (21°), 9W (24°); SFT: 3W (16°), 5W (19°), 7W (22°); LST 3W (15°), 5W (19°)

Swingweight: D2 (MAX), D0 (SFT), D3 (LST)

Stock shafts: Ping Alta CB Blue 65 (SR, R, S), Ping Alta Quick 35/45 (HL build)

Optional stock shafts: Ping Tour 2.0 Chrome 65/70 (R, S, X), Ping Tour 2.0 Black 65/70 (S, X), Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75 (S, X), PRJX Denali Red 60 (5.5, 6.0, 6.5), PRJX Denali Red 70 (6.0, 6.5)

Stock grip: Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet in six sizes (Blue -1/16”, Red -1/32”, Aqua -1/64”, White-Std, Gold +1/32”, Orange +1/16”)



Hybrids

RRP: $325

Lofts: 2H (17°), 3H (20°), 4H (23°), 5H (26°), 6H (30°), 7H (34°)

Stock shafts: PING Alta CB Blue 70 (SR, R, S), PING Alta Quick 35/45 (HL build)

Optional stock shafts: PING Tour 2.0 Chrome 65 (R, S, X), PING Tour 2.0 Black 90 (S, X), Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 85 (S, X), PRJX Denali Red 70HY (5.5), PRJX Denali Red 80HY (6.0, 6.5)

Stock grip: Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet in six sizes (Blue -1/16”, Red -1/32”, Aqua -1/64”, White-Std, Gold +1/32”, Orange +1/16”)

Irons

RRP: $170 per club (stock steel), $180 per club (stock graphite)

Available: 4-9, PW (42°), UW (47°), 52°, 56° in 10 color codes (lie angle). Black color code is standard.

Loft options: Standard, Power Spec and Retro Spec

Stock shafts: PING AWT 3.0 steel (R, S, X), PING Alta CB Blue graphite (SR, R, S), PING Alta Quick 35/45 (HL build)

Optional stock shafts: Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), Dynamic Gold Mid 115 (S300, X100), Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), KBS Tour (R, S, X), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105 (R, S, X), Elevate MPH 95 (R, S)

Stock grip: Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet in six sizes (Blue -1/16”, Red -1/32”, Aqua -1/64”, White-Std, Gold +1/32”, Orange +1/16”)