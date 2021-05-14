Our guide to the best golf drivers for high handicappers, a must read for golfers who need their big stick to give them that little bit of extra help off the tee

Best High Handicap Drivers

There’s nothing more frustrating than seeing your first tee shot shoot into the rough, or sail off into the trees on the right.

The following models provide that stability through impact which is so important for high handicappers, and lots of forgiveness so your bad shots aren’t, well, so bad.

The driver often sets the tone for the round and whilst the ‘big stick’ can be your greatest asset, it can also cause your scoring the most damage – that is why we have both Best Golf Drivers and Most Forgiving Drivers guides too.

We’ve tested all the latest driver models and picked our favourite models we think are most suitable for the high-handicap golfer below.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver

Will Suit Wide Range Of Players

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Easy to align

+ Larger face increases margin for error

– No moveable sole weight

The best TaylorMade drivers can compete with any model in terms of forgiveness and the new SIM2 Max is no exception.

The SIM2 Max has a 24g back weight for even more forgiveness and a five per cent larger face than the SIM Max. We found it to be noticeably straight and consistent on slight mishits, helping us find more fairways than the SIM2 driver. It also launches the ball higher with a touch more spin, which for slower swingers should increase carry distance.

TaylorMade SIM2 Drivers Review

Ping G425 Max Driver

Powerful And Forgiving

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Increased forgiveness and accuracy over G410

+ Better fitting options across three models

– No obvious gains in distance over G410 on centred hits.

To achieve the new performance levels in the G425 Max, Ping has implemented a new 26-gram tungsten movable weight called a CG Shifter, which is made possible by weight savings from advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown design.

The weight can be secured in one of three settings – neutral, draw or fade – to influence forgiveness and shot shape. The average MOI increase is 14 per cent across the three weight positions compared to the G410 Plus.

Ping G425 Drivers Review

Titleist TSi2 Driver

Excellent Adjustability

Lofts: 9°, 10° and 11°

+ Big improvement in looks and feel

+ High launching but can still be tuned to offer low spin

– One of very few models to breach the £500 barrier

One of the newest, and best Titleist drivers out right now is the TSi2. A new crown shaping on both the TSi2 and TSi3 driver is said to reduce aerodynamic drag by up to 15 per cent versus the TS drivers to help increase clubhead speed.

The clubfaces are made of an exotic material called ATI 425. Made in the US, it is an aerospace grade titanium used in applications such as NASA’s Phoenix Mars Lander and jet engines because of its high strength-to-weight ratio and elasticity and durability properties versus conventional titanium alloys used in golf.

The TSi2 is the more forgiving model because it has a low and deep centre of gravity for speed and accuracy across the face thanks to a fixed flat 9g weight at the rear.

Titleist TSi2 Driver Review

Callaway Epic Max Driver

Performance Across The Face

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Draw bias will assist slicers

+ Moveable weights plus adjustable loft and lie angle

– High launch and spin won’t suit all players

The new Jailbreak SpeedFrame inside the head has been designed using Artificial Intelligence and forms a completely new shape, connecting with the head at four different points top and bottom to provide extra rigidity in the horizontal direction.

The Epic Max is the most forgiving driver and highest launching of any Epic driver to date. It features an adjustable 17g weight that creates up to 16 yards of shot shape correction, which rises to 20 yards when you factor in the draw settings on the Opti-Fit hosel.

The Epic Max undoubtedly provides the most forgiveness and spin of the three new Epic models for 2021, ideal for golfers that need help to keep the ball in the air and strike lots of different areas of the face. The moveable weight will help golfers eliminate one side of the golf course.

Callaway Epic Drivers Review

Cobra Radspeed XB Driver

For Those Seeking Distance

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Cobra Connect can track performance

+ Excellent value for money

– Limited gains over previous model

The Radspeed XB (Xtreme Back) is for players who want distance through consistency across the face in the form forgiveness and stability. It features an oversized address profile and 20g of weight positioned in the back (14g fixed and a 6g interchangeable weight) and 8g of fixed weight in the front, making it arguably Cobra’s most forgiving driver to date.

It’s arguably the best of the three drivers in the range because of how forgiving it manages to be while still offering relatively low spin. Not everyone will enjoy the glossy finish on the crown, but in terms of all round playability at a reasonable price the Radspeed XB is hard to beat.

Cobra Radspeed Drivers Review

Mizuno ST-Z Driver

Large Profile Aids Forgiveness

Lofts: 9.5° and 10.5°

+ Loft adjustable +/- 4 degrees

+ Confidence inspiring profile

– Limited gains over ST200 model

Apart from a series of minor cosmetic changes, the biggest difference with the ST-Z is that it looks a little longer from front to back than last year’s ST200 and this year’s ST-X.

It might not represent a huge year-on-year leap forward for Mizuno but it builds on what was already a very strong, and arguably underrated, offering. The overall combination of looks, feel and performance make it a worthy contender for anyone on the search for a new driver.

Mizuno ST-Z Driver Review

Honma T//World GS Driver

Modern Yet Classic Design

Lofts: 9.5°, 10.5 and 11.5°

+ Stunning looks from every angle

+ Noticeably forgiving on off-centre hits

– Expensive

This draw-biased option features a crank-shaped slot on the sole to maintain fast ball speeds across the face and reduce loss of distance on off-centre strikes.

The variable thickness of the face helps to reduce spin on strikes low and out of the toe, both of which are common amongst mid and high handicap players.

The Non-Rotating System in the hosel promotes consistency of strike and flight by ensuring the spine of the shaft remains in the six o’clock position when loft and lie are adjusted.

Cobra F-Max Airspeed Driver

Lofts: 9.5°, 10.5 and 11.5°

+ Draw-biased forgiveness will negate a slice

+ Lightweight feel will help increase speed for most

– Offset look won’t suit everyone’s eye

The Cobra F-Max Airspeed is the lightest driver Cobra has ever made and is a great driver for seniors, beginners and those who have a tendency to slice the ball.

For those who struggle with a left-to-right shot shape, more slice-resistant shots are made easier with internal, back/heel weighting and offset hosel design that delivers higher trajectories.

Some may not like the quite significant amount of offset that can be seen at address, but if you are fed up with seeing your ball fly right off the tee then the Cobra F-Max Airspeed is a fantastic option.

Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 Driver

Lofts: 10.5°, 12° and 15° HL

+ Draw-biased flight corrects a slice

+ Noticeable high launching

– Unusual shape at address

The “E” in its name stands for extreme, which refers to extreme game improvement, aiming to be one of the best drivers for high handicappers. Therefore, it has an inviting yet plain-Jane look at address that many golfers may covet: a shallow-faced clubhead with classic shaping.

The “Houdini” sole places weight low and deep in the head, so that launching the ball high and with forgiveness becomes the norm. That’s why the company bills this as the “easiest driver you will ever hit” on its website.

Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 Driver Review

XXIO Prime Driver

Lofts: 10.5 and 11.5°

+ Lightweight design ideal for slower swingers

+ Counterbalanced feel should help with timing

– Premium price tag will deter some

XXIO’s Weight Plus technology is a counterbalancing technology that places weights in the end of each shaft, located behind the hands when the club is gripped.

The grip weight helps push the club head up through the backswing for a more consistent top of swing position and then helps brings the hands and club head into a good position at impact.

The driver’s Super-Tix Plus Titanium Face is an incredibly strong yet lightweight alloy that adds speed across the face to shots, ideal for high handicappers that often miss the middle.

MacGregor V Foil Speed Driver

Lofts: 10.5 and 12°

+ Stretched out look inspires confidence

+ Cutting edge looks from every angle

– Other drivers feel more solid

Sporting a stylish matte black 460cc full titanium head with elegant lines, the V Foil Speed sits perfectly behind the ball, inspiring confidence at address. The ultra-thin face delivers significant ball

speed and distance gains while the expanded sweet spot, bespoke premium lightweight graphite shaft and high MOI design add in the perfect combination of distance, control and forgiveness off

the tee.

Finished off with a soft compound MacGregor grip that has been designed to provide the perfect combination of comfort and secure connection to the club, the V Foil Speed driver is packed with

performance features perfectly suited to the high handicap golfer.

Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 Driver

Lofts: 10.5 and 12°

+ Very stable off centre

+ Adjustable hosel allows loft and face angle to be optimised

– Blue crown design won’t appeal to all

The Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 driver uses In-Core Groove technology, which is designed to improve the flex of the face, crown and sole of the golf club, creating faster ball speeds across the face with lower spin rates.

Updated Octoforce technology in the driver removes weight from the crown and upper face of the driver, lowering the centre of gravity to promote a high, forgiving launch and maximum carry for high handicap golfers.

Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 Driver Review

Best High Handicap Drivers – What To Look For?

Added Launch

The chances are, you’ll need help keeping the ball in the air for longer, so opt for a model that produces high launch – this could be through higher loft or lighter, more flexible shaft options.

Value

If you’re new to the game or simply have a lot to improve on, it might be best to choose a less expensive driver as you learn the game and then upgrade to something more expensive once your swing is more technically sound and your scores lower.

Forgiveness

Focus on a driver that feels easy to swing and offers lots of assistance on off-centre strikes, which should improve the consistency of your shots both in terms of distance and direction.