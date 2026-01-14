Spin The Ball Too Much? The New Titleist AVX Ball Could Be For You

Following on from the release of its Pro V1x Left Dash, Titleist has confirmed the release of a refreshed AVX ball for 2026 which claims to provide more greenside spin and control while maintaining its soft feel and low long-game spin.

Ranked as one of the best Titleist golf balls on the market, the AVX has been reengineered for this year, with the prime focus being the improvement of short-game control.

Titleist has done this in a few key ways, with the main change being a softer urethane cover and a faster core formulation, as well as a high flex casing layer and optimized aerodynamics.

The main technological news surrounds the AVX’s “spin slope”. Wanting to create more greenside spin without impacting the low long-game spin golfers crave to maximise distance, Titleist's engineers have implemented a reformulated urethane cover.

(Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

Thicker than the previous generation AVX, it helps create a softer-feeling golf ball which, when combined with the thinner high flex casing layer, allows for an increase in short game spin.

Internally, the three-piece construction remains, but Titleist has reformulated the core of the AVX to deliver more speed, while balancing the cover changes means the distance and long-game spin remains.

(Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

What Titleist Says

Mike Madson Senior Vice President of Titleist Golf Ball R&D

"The advantage of AVX is that it’s a three-piece golf ball. Having the core, the casing layer and the cover gives you more options to influence performance.

"Whenever we're targeting spin, we can look at each piece and consider its dimensions, formulations, hardness, materials... But to really hone in on greenside spin, the cover becomes the focus.

"A soft cover over a firm casing layer adds spin on shorter shots where the cover plays the biggest role. Then you have a firm casing layer over a softer core, which lowers spin when you get to those higher-speed impacts like a driver or hybrid.

"With AVX, it's really every piece of its construction that we’re using to fine-tune spin and give AVX players exactly what they’re looking for with this ball."

Where Does The Titleist AVX Sit In The Range?

As Titleist expands its golf ball offerings, it's worth noting where the AVX sits in the line up. This ball is recommended for players seeking long distance, low spin and a penetrating flight within the long game.

(Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

Providing ample greenside spin and a softer feel than the standard Pro V1, the AVX will also fly lower than the Pro V1 and provide lower spin.

Overall, the Pro V1 has a mid trajectory, low long-game spin and soft feel, while the Pro V1x provides a higher flight with more spin and a slightly firmer feel compared to the Pro V1.

Specs, Pricing & Availability

The 2026 Titleist AVX will be available in golf shops worldwide from Wednesday January 21st, with a dozen RRP of £44. It will be offered in white and high-optic yellow colorways.