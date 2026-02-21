DP World Tour Gives Eight LIV Golfers Conditional Releases

The DP World Tour has announced that it has granted conditional releases to eight members to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf during the 2026 season.

Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig and Elvis Smylie have all accepted the conditions specified by the DP World Tour for their release.

The conditions include payment of fines of all outstanding fines for breaches of the DP World Tour’s Regulations, as well as participation in additional stipulated DP World Tour tournaments and withdrawal of all pending appeals.

It means the eight players will retain their membership status and face no disciplinary action provided they meet the above conditions.

STATEMENT FROM THE DP WORLD TOUR.

A statement released by the DP World Tour this morning, said: "The conditions these members have accepted will provide additional value to the DP World Tour and benefit to the entire membership.

"Provided each member satisfies the conditions of their individual releases, no disciplinary action under the Regulations will be taken against them for playing in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf in 2026 and they will retain their membership status.

Tyrrell Hatton is among eight DP World Tour members to have been granted permission to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The DP World Tour has insisted that the releases only apply for 2026 and are not "precedent setting", with requests for further releases to be considered on an individual basis.

Two-time Major winner Jon Rahm is not on the list having previously made it clear that he has "no intention" of paying the fines for breaching membership guidelines by featuring in LIV events without permission.

The Spaniard, who has won 10 times on the DP World Tour, appears willing to risk not being permitted to participate in the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland.

Disciplinary action will continue be taken against members who play in conflicting LIV events without a release.