A First Win For Callaway Quantum And A Unique Alignment Aid On A Prototype Putter: Equipment-Free Agent Nacho Elvira's Dubai Invitational Winning WITB

In a dramatic final day at Dubai Creek Resort, it was Nacho Elvira who took the glory, as the Spaniard secured a one shot victory at the Dubai Invitational.

Claiming a third DP World Tour title, the 38-year-old managed to fend off challenges from the likes of Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, as Elvira secured the first tournament of 2026.

An equipment-free agent, Elvira was one of many players to put the new Quantum range of drivers into play in Dubai, as it earned its first worldwide win in the process.

Along with the driver, Elvira used a Tour prototype Odyssey putter model for his victory on Sunday, which was a pivotal part of his bag as he managed to finish first in putting average on both Saturday and Sunday.

Check out Elvira's full Dubai Invitational winning what's in the bag below...

Driver

Previously using the Triple Diamond versions of the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke and the Elyte, Elvira made the move to the brand-new Callaway Quantum range, specifically the Triple Diamond Max.

Revealed to the public on Friday the week of the Dubai Invitational, we had seen the new Quantum put into play at last year's Hero World Challenge in December, with Elvira using it for the first time at Dubai Creek Resort.

An 8.5° head, which is set 1° lower, the shaft of choice for the Spaniard was the Graphite Design Tour AD 7 TX, which is also a recent addition to his game for 2026.

Fairway Wood

Possessing just one fairway wood in his set-up, Elvira has kept the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max 3-wood in-play, with it remaining in the bag since it was released in 2024.

Like his driver, Elvira has the 3-wood cranked down a degree, meaning the 15° becomes a 14°. This is to help with his gapping in the rest of the bag, whereby he has a hybrid and utility iron in-play.

Shaft-wise, the three-time DP World Tour winner uses a Fujikura Ventus TR Red 7 X, a model that has been a regular in his bag for a number of years and is unlikely to leave his fairway wood in the near future.

Hybrid

The final wood in Elvira's bag is the Callaway Apex UW 25, which comprises the performance of the best hybrids and fairway woods in a neat, aesthetically-pleasing package.

We are big fans of the club, as is Elvira, who has had it in-play since the Amgen Irish Open back in September 2025, switching between the 21° and 19° ever since.

For the Dubai Invitational, he had the 19° version in the bag, as well as a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-8 TX shaft, a model that has been used a number of times within his set-up previously.

Utility Iron

In Dubai, Elvira's oldest club in the bag was his Callaway X Forged UT CF18, which hit the market back in the early stages of 2018.

A hollow-body construction, it is once again a model that has been swapped in-and-out of his set-up, but was present at the DP World Tour Championship and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2025.

Featuring a 24° head, a 21° head has also been used, with it varying on what set-up Elvira plays for the week. It's obviously a very reliable club for the 38-year-old, who had it in play for his Soudal Open victory back in 2024, with it even possessing the same Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Raw White 90 HY TX shaft.

Irons

Because of the top-heavy section of the bag, Elvira uses only a 5-iron to 9-iron set-up, specifically a Callaway Apex TCB 5-iron and Apex MB 6-iron to 9-iron, which are among the best Callaway irons on the market.

The iron section is one of the most interesting parts of his bag as, being an equipment-free agent, it has changed significantly over the last 12 months.

In the middle of 2025, he had a combo set of Cobra 3DP irons (Tour, MB and MB.S) but, towards the end of that season, he changed to the Apex range, using the TCB in the longer irons and the MB in the lower portion.

Shaft-wise, they have remained consistent, as Elvira has stayed with the KBS $-Taper X in a Classic KBS Chrome. These were the same shafts he used for his 2024 Soudal Open victory.

Wedges

Like his irons, Elvira's wedge set-up has changed throughout the last few years. Previously, he had the Callaway Jaws MD5, but is now in Titleist Vokeys, which are among the best wedges money can buy.

Using a Vokey Wedgeworks 44°, the Spaniard has the Vokey SM10 in 50° and 54°, and another Vokey Wedgeworks makes up the four-wedge set-up, which is set at 58°.

In terms of shaft, he has the same KBS $-Taper X model we find in his irons, with that set-up used for the 44°, 50° and 54°. In his 58°, we find the True Temper Dynamic Gold X100, arguably the most-popular model among Tour pros.

Putter

The final club in his bag is the putter, where Elvira has used multiple different prototype options from Odyssey, eventually opting for the Odyssey Ai-One Jailbird Mini 1/2 Ball.

A prototype putter, it stands out for a number of reasons, with it possessing a unique alignment aid on the crown.

Not only is there a black sightline, but also a half-circle that is white and highlights the alignment line even more. That's not all, as there's even a white and black clubface, with the white sitting in the middle and black sections either side.

Certainly, Elvira isn't afraid to experiment with the flatstick. In his last event, the Nedbank Golf Championship, he had an Odyssey Ai-One Two T Blade, while he had an Odyssey White Hot Rossie in-play at that year's Genesis Scottish Open..

Interestingly, that putter featured a unique alignment aid, specifically a Triple Track marking on the crown that matches that of Callaway's golf balls.

Golf Ball

Ranked as one of the best golf balls, the Titleist Pro V1 has been dominating on the various professional circuits for a number of years, with Elvira using his golf ball to perfection in Dubai.

Previously using the Callaway Chrome Soft X, the Pro V1 has been in play for the last few years, and was in-play for both his win this week, as well as his victory at the Soudal Open.

