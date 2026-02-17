The Equipment Debrief: New Putters For Many Big Names... And Could This Grip Transform Your Fortunes On The Greens?

Welcome to this week’s equipment debrief. Before we get stuck into a busy weekend of gear news on tour, we’ll start with some details of an interesting release from Golf Pride, makers of the world’s most popular golf grips.

As we approach spring, many of us will be dusting off the clubs for the first time in a good while, which makes it an opportune moment to review our equipment line-up and make certain tweaks.

Golf Pride’s new Zero Taper putter grips - which will hit stores this week - come with a number of innovative design features said to optimize hand placement and encourage consistent grip pressure.

If you endured a lacklustre season on the greens in 2025, perhaps the Zero Taper will improve your conversion rate and, in the process, boost your confidence levels.

What we have here is a uniform geometric shape that ensures both the lead and trailing hands have the same feel, which promotes a more synchronized stroke for those who prefer non-tapered putter grips.

In addition, a deeper side profile should encourage greater feedback, allowing golfers to sense, control and better square the putter face, while a unique horseshoe-shaped backside creates a natural and comfortable resting place for finger folds.

There are some nice visual cues, too, and a consistent weight profile across all sizes should make it easier for golfers to feel the position of the head throughout the stroke.

The Zero Taper grips are available in two sizes - medium and large, with three colourways: black, blue, and red.

If you’re thinking about making changes to your putter and/or grip before in preparation for a busy year on the course, be sure to discuss this new grip with your golf professional.

Staying with putters, what a difference a week can make. Has Collin Morikawa finally found the putter he’s so desperately been looking for?

It appears so. That model? The TaylorMade Spider Tour X.

The two-time Major champion had been persevering with a zero torque model, before switching to a 'his' L-Neck last week in Phoenix - and he still looked like a player searching for his feel on the greens in the desert.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, however, he looked far more at ease on the greens, even if it was his stellar approach play that underpinned his victory on the west coast.

After claiming his first PGA Tour win since 2023, Morikawa admitted he had actually stolen the putter from Kurt Kitayama.

It sounds like Kitayama’s brother Daniel was to blame, because he’d been trialling the Spider when Morikawa went browsing.

"I don't know if he's going to want it back," smiled the Pebble Beach champ. "He looked at it again this week. I think he's trying to replicate it with maybe a different club or whatever. But it's mine now."

Morikawa was seen leaving the Pebble Beach shop with a few bags of gear after his victory. Let’s hope he at least paid for all that merchandise.

Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee switched out of his Odyssey Square 2 Square Jailbird for a new Odyssey.

Little is known about the prototype, although it appears to feature four moveable weights on the sole, as well as a slant neck hosel.

The Aussie pro was also spotted using the new prototype Callaway Quantum TD-TD driver, which suggests that he's preparing to switch out of his Callaway Elyte TD Tour Draw.

Arguably the biggest equipment story from the tour, however, concerns Rory McIlroy and his switch back to a trusty friend.

Swapping blade irons for cavity backs for the first time in his career, McIlroy had the TaylorMade P7CBs in his bag at the start of the year.

"Sort of messed around with some different iron set-ups and sort of messed around with like a different ball and a few equipment changes," said the five-time Major winner.

McIlroy finished tied 14th at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and as the weeks tick down to his Masters defense in April, the Northern Irishman said the "experiment's over".

"Back to the trusty irons that I've played basically my whole career," he said.

The TaylorMade Rors Proto blades were always going to go back in at some stage, weren't they?