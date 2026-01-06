Why Callaway's Three New Balls For 2026 Are Faster Than Ever

Callaway balls are used by some of the world's best and, for 2026, the brand has announced a new line-up that features the Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X and Chrome Soft aiming to be among the best golf balls on the market.

Although they share the same name as those released in 2024, Callaway has implemented a new never-seen before material that claims to create tangible, across-the-board performance improvements. Here is the new technology explained.

Key Technology

The material in question is what Callaway calls a Tour Fast Mantle, which has been created over a four-year period and is designed to increase ball speed by acting like a stiffer spring at impact for higher velocity.

According to the brand, it's faster and 16 percent more responsive than the previous iterations but doesn't affect the feel, a key component of their Chrome line-up that Callaway didn't want to change.

All three models possess this Tour Fast Mantle, as well as an Advanced Seamless Tour Aero and an 'Optimized Hybrid Aero Pattern. This is included to provide more distance, with improved consistency of flight.

Finally, all three share a 'Precision Tour Urethane Cover', which is something that you will find on the best premium golf balls. There's also 'Precision Technology', which amplifies the consistency aspect, with all three models designed for a different player in mind.

What Chrome Golf Ball Is Right For Your Game?

To begin with, the Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X feature a 4-piece construction, while the Chrome Soft is a 3-piece golf ball.

Given its similarities when it comes to the design, many will wonder how you decipher which one is best for your game. This is where the feel and spin characteristics come in.

According to Callaway, the Chrome Tour is designed to add speed while maintaining its spin profile throughout the bag, hence why it has a mid-feel, low long game spin and high short game spin.

Read our full Callaway 2026 Chrome Tour ball review

The Tour X, meanwhile, has been constructed to add speed with reduced driver spin, but without losing spin in the wedge section of the bag. In fact, the model has the highest amount of wedge-spin, a medium-to-firm feel and flatter trajectory in the irons.

Read our full Callaway 2026 Chrome Tour X ball review

Finally, the Chrome Soft is the softest-feeling golf ball of the new range, designed to provide a higher ball flight, as well as a high amount of greenside spin with the wedges. It also has the lowest compression of the three models.

Read our full Callaway 2026 Chrome Soft ball review

Specs, Pricing & Availability

The Callaway Chrome Tour, Tour X and Soft will be available for pre-sale on January 6, with the three golf ball models hitting retail on January 30.

Like other Callaway golf balls, the Chrome Tour, Tour X and Soft are available in different renders, with the Chrome Tour featuring in white, triple track, trutrack and a yellow colorway.

Tour X is also available in white, triple track, trutrack, while the Chrome Soft has the most options, which are white, triple track, 360 triple track, trutrack, yellow and trutrack yellow.

Price-wise, in the US a dozen will cost $57.99, while in the UK it will be £49.99 and €59.99 in the rest of Europe.