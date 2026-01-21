You Know The 2-Ball But Have You Seen The Half Ball? Odyssey's New Putters Will Get Your Attention

Known for producing some of the best putters money can buy, Odyssey has built on its popular Ai range with the introduction of the Ai-Dual putters.

Already tasting success at the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational, where Nacho Elvira won the trophy using the Jailbird Mini 1/2 Ball, the aim of the new-line of putters is to deliver feel and consistency of speed across the face from the all-new Ai-Dual insert while helping golfers align themselves with a fresh approach to visual cues.

(Image credit: Odyssey)

All the best Odyssey putters are known for their inserts and, following on from the Ai-One, we have the Ai-Dual, which again has been designed with help from Artificial Intelligence, specifically a dual-layer urethane insert that has a soft outer layer and a firm inner layer.

With this construction, Odyssey's engineers have been able to not just produce a consistent ball speed across the face, but enhanced forward roll up and down it.

The benefit of adding urethane to the putters, most notably around the roll, was actually noticed late in the development of Odyssey's Ai-One range. Adding the material improved the roll, which was a key area that those on the professional Tours were searching for.

Furthermore, Odyssey has introduced new FRD Grooves. FRD stands for Forward Roll Design and, by making the grooves deeper and more aggressive, a 19° slope has also been introduced to maximize top spin.

Odyssey trialed multiple prototype models with different urethane, slope and groove configurations, eventually deciding on the dual layer design that helped improve forward roll up and down the clubface.

Elvira debuted the Jailbird Mini 1/2 Ball to claim his Dubai Invitational victory (Image credit: Getty Images/Odyssey)

Within the new Ai-Dual range, Odyssey is also offering a 1/2 ball alignment option, which is the same set-up Elvira had in his Jailbird model in Dubai.

A new alignment technology to the crown of the putter shaped like half a ball, it's designed to frame the golf ball at address, helping to center impact strike and provide better aim and confidence. It will be available on the mallet designs, specifically the Double Wide, #7S and Jailbird Mini, as well as the #7 DB Cruiser and Jailbird Cruiser.

What's more, Ai-Dual and its 1/2 ball alignment won't just be available on Odyssey's standard range of putters, but also the Square 2 Square line of zero-torque models, which were released to the public at the end of 2025 and have already proved popular among those on the professional circuits.

(Image credit: Odyssey)

Within the Square 2 Square range, which rank among the best zero torque models, the Max 1/2 Ball, Max 1/2 Ball Cruiser and Max 1/2 Ball Broomstick Cruiser will feature the alignment aid.

Price-wise, the Ai-Dual 1/2 Ball and 1/2 Ball Cruiser will cost $349.99 and $399.99, while in the UK and Europe, it will be on-sale for £299/€329 and £339/€369. They will hit retailers on January 23rd.