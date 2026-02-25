Former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra To Make PGA Tour Return Via Sponsor's Exemption
After a three-year stint on the LIV Golf League, Chacarra will tee it up at next week's Puerto Rico Open on a sponsor's exemption
Although the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be the headline event on the PGA Tour next week, there will be a familiar face teeing it up at the alternate event of the Puerto Rico Open.
Both tournaments take place March 5-8th and, on Tuesday, it was confirmed by the PGA Tour that former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra will be in the field at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
Although the 25-year played the Genesis Scottish Open, that PGA Tour tournament was co-sanctioned alongside the DP World Tour, whereas the Puerto Rico Open is a sole PGA Tour event, marking his first official start on the circuit since leaving LIV Golf.
Plying his trade on the DP World Tour throughout 2025, securing victory at the Hero Indian Open of that year, Chacarra last played an outright PGA Tour event at the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic, where he missed the cut.
Turning professional and joining LIV Golf in 2022, while ranked as the World No.2 amateur, Chacarra earned a solo win in his maiden season alongside his Fireballs GC teammates, before racking up 16th, 32nd and 39th finishes in the League's individual standings.
Suffering with injury, Fireballs GC opted not to bring the Spaniard back for the 2025 season after he finished in the Open Zone.
Because of his LIV Golf involvement, with his final tournament taking place in August 2024, he was forced to serve a one-year PGA Tour suspension, but was able to play DP World Tour events via sponsor's invites.
Now, in March 2026, Chacarra will become the most recent player from the LIV Golf League to return, or play, a PGA Tour event, joining the likes of James Piot, who played the 2025 Rocket Classic, and Brooks Koepka, who returned to the PGA Tour in 2026 via the circuit's Returning Member Program.
Speaking to a group of media on Tuesday morning, he stated: “(It's a) tremendous opportunity for me, my family and my future family. I'm very thankful for the opportunity. My goal since I was little is to be on the PGA Tour."
Currently ranked 27th in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai Rankings, Chacarra finished solo third at the Alfred Dunhill Championship back in December, with top 25s also coming at the AfrAsia Mauritius Open and Dubai Invitational.
Prior to the Magical Kenya Open in mid-February, Chacarra withdrew from the event to focus on his mental health, with a post on his Instagram stating that the decision to pull out of the tournament "hasn't been easy to accept."
Claiming that his main goal is to secure a PGA Tour card in the future, a win at the Puerto Rico Open would wrap up his playing rights for the next two years, while there is also the chance of him earning one of the 10 PGA Tour cards up for grabs on the DP World Tour rankings.
Moving from LIV Golf to the DP World Tour, Chacarra explained to media on Tuesday the main differences he feels between the circuits, adding "it gave me a little more of what, like, real golf is.
"Having a cut, having to grind, having different tee times. Just playing every week with a lot of players. It’s fun to see where my game is, where I need to improve, what areas I need to improve a little more to be able to be one of the best and get on the PGA Tour quick."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
