Bryson DeChambeau Splits With LA Golf, Kevin Na Makes First Start After LIV Exit And Three Big Names WD From Cognizant Classic: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

The past week in golf coughed a trio of worthy winners as Jeeno Thitikul triumphed in her home country, Jacob Bridgeman just about held off Rory McIlroy and Casey Jarvis (eventually) won his first DP World Tour title.

Outside of the main professional golf tournaments, there were several other fascinating storylines relating to The Masters, LIV Golf and Charlie Woods.

This time around, we expect more of the same. Plenty has already gone on over the past few days and there is another hectic weekend of action still to come.

Below, we've picked out some of the key storylines you need to be aware of and provide an update on what's already occurred.

BRYSON AND LA GOLF SPLIT

According to Golf.com, Bryson DeChambeau and equipment manufacturer LA Golf have gone their separate ways.

DeChambeau brought the high-end brand to light in 2020 when he won the delayed US Open with 14 LA Golf shafts in his bag. He continued with that same set-up through his second US Open victory in 2024 and into The Masters last time out.

Then, for most of last year, DeChambeau used LA Golf club heads as well with a distinctive bulge-and-roll profile. Also in 2025, drivers partially designed by the two-time Major winner hit shelves.

However, a partnership which appeared perfectly intertwined hit a snag when - per LA Golf owner and CEO Reed Dickens via Golf.com - one of DeChambeau's representatives suggested the pro golfer take on a majority share in the business and LA Golf flat out refused.

Dickens said: “Bryson and I actually have some of the same tendencies, and I have nothing but respect for him.

“But he has this new consultant, a McKinsey-consulting type guy, and this guy says to me that Bryson is gonna walk unless he gets 51 percent. Bryson’s got 2 percent of the company. And I think the guy doesn’t realize that he’s dealing with a redneck.

"I say, ‘There’s no path for that.’ They played chicken with me, and now we’re going to graciously part ways.”

KEVIN NA SET FOR FIRST POST-LIV START

Kevin Na is back in action this week for the first time since being dropped from the LIV Golf League over the winter.

Na was let go from the PIF-backed circuit after LIV opted to make significant changes to Iron Heads GC - not least renaming the franchise Korean GC and bringing in Byeong Hun An as captain.

Several weeks later, the Korean-American pro is set to continue his career by competing in the New Zealand Open on the Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

Na is expected to play on the Asian Tour until his PGA Tour ban runs out. Once that has expired, he may well return to the historic US circuit after applying to reinstate his membership recently.

BIG-NAME TRIO WITHDRAW ON PGA TOUR

On the PGA Tour this week, it's the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National.

And while Brooks Koepka is featuring in the only regular event in a five-week period, several other star names withdrew earlier in the week, noticeably weakening the field.

Adam Scott, Jacob Bridgeman and Ben Griffin each pulled out ahead of the practice rounds, leading to some people suggesting that the PGA Tour has never felt more like two different circuits.

LIV GOLF COO LEAVES

A report from Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter has stated that LIV Golf's COO, Lawrence Burian, is leaving the PIF-backed circuit less than three years after he was hired by Greg Norman.

Burian arrived in late 2023, but LIV continues to make several changes at boardroom level - including the hiring of four executives late last year - and the former CEO's hire joins LIV’s former SVP/Worldwide Production James Watson and ex-SVP and Creative Director Will Newell in departing.

FIVE OPEN SPOTS AVAILABLE

It's a very busy week in terms of Major qualification spots, with three tournaments on different tours offering a chance to compete at the 2026 Open Championship.

The South African Open Championship - co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour - is giving the leading three players who are not already exempt routes into Royal Birkdale.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Open (Asian Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia) and the Korn Ferry Tour's Argentina Open are each offering just one Open spot.

Each event is part of the Open Qualifying Series, which largely focuses on national opens prior to local and Final Qualifying closer to the time.

TIGER WOODS ATTENDS CHARLIE'S STATE CHAMPIONSHIP CEREMONY

Charlie Woods at his Benjamin School state championship golf ring ceremony with parents Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/jAYqoqO7O5February 24, 2026

Charlie Woods' parents, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren, attended his school team's State Championship victory ceremony on Tuesday night.

Woods and his teammates at The Benjamin School triumphed in last November's Florida Class 1A State Championship at The Park West Palm and were rewarded with a second victory ceremony in three years as a result.

In a video captured by WPBF25 News' Yianni Kourakis, it shows Charlie being joined on stage by his parents and posing for a photo while the young talent wears two medals around his neck.

The family will hope there is more to come from Charlie in the coming years, too, with the teenager having recently committed to Florida State University once he graduates high school.

HSBC WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Following on immediately from the Honda LPGA Thailand, which was won by home favorite Jeeno Thitikul, the LPGA Tour continues with the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course will host many of the world's best in Singapore, with a healthy $3 million prize pot up for grabs.

14 of the world's top-15 players are in the field this week, with the only exception being Nelly Korda.

