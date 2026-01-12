New Scotty Cameron Phantom Putters To Make Their Tour Debut

Scotty Cameron is known for producing some of the best putters on the market and, at the start of 2026, the brand is set to introduce its next generation of Phantom mallets.

The Phantom 5, 7 and 9R shapes have found their way into the bags of notable players like Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Russell Henley down the years, so it will be interesting to see who makes the switch at this week's Sony Open in Hawaii and Dubai Invitational.

(Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

The specifics of the new putters have yet to be released, but what we do know is that there are a range of head, neck and shaft configurations available for players at the respective tournaments on the PGA and DP World Tour.

From images released by Titleist, all the available models appear to feature two sole weights and possess the hybrid stainless steel and aluminum construction found in the best Scotty Cameron putters.

Being a mallet design, it has a larger footprint that provides more forgiveness than that of a blade-style putter. This is one key reason as to why more and more players have gravitated towards this type of model, and why Scotty Cameron putters are among the most popular on Tour.

(Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

The larger footprint has allowed Scotty Cameron to alter the overall design of the head shapes and create more alignment options on the crown of the Phantom 5, 7 and 9R options.

These include strong sightlines to help with starting the ball on the correct line when on the green, as well as providing subtle angles and contours to enhance the overall look.

In 2025, Young secured his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship. That week and throughout the season, he used a Phantom 9.5R, with the change to the flatstick meaning he produced the best putting stats of his career.

Young celebrates his Wyndham Championship victory in August 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting, as well sixth in Putting Average and fourth in One-Putt Percentage, the American managed to make it on to the US Ryder Cup team for the very first time, joining both Henley and Thomas at Bethpage Black.

As the new Scotty Cameron 5, 7 and 9R models make their debuts for the 2026 season, it's unclear as to when the retail launch of these putters will be but, with the models hitting the pro circuits, it might not be long before we see them on the shelves.